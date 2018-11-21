Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts and SpotifyIn this episode we’re joined by Lillian Cheung. We’re discussing Chinese equities such as Alibaba (BABA) and its effect on the broader market. Cheung is the author of Livy Investment Research. Livy Investment Research is a boutique investment research shop providing professional coverage on disruptive thematic equities. Their analysis provides a deep dive on growth drivers present in the secular market to identify outperforming investments. Plus, Kim Khan brings this week’s Catalyst Watch, the new Twitter poll for the week, and a preview of Lowe’s (LOW) Analyst and Investor Conference. Learn more about these stocks with a free trial of Seeking Alpha Premium.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
