Financial markets rocketed higher yesterday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank might scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes as early as December.
Bullish hopes fixated on the prospect of a 50 bps hike on December 14 rather than a fifth consecutive 75 bps. This is the surreality of the most aggressive monetary tightening cycle in history; a 50 bps hike is considered the new dovish.
With recession warnings blaring across the globe, it’s rational to think that the US Fed will relent from its late and great hiking cycle when unemployment (a lagging indicator) starts to spike. They have a dual mandate, after all.
Of course, Powell also said, “It is likely that restoring price stability will require holding (interest rates) at a restrictive level for some time… history cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy…Despite some promising developments, we have a long way to go in restoring price stability.”
Those comments were conveniently ignored in the month-end window dressing and FOMO panic buying. Of course, these are the same Fed officials who said in 2020 that they expected to leave interest rates near zero through at least 2023. But I digress.
The larger picture is this:
