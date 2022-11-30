Torsten Asmus

Thesis

Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave what the market wanted to hear in his recent speech at Brookings Institution on November 30, helping the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) (SP500) cap off a successful month. Accordingly, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) has risen nearly 11% since our previous update in October, urging investors to capitalize on October's downside volatility. Based on VOO's October lows, it gained almost 18% toward its November highs.

Hence, we believe we are at an appropriate juncture to reassess our rating as the S&P 500 could face some expected selling pressure from here.

Powell's stance at his recent speech was not unexpected, given the VOO's remarkable recovery from its October lows. Powell stressed that it's appropriate to "moderate" its rate hikes while allowing the effects of policy lags to be reflected accordingly. Notwithstanding, he highlighted that the labor market remains tight due to the impact of "excess retirements." Powell articulated:

Recent research by Fed economists finds that the participation gap is now mostly due to excess retirements -- that is, retirements in excess of what would have been expected from population aging alone. These excess retirements might now account for more than 2 million of the 3 1/2 million shortfall in the labor force. - Bloomberg

Therefore, we postulate that the market has moved to assess just how long the Fed needs to hold its rates in the restrictive zone, as it aims to weed out wage-driven inflation.

However, Powell offered no direct clues to the revised dot plot, even as he suggested that:

Given our progress in tightening policy, the timing of that moderation is far less significant than the questions of how much further we will need to raise rates to control inflation, and the length of time it will be necessary to hold policy at a restrictive level. - Bloomberg

As such, the market has liked moved into the upcoming FOMC meeting on December 13/14, focusing on the likely median terminal rate taking us into H2'23.

With the surge in the VOO from its October lows, we believe Powell's commentary has not altered the potential pullback scenario we envisage. Hence, we parse that the market had already anticipated the moderation in the Fed's hiking cadence at the December FOMC conference.

We also gleaned that market volatility could set to rise, which could stymie further upside from here. Nevertheless, while we remain confident of its October lows, we believe the reward/risk profile is well-balanced now.

Moving to the sidelines at the current levels as we revise our rating from Buy to Hold.

Be Prepared For Potentially Higher Volatility

With the VOO at a critical juncture, most of its recent tailwinds that spurred the recovery have likely stalled or potentially stalled. As such, we postulate that buyers could lack the conviction to drive the VOO higher from these levels, as it anticipates worsening macros that could hamper further gains.

S&P 500 Volatility Index price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

As seen above, the S&P 500 Volatility Index (VIX), or commonly known as the market's "fear index," has collapsed toward its near-term support. Therefore, the reversion toward its mean had already occurred from its October highs.

Notably, it's moving toward levels in April and August, where we last saw significant selling pressure that hampered further advances in the VOO. Hence, we believe caution is warranted as the VIX closes in to re-test its August lows.

Also, the VIX continues its higher lows price structure, suggesting that volatility has continued to creep higher over time. Hence, investors are urged to assess the re-test of the VIX's critical support level moving ahead.

Is VOO ETF A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

VOO price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

Notably, we gleaned the potential for moving into a higher volatility phase seems likely, as the VOO closed in against its 50-week moving average (blue line).

Note that it marked significant selling pressure in April and August, in line with the VIX lows seen previously.

With the SPX's forward P/E of 17.7x normalized in line with its 10Y average of 17.7x, we believe the reward/risk is well-balanced. Moreover, the uncertainty over the Fed's median terminal rate (the market expects 5% in the Fed fund rates exiting H1'23) could hinder sustained buying momentum.

With the Fed speakers moving into its customary pre-FOMC meeting blackout period, we don't see any near-term growth drivers that could help push the VOO higher from here.

As such, we believe the market is cautiously-positioned for the December FOMC conference, with its valuation normalized and its price action implying buyers should pause for now.

Revising from Buy to Hold.