Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years The AES Corporation (AES) 1/31 2/15 0.158 0.1659 5.00% 2.31% 12 Bank of Montreal (BMO) 1/27 2/28 1.39 CAD 1.43 CAD 2.88% 4.24% 8 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 12/27 1/27 0.83 CAD 0.85 CAD 2.41% 5.70% 8 Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) 12/14 1/6 0.76 0.79 3.95% 3.61% 13 Graco Inc. (GGG) 1/17 2/1 0.21 0.235 11.90% 1.34% 26 Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 12/14 12/29 0.02458 0.02483 1.02% 2.35% 9 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) 12/29 1/9 0.37 0.39 5.41% 1.81% 36 Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) 12/14 1/9 0.69 0.73 5.80% 2.65% 12 Owens Corning (OC) 1/3 1/19 0.35 0.52 48.57% 2.28% 10 PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) 2/2 2/17 0.3475 0.3675 5.76% 3.01% 12 RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) 1/17 2/1 0.195 0.1975 1.28% 3.24% 19 Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) 12/30 1/17 0.34 0.42 23.53% 1.41% 11 Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 1/25 2/24 1.28 CAD 1.32 CAD 3.13% 3.92% 8 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 1/5 1/31 0.89 CAD 0.96 CAD 7.87% 4.14% 9 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 12/15 12/30 0.71 0.715 0.70% 5.32% 37 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Dec 5 (Ex-Div 12/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Ameren Corporation (AEE) 12/30 0.59 88.04 2.68% 9 Avnet, Inc. (AVT) 12/21 0.29 44.99 2.58% 10 Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) 12/21 0.75 192.6 1.56% 12 BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) 12/23 4.88 712.98 2.74% 13 Popular, Inc. (BPOP) 1/3 0.55 70.8 3.11% 8 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) 12/21 0.3 302.85 0.40% 6 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Dec 6 (Ex-Div 12/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) 12/29 0.7325 CAD 127.83 1.69% 27 First American Financial Corporation (FAF) 12/15 0.52 53.18 3.91% 13 Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) 12/22 0.32 145.54 0.88% 15 Main Street Capital (MAIN) 12/15 0.22 38.06 6.94% 13 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) 1/1 0.2225 31.55 2.82% 31 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) 1/12 0.29 13.01 8.92% 9 Regions Financial Corporation (RF) 1/3 0.2 23.16 3.45% 10 Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) 12/15 3 2600.61 0.46% 17 Triton International Limited (TRTN) 12/22 0.7 67.54 4.15% 7 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Dec 7 (Ex-Div 12/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) 1/1 1.25 269.9 1.85% 47 Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) 12/27 0.265 22.61 4.69% 21 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) 12/30 0.91 252.38 1.44% 51 CME Group Inc. (CME) 12/28 1 176.63 2.26% 12 CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) 12/23 0.14 23.13 2.42% 11 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) 12/30 0.4875 119.18 1.64% 8 Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) 12/23 0.24 103.74 0.93% 10 Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) 12/30 0.17 15.4 4.42% 7 Genpact Limited (G) 12/23 0.125 45.95 1.09% 6 Kforce Inc. (KFRC) 12/23 0.3 57.83 2.08% 5 Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) 1/4 1.16 137.93 3.36% 50 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) 12/30 0.54 60.92 3.55% 11 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) 12/16 0.18 19.14 3.76% 5 Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) 1/10 0.08 25.76 1.24% 6 SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 12/30 0.21 33.77 2.49% 12 TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 12/23 0.3 53.41 2.25% 10 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) 12/30 0.93 189.54 1.96% 18 United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) 12/20 0.16 15.03 4.26% 9 United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) 1/3 0.36 42.96 3.35% 47 The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) 12/26 0.43 34.96 4.92% 5 Walmart Inc. (WMT) 1/3 0.56 153.22 1.46% 49 WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) 1/3 0.35 40.11 3.49% 13 Click to enlarge

Thursday Dec 8 (Ex-Div 12/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) 12/30 0.38 19.3 7.88% 10 Spire Inc. (SR) 1/4 0.72 68.74 4.19% 20 UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) 1/3 0.38 85.19 1.78% 30 V.F. Corporation (VFC) 12/20 0.51 33.22 6.14% 50 Click to enlarge

Friday Dec 9 (Ex-Div 12/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) 1/3 0.88 86.6 4.06% 19 Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) 12/27 0.06 21.49 1.12% 6 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) 12/7 0.4 1.7% American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) 12/9 0.83 3.5% Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 12/8 1.94 2.7% Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) 12/12 0.74 2.5% Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 12/9 0.14 1.2% Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) 12/9 0.225 0.8% Cabot Corporation (CBT) 12/9 0.37 2.0% CDW Corporation (CDW) 12/9 0.59 1.2% CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) 12/9 0.36 1.2% Chevron Corporation (CVX) 12/12 1.42 3.1% Discover Financial Services (DFS) 12/8 0.6 2.3% D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) 12/12 0.25 1.2% Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) 12/8 0.27 1.4% Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 12/9 0.52 2.1% Evercore Inc. (EVR) 12/9 0.72 2.5% First BanCorp. (FBP) 12/9 0.12 3.2% Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) 12/9 0.36 3.0% Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) 12/8 0.24 0.9% The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 12/9 0.175 2.6% Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) 12/9 1.24 2.1% Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) 12/7 0.165 2.6% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 12/6 1.13 2.5% Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) 12/8 0.6 1.0% Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 12/9 0.98 1.0% Matthews International Corporation (MATW) 12/12 0.23 2.9% Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 12/6 0.328 1.7% 3M Company (MMM) 12/12 1.49 4.7% Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 12/8 0.68 1.1% Materion Corporation (MTRN) 12/8 0.125 0.6% Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) 12/7 0.385 3.7% Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) 12/9 0.4125 2.8% PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) 12/12 0.62 1.8% Park National Corporation (PRK) 12/9 1.04 2.8% Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) 12/12 1.18 1.8% Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) 12/9 0.21 1.6% Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) 12/8 0.34 3.8% The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) 12/9 0.66 4.7% Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) 12/9 1.62 2.6% The Southern Company (SO) 12/6 0.68 4.0% Sonoco Products Company (SON) 12/9 0.49 3.1% S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 12/12 0.85 0.9% Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 12/6 0.92 1.6% Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) 12/9 0.23 0.6% Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) 12/12 0.48 4.6% Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) 12/9 0.6 2.7% Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) 12/9 0.357 1.3% Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 12/9 0.91 3.3% Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) 12/9 0.57 1.8% Click to enlarge

