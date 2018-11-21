Chinese Equities and the Broader Market: Livy Investment Research (Podcast)

Dec. 03, 2022 7:00 AM ETBABA, TCEHY, LOW
Wall Street Breakfast profile picture
Wall Street Breakfast
5.74M Followers

Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

In this episode we’re joined by Lillian Cheung. We’re discussing Chinese equities such as Alibaba (BABA) and its effect on the broader market. Cheung is the author of Livy Investment Research. Livy Investment Research is a boutique investment research shop providing professional coverage on disruptive thematic equities. Their analysis provides a deep dive on growth drivers present in the secular market to identify outperforming investments. Plus, Kim Khan brings this week’s Catalyst Watch, the new Twitter poll for the week, and a preview of Lowe’s (LOW) Analyst and Investor Conference. Learn more about these stocks with a free trial of Seeking Alpha Premium.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

This article was written by

Wall Street Breakfast profile picture
Wall Street Breakfast
5.74M Followers
Wall Street Breakfast, Seeking Alpha's flagship daily business news summary, is a one-page summary that gives you a rapid overview of the day's key financial news. It's designed for easy readability on the site or by email (including on mobile devices), and is published before 7:00 AM ET every market day. Wall Street Breakfast readership of over 1.6 million includes many from the investment-banking and fund-management industries. Sign up here to receive the Wall Street Breakfast in your inbox every business day: http://seekingalpha.com/account/email_preferences

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.