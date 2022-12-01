Maks_Lab/iStock via Getty Images

In recent years, many investors have turned their attention to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investing as evident from the AUM (Assets Under Management) growth of such funds. The idea of potentially achieving higher returns, while making the world a better place, sounds compelling, indeed.

However, a closer look at such a claim shows that neither is true. While the focus on "Environmental" factors pretty much crosses out fossil fuels, years of underinvestment in this sector and political pressure have caused an energy crisis. And one may argue that ballooning energy bills don't have positive "Social" effects, to say the least. At the same time, the performance of ESG ETFs, such as the Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV), has been outperformed by the broad market, and their risk-adjusted returns have been inferior as well.

E at the expense of S

The idea of ESG is that a sustainable balance between environmental, social and governance factors, leading to the benefit of all stakeholders, could be achieved. As such, some sectors of the economy - like fossil fuels, weapons, tobacco, gambling, etc. - are crossed out by ESG-focused funds.

When it comes to the environmental considerations, the effort for a rapid shift away from fossil fuels has been also very strong on the political front, especially in Europe. There has been a push by the European Parliament for considerable increases of capital requirements of EU's banks for fossil fuel financing. Some international financial institutions, like HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC), have laid out plans for reducing their exposure to fossil fuels in a pursuit of reducing their carbon footprint. And while one may argue that such efforts are admirable on the "E" side of ESG, the actual consequences on the "S" have been quite negative.

Change in energy poverty in the EU (European Commission)

The pressure on fossil fuels companies has been one of the reasons for persistent underinvestment in the sector. This, in turn, has constrained supply growth and increased energy prices quite dramatically. Europe, as a front-runner in the anti-fossil fuels agenda, has been hit the most, with energy poverty on the rise all across the EU. Of course, some people may point out to the Russian invasion in Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions as a primary cause for the energy crisis in Europe. While that is likely a contributing factor, it was exactly the anti-fossil fuel stance of the EU that made it so dependent on external sources of oil and gas.

The end result is that European citizens will have a harder time keeping their homes warm and will have to cut back on spending for other things in order to afford higher energy bills. This could hardly be characterized as a positive social effect, but quite the opposite.

ESG and investment returns

Whether investing with ESG considerations could yield superior returns has been a topic of debate for quite some time. Organizations such as the World Economic Forum are pushing the idea that companies with high ESG scoring are delivering stronger returns to their shareholders, based on research from BlackRock, Inc. (BLK).

ESG investing performance (WEF; BlackRock)

This theory has probably been bought by a lot of market participants, as ESG-focused exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") have seen a rapid increase in their AUM, compared to their broad market counterparts. This could be demonstrated by a comparison of the AUM growth in the last three years of ESGV to the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) and the Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) as proxies of the broad market.

Data by YCharts

However, recently, doubts over the supposedly superior effect on ESG investing on returns have emerged. Since the beginning of 2022, the rapid growth in AUM of ESGV has stalled, breaking away from the previous trend. In addition, dissatisfaction with return performance has been expressed even on state level, as the state of Florida, in a historic move, pulled away US$2B worth of investments from BlackRock. Justifying the move, the CFO of Florida - Jimmy Patronis said:

As Florida's Chief Financial Officer, it's my responsibility to get the best returns possible for taxpayers... BlackRock CEO Larry Fink is on a campaign to change the world. In an open letter to CEOs, he's championed 'stakeholder capitalism' and believes that 'capitalism has the power to shape society.' To meet this end, the asset management company has leaned heavily into Environmental, Social, and Governance standards - known as ESG - to help police who should, and who should not gain access to capital... Using our cash, however, to fund BlackRock's social-engineering project isn't something Florida ever signed up for. It's got nothing to do with maximizing returns and is the opposite of what an asset manager is paid to do. Florida's Treasury Division is divesting from BlackRock because they have openly stated they've got other goals than producing returns.

ESGV vs the broad market

ETFs that track indexes based upon ESG considerations are the easiest way for investors to gain diversified ESG exposure. Managed by Vanguard, ESGV is one of those, with AUM of US$5.7B, and a very lean cost structure, with an expense ratio of just 0.09%.

ESGV holdings breakdown (Seeking Alpha)

It is stated that ESGV excludes equities of companies that engage in:

adult entertainment, alcohol, tobacco, cannabis, gambling, chemical and biological weapons, cluster munitions, anti-personnel landmines, nuclear weapons, conventional military weapons, civilian firearms, nuclear power, and coal, oil, or gas.

In order to assess whether ESG investing delivers superior returns, I'll look at the performance of ESGV since its inception (18 September 2018) to that of the broad market, represented by VOO and VONE.

Data by YCharts

The comparison shows that, while there's very strong correlation in the performance of all three ETFs, since its inception to date ESGV has underperformed VONE by more than 1%, while the performance drag to VOO has been 3.3%. This may not seem a lot, especially if it turns out that ESGV has superior risk-adjusted characteristics. So, let's look at the Sharpe ratios of the three ETFs.

Data by YCharts

Based on the data, ESGV has been having a considerably lower Sharpe ratio throughout its entire existence, compared to broad market ETFs like VOO and VONE.

Conclusion

The analysis implies that ESG investing will most likely not bring superior returns, but on the contrary, underperform the broad market as demonstrated by the example of ESGV. To make matters worse, risk-adjusted returns are also quite inferior to the broad market.

While ESG investing may make some investors feel better, they should probably reconsider whether too much focus on the environmental side of things won't have devastating social effects, though, for example, an energy crisis. From my perspective, the key takeaway from the ESG investing trend is that consequences should always be more important than intentions.