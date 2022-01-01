Compared to the past two months, this month looks a lot less exciting. However, I added a healthy amount to my forward dividend income that continues to snowball.
The initiation of tracking my DGI income on Seeking Alpha can be found here. My dividend income is tracked across all of my portfolios (taxable accounts and IRAs, not 401ks). A large portion of the target $100,000 will be produced within retirement accounts and thus not easily accessible during early retirement; however, I will aim to maintain a 33% proportion of dividend income in my taxable account. With this level of dividend income and adhering to the 4% rule on the overall taxable account size, I will be able to reasonably consider a change in career into a more part-time role or pursue other methods of income until I am able to access retirement funds. Meanwhile, my retirement accounts will continue to build and grow until I'm ready to begin taking distributions to fund my retirement.
During the month of November I added $66.23 in forward income, now making my total forward income $4,300. I received a lower than average amount of dividends this month, $115.62, as it is historically a slow dividend month for me.
My breakdown of income added via new purchases, dividend reinvestments, and dividend rate increases does not include forward income added via re-allocation of funds that already existed within my portfolio (i.e. the money from the sale of one security invested into another). I will only be breaking down the effect of "new" capital entering the accounts in this section. Also, I would like to reiterate that increased income and tracking of funds from my recurring 401k contributions are not included in these articles as the fund options available to me do not paint a clear picture on income and distributions.
For my weekly $150 purchases I accumulated shares of Ally Financial (ALLY), Visa (V), Medical Properties Trust (MPW), and American Tower (AMT). Additionally, I continued my weekly $25 purchase of General Motors (GM) throughout the month. Lastly, I had the opportunity to once again invest additional cash into the market this month, totaling $500 in extra capital invested throughout November. All of these purchases combined with the $1,100 in monthly 401k contributions, I invested a total of $2,300 during the month. I deviated from my original plan of weekly contributions to Franchise Group (FRG) and instead pivoted to Ally. The main driver for this was the less than stellar earnings announcement from FRG, I will hold off any further investments until we hear more about the dividend going forward. I do not anticipate a cut to the dividend but the company may look to freeze it for a period of time as it manages headwinds, however I expect the dividend to grow handsomely in the long term once current challenges are tackled. Let's first look at the forward dividends added via new purchases:
Due to November being a slow month for dividends in my portfolio, there was only a small amount of forward income added via dividend reinvestments:
A couple of companies announced dividend increases during the month, contributing a small amount to the growth of my future income:
Below we can see the amount of income added this month via new purchases, dividend reinvestments, and dividend increases for November as well as the total since the inception of this article series in August 2022.
|Forward Income Added
|Total Income Added Since Tracking
|New Purchases
|$58.28
|$431.25
|Dividend Reinvestment
|$3.50
|$42.10
|Dividend Increase
|$4.46
|$84.14
|Total
|$66.23
|$557.48
Portfolio
I am happy to see the estimated annual income continue to increase across several holdings. I continued to add to my higher conviction positions and add to my higher yielders, a process that will continue to snowball my income and portfolio total value. My updated portfolio weighting and income by position can be found below.
|Symbol
|Percent Of Account
|Est. Annual Income
|VOO
|24.79%
|$600.04
|ADI
|5.29%
|$145.92
|MSFT
|4.34%
|$72.18
|AMT
|4.11%
|$170.62
|VICI
|3.91%
|$278.16
|V
|3.65%
|$47.24
|HD
|3.31%
|$121.27
|UNP
|3.15%
|$117.45
|MPW
|3.09%
|$426.47
|O
|2.96%
|$217.95
|CVS
|2.82%
|$95.06
|LMT
|2.74%
|$105.66
|UNH
|2.56%
|$48.08
|CMCSA
|2.49%
|$114.59
|DLR
|2.35%
|$159.43
|GLW
|2.28%
|$112.78
|ALLY
|2.27%
|$157.22
|FRG
|2.26%
|$338.09
|AVGO
|2.20%
|$102.11
|WSO
|2.09%
|$106.48
|BOC
|2.05%
|NA
|BBY
|2.01%
|$129.57
|GPK
|1.87%
|$50.90
|CCOI
|1.75%
|$172.61
|AMZN
|1.74%
|NA
|FNF
|1.66%
|$115.66
|TROW
|1.44%
|$86.16
|GPN
|1.29%
|$19.36
|SBUX
|1.24%
|$39.99
|AFG
|1.12%
|$123.95
|CARR
|1.02%
|$21.62
|GM
|0.18%
|$2.47
I don't currently have a plan to invest much additional capital in December other than my recurring plans, but may invest a small amount of extra cash. With additional capital I will likely focus on Microsoft, there is a unique opportunity to grab shares right now at a discounted price.
I won't make any change to my weekly $150 investments versus November, choosing to invest weekly in AMT, ALLY, MPW, and V. I will be actively monitoring the situation with Franchise Group, hopefully no major action will need to be taken.
Extra capital along with recurring investments stimulated the growth in forward income for November allowing me to add an additional $66.23 of future dividends, bringing me to a projected $4,300 in annual distributions. This month-over-month growth of 1.56% propelled my four-month total dividend income growth to 15.28%. I can't wait to collect my dividends next month and watch my mountain of dividends continue to grow.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO ADI MSFT AMT VICI V HD UNP MPW O CVS LMT UNH CMCSA DLR GLW ALLY FRG AVGO WSO BOC BBY GPK CCOI AMZN FNF TROW GPN SBUX AFG CARR GM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments