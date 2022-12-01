Why Growth Companies Are Always 'Too Expensive' - Zscaler Earnings Review

Dec. 01, 2022 8:54 PM ETZscaler, Inc. (ZS)
Cestrian Capital Research profile picture
Cestrian Capital Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • Another overpriced growth stock that's going to zero, as everyone knows. Because it's unprofitable tech and because 14x revenue.
  • This self-same cry of protest has echoed around growth stocks since the birth of Fairchild Semiconductor. And it has been correct about one in every 6-7 years.
  • But if 2022 belongs to mavens and naysayers, the next few years will in our view reward those companies that can both grow fast and generate plenty of cash.
  • Allow us to walk you through Zscaler's Q1 (ending 31 October) earnings in that light.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Growth Investor Pro get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Secure Computer Network. Zero Trust Security Model.

Olivier Le Moal

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

It's Not Unprofitable Dummy

Let's deal for a moment with the world of things. Things cost money to buy. You can buy things with cash. That lands in your bank account as a result of something called cashflow. Which is not at all the same as earnings per share. Because cash flow is a thing whereas earnings per share is a mirage dreamed up to persuade you that "owner earnings" is a thing and that you as a part owner of a company have an actual claim on actual earnings.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), of course, is "unprofitable tech" with no earnings per share and is therefore cast out of polite society. Nobody is sat at a dinner party right now doling out advice on stocks where that advice includes saying, buy Zscaler. No, better to buy Exxon Mobil (XOM) or Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) or anything except unprofitable tech. Like this turkey:

ZS EPS

ZS EPS (Seeking Alpha.com)

Or, you could free your mind and look at actual cash flow and decide that perhaps ZS isn't such a waste of time after all.

The company just delivered another strong quarter.

ZS Fundamentals

ZS Fundamentals (YCharts)

  • TTM revenue growth of 54% (vs. their peak of 62%, so, holding up well even as the economy hits headwinds).
  • Gross margin no change at 78% on a TTM basis.
  • TTM unlevered pretax free cash flow running at 11% margins.
  • Nearly $700m free cash in the bank and rising each quarter.

The management team guided to a 43% growth quarter next quarter, which would bring TTM growth down to 54%. Still not too shabby on a revenue base of $1.2bn.

Deferred revenue growing at c.55%; remaining performance obligation at greater than $2.3bn being equivalent to over 2x TTM revenue, indicate the company has plenty of visibility about how revenue will shape up in the next year or so.

All in all, a rock-solid business. Growth holding up, cash generation remaining strong, balance sheet a tower of strength. So what's not to like?

Steve Jobs N

ZS Fundamentals (Company SEC filings)

Well, that. 135x cash flow isn't a great look these days. But that's because the company is growing so fast so keeps its cash flow margins low to fund it. 14.4x TTM revenue is a more sensible way to look at the stock. Even then, nobody is going to be climbing over hot coals to buy this thing on that table.

Let's consider the stock chart instead.

ZS Chart

ZS Chart Outlook (TrendSpider, Cestrian Analysis)

ZS charts rather well to standard Wave and Fibonacci patterns. From the prior lows to the 2019 highs, a Wave 1. Troughs at the 61.8% retrace going into COVID. Then a huge >3.618 Wave 3; then a Wave 4 which looks to be bottoming around the 78.6% retracement of the prior Wave 3. If the chart pattern continues, we ought to see a move up toward that Wave 3 high which it may yet be able to challenge and strike out with a new high.

It's easy to dismiss companies like this, but stocks like this at the 78.6% retrace of a prior huge move up - they can be rewarding. You need bravery, patience, and you need to assume that not all your bets made in this manner are going to pay off.

We own Zscaler in staff personal accounts and rate the name at Accumulate.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 1 Dec 2022

NEW - LOW COST NEWSLETTER FROM CESTRIAN CAPITAL RESEARCH

We are delighted to see that our premium Growth Investor Pro service is the number one trending service on all of Seeking Alpha. We've grown fast all the way through this difficult market.  You can learn all about it here.

If however you're one of the many people who love our free notes and want to take a first step with us - at a rock-bottom price - we suggest you join our new Newsletter service here on SA - for just $99/yr.  Learn more here.


This article was written by

Cestrian Capital Research profile picture
Cestrian Capital Research
14.35K Followers
Pro-grade stock research with market direction context & actionable alerts
Pro-grade growth and value stock research, presented so that anyone can understand and use it. Get our work for FREE at https://cestriancapitalresearch.com/ - and learn more about our premium service, Growth Investor Pro, here.


Regulated by the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc

5000 Birch St, West Tower, Suite 3000, Newport Beach, CA92660

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. Business relationship disclosure: See disclaimer at the top of this article.

Additional disclosure: Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff personal accounts hold ZS.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.