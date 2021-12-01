The U.S. stock market continued to show developing weakness during November 2022. Putting the bad news first, the number of companies increasing their dividends continued trending downward. The good news is that the number of firms cutting their dividends was down from October 2022, when they had sent a recessionary signal, but this figure remains elevated over the level recorded since the end of the coronavirus recession.
The following chart shows where November 2022's data for both dividend increases and decreases fits with the monthly data reported since January 2004.
Here is November 2022's metadata describing the number of dividend declarations, special dividends, increases, decreases and omissions for the month:
We sampled the data for 30 of the reported dividend cuts during November 2022. The next chart reveals even more signs of developing weakness throughout the U.S. economy.
What's significant in this chart is the breadth of industrial sectors in which firms have declared they will reduce their dividends. There are many more sectors represented in this chart than has been the case in recent months.
Here's the list of firms cutting dividends from November 2022's sampling:
The pace of dividend cuts stands to be interesting going into the final month of 2022.
