The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
The AES Corporation
|
(AES)
|
1/31
|
2/15
|
0.158
|
0.1659
|
5.00%
|
2.31%
|
12
|
Bank of Montreal
|
(BMO)
|
1/27
|
2/28
|
1.39 CAD
|
1.43 CAD
|
2.88%
|
4.24%
|
8
|
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|
(CM)
|
12/27
|
1/27
|
0.83 CAD
|
0.85 CAD
|
2.41%
|
5.70%
|
8
|
Eastman Chemical Company
|
(EMN)
|
12/14
|
1/6
|
0.76
|
0.79
|
3.95%
|
3.61%
|
13
|
Graco Inc.
|
(GGG)
|
1/17
|
2/1
|
0.21
|
0.235
|
11.90%
|
1.34%
|
26
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
12/14
|
12/29
|
0.02458
|
0.02483
|
1.02%
|
2.35%
|
9
|
McCormick & Company, Incorporated
|
(MKC)
|
12/29
|
1/9
|
0.37
|
0.39
|
5.41%
|
1.81%
|
36
|
Merck & Co., Inc.
|
(MRK)
|
12/14
|
1/9
|
0.69
|
0.73
|
5.80%
|
2.65%
|
12
|
Owens Corning
|
(OC)
|
1/3
|
1/19
|
0.35
|
0.52
|
48.57%
|
2.28%
|
10
|
PNM Resources, Inc.
|
(PNM)
|
2/2
|
2/17
|
0.3475
|
0.3675
|
5.76%
|
3.01%
|
12
|
RGC Resources, Inc.
|
(RGCO)
|
1/17
|
2/1
|
0.195
|
0.1975
|
1.28%
|
3.24%
|
19
|
Raymond James Financial, Inc.
|
(RJF)
|
12/30
|
1/17
|
0.34
|
0.42
|
23.53%
|
1.41%
|
11
|
Royal Bank of Canada
|
(RY)
|
1/25
|
2/24
|
1.28 CAD
|
1.32 CAD
|
3.13%
|
3.92%
|
8
|
The Toronto-Dominion Bank
|
(TD)
|
1/5
|
1/31
|
0.89 CAD
|
0.96 CAD
|
7.87%
|
4.14%
|
9
|
Universal Health Realty Income Trust
|
(UHT)
|
12/15
|
12/30
|
0.71
|
0.715
|
0.70%
|
5.32%
|
37
Decreases:
None
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Dec 5 (Ex-Div 12/6)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Ameren Corporation
|
(AEE)
|
12/30
|
0.59
|
88.04
|
2.68%
|
9
|
Avnet, Inc.
|
(AVT)
|
12/21
|
0.29
|
44.99
|
2.58%
|
10
|
Avery Dennison Corporation
|
(AVY)
|
12/21
|
0.75
|
192.6
|
1.56%
|
12
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
(BLK)
|
12/23
|
4.88
|
712.98
|
2.74%
|
13
|
Popular, Inc.
|
(BPOP)
|
1/3
|
0.55
|
70.8
|
3.11%
|
8
|
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
|
(ODFL)
|
12/21
|
0.3
|
302.85
|
0.40%
|
6
Tuesday Dec 6 (Ex-Div 12/7)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Canadian National Railway Company
|
(CNI)
|
12/29
|
0.7325 CAD
|
127.83
|
1.69%
|
27
|
First American Financial Corporation
|
(FAF)
|
12/15
|
0.52
|
53.18
|
3.91%
|
13
|
Franco-Nevada Corporation
|
(FNV)
|
12/22
|
0.32
|
145.54
|
0.88%
|
15
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
12/15
|
0.22
|
38.06
|
6.94%
|
13
|
MDU Resources Group, Inc.
|
(MDU)
|
1/1
|
0.2225
|
31.55
|
2.82%
|
31
|
Medical Properties Trust, Inc.
|
(MPW)
|
1/12
|
0.29
|
13.01
|
8.92%
|
9
|
Regions Financial Corporation
|
(RF)
|
1/3
|
0.2
|
23.16
|
3.45%
|
10
|
Texas Pacific Land Corporation
|
(TPL)
|
12/15
|
3
|
2600.61
|
0.46%
|
17
|
Triton International Limited
|
(TRTN)
|
12/22
|
0.7
|
67.54
|
4.15%
|
7
Wednesday Dec 7 (Ex-Div 12/8)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
|
(ADP)
|
1/1
|
1.25
|
269.9
|
1.85%
|
47
|
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc.
|
(AUBN)
|
12/27
|
0.265
|
22.61
|
4.69%
|
21
|
Becton, Dickinson and Company
|
(BDX)
|
12/30
|
0.91
|
252.38
|
1.44%
|
51
|
CME Group Inc.
|
(CME)
|
12/28
|
1
|
176.63
|
2.26%
|
12
|
CNO Financial Group, Inc.
|
(CNO)
|
12/23
|
0.14
|
23.13
|
2.42%
|
11
|
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
|
(DKS)
|
12/30
|
0.4875
|
119.18
|
1.64%
|
8
|
Exponent, Inc.
|
(EXPO)
|
12/23
|
0.24
|
103.74
|
0.93%
|
10
|
Farmers National Banc Corp.
|
(FMNB)
|
12/30
|
0.17
|
15.4
|
4.42%
|
7
|
Genpact Limited
|
(G)
|
12/23
|
0.125
|
45.95
|
1.09%
|
6
|
Kforce Inc.
|
(KFRC)
|
12/23
|
0.3
|
57.83
|
2.08%
|
5
|
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
|
(KMB)
|
1/4
|
1.16
|
137.93
|
3.36%
|
50
|
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated
|
(PEG)
|
12/30
|
0.54
|
60.92
|
3.55%
|
11
|
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|
(SAMG)
|
12/16
|
0.18
|
19.14
|
3.76%
|
5
|
Schneider National, Inc.
|
(SNDR)
|
1/10
|
0.08
|
25.76
|
1.24%
|
6
|
SpartanNash Company
|
(SPTN)
|
12/30
|
0.21
|
33.77
|
2.49%
|
12
|
TriCo Bancshares
|
(TCBK)
|
12/23
|
0.3
|
53.41
|
2.25%
|
10
|
The Travelers Companies, Inc.
|
(TRV)
|
12/30
|
0.93
|
189.54
|
1.96%
|
18
|
United Bancorp, Inc.
|
(UBCP)
|
12/20
|
0.16
|
15.03
|
4.26%
|
9
|
United Bankshares Inc.
|
(UBSI)
|
1/3
|
0.36
|
42.96
|
3.35%
|
47
|
The Williams Companies, Inc.
|
(WMB)
|
12/26
|
0.43
|
34.96
|
4.92%
|
5
|
Walmart Inc.
|
(WMT)
|
1/3
|
0.56
|
153.22
|
1.46%
|
49
|
WesBanco, Inc.
|
(WSBC)
|
1/3
|
0.35
|
40.11
|
3.49%
|
13
Thursday Dec 8 (Ex-Div 12/9)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
CTO Realty Growth, Inc.
|
(CTO)
|
12/30
|
0.38
|
19.3
|
7.88%
|
10
|
Spire Inc.
|
(SR)
|
1/4
|
0.72
|
68.74
|
4.19%
|
20
|
UMB Financial Corporation
|
(UMBF)
|
1/3
|
0.38
|
85.19
|
1.78%
|
30
|
V.F. Corporation
|
(VFC)
|
12/20
|
0.51
|
33.22
|
6.14%
|
50
Friday Dec 9 (Ex-Div 12/12)
|Company
|Symbol
|Pay Date
|Payout
|Price
|Yield
|Years
|Best Buy Co., Inc.
|(BBY)
|1/3
|0.88
|86.6
|4.06%
|19
|Marten Transport, Ltd.
|(MRTN)
|12/27
|0.06
|21.49
|1.12%
|6
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
|
(ADM)
|
12/7
|
0.4
|
1.7%
|
American Electric Power Company, Inc.
|
(AEP)
|
12/9
|
0.83
|
3.5%
|
Amgen Inc.
|
(AMGN)
|
12/8
|
1.94
|
2.7%
|
Atmos Energy Corporation
|
(ATO)
|
12/12
|
0.74
|
2.5%
|
Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
|
(BAM)
|
12/9
|
0.14
|
1.2%
|
Badger Meter, Inc.
|
(BMI)
|
12/9
|
0.225
|
0.8%
|
Cabot Corporation
|
(CBT)
|
12/9
|
0.37
|
2.0%
|
CDW Corporation
|
(CDW)
|
12/9
|
0.59
|
1.2%
|
CRA International, Inc.
|
(CRAI)
|
12/9
|
0.36
|
1.2%
|
Chevron Corporation
|
(CVX)
|
12/12
|
1.42
|
3.1%
|
Discover Financial Services
|
(DFS)
|
12/8
|
0.6
|
2.3%
|
D.R. Horton, Inc.
|
(DHI)
|
12/12
|
0.25
|
1.2%
|
Dolby Laboratories, Inc.
|
(DLB)
|
12/8
|
0.27
|
1.4%
|
Emerson Electric Co.
|
(EMR)
|
12/9
|
0.52
|
2.1%
|
Evercore Inc.
|
(EVR)
|
12/9
|
0.72
|
2.5%
|
First BanCorp.
|
(FBP)
|
12/9
|
0.12
|
3.2%
|
Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FDBC)
|
12/9
|
0.36
|
3.0%
|
Forward Air Corporation
|
(FWRD)
|
12/8
|
0.24
|
0.9%
|
The Gorman-Rupp Company
|
(GRC)
|
12/9
|
0.175
|
2.6%
|
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
|
(HII)
|
12/9
|
1.24
|
2.1%
|
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)
|
(HOMB)
|
12/7
|
0.165
|
2.6%
|
Johnson & Johnson
|
(JNJ)
|
12/6
|
1.13
|
2.5%
|
Littelfuse, Inc.
|
(LFUS)
|
12/8
|
0.6
|
1.0%
|
Eli Lilly and Company
|
(LLY)
|
12/9
|
0.98
|
1.0%
|
Matthews International Corporation
|
(MATW)
|
12/12
|
0.23
|
2.9%
|
Microchip Technology Incorporated
|
(MCHP)
|
12/6
|
0.328
|
1.7%
|
3M Company
|
(MMM)
|
12/12
|
1.49
|
4.7%
|
Microsoft Corporation
|
(MSFT)
|
12/8
|
0.68
|
1.1%
|
Materion Corporation
|
(MTRN)
|
12/8
|
0.125
|
0.6%
|
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.
|
(NUS)
|
12/7
|
0.385
|
3.7%
|
Otter Tail Corporation
|
(OTTR)
|
12/9
|
0.4125
|
2.8%
|
PPG Industries, Inc.
|
(PPG)
|
12/12
|
0.62
|
1.8%
|
Park National Corporation
|
(PRK)
|
12/9
|
1.04
|
2.8%
|
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
|
(ROK)
|
12/12
|
1.18
|
1.8%
|
Rush Enterprises, Inc.
|
(RUSHA)
|
12/9
|
0.21
|
1.6%
|
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|
(SBSI)
|
12/8
|
0.34
|
3.8%
|
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
|
(SMG)
|
12/9
|
0.66
|
4.7%
|
Snap-on Incorporated
|
(SNA)
|
12/9
|
1.62
|
2.6%
|
The Southern Company
|
(SO)
|
12/6
|
0.68
|
4.0%
|
Sonoco Products Company
|
(SON)
|
12/9
|
0.49
|
3.1%
|
S&P Global Inc.
|
(SPGI)
|
12/12
|
0.85
|
0.9%
|
Tractor Supply Company
|
(TSCO)
|
12/6
|
0.92
|
1.6%
|
Tetra Tech, Inc.
|
(TTEK)
|
12/9
|
0.23
|
0.6%
|
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
|
(WBA)
|
12/12
|
0.48
|
4.6%
|
Walker & Dunlop, Inc.
|
(WD)
|
12/9
|
0.6
|
2.7%
|
Westlake Chemical Corporation
|
(WLK)
|
12/9
|
0.357
|
1.3%
|
Exxon Mobil Corporation
|
(XOM)
|
12/9
|
0.91
|
3.3%
|
Yum! Brands, Inc.
|
(YUM)
|
12/9
|
0.57
|
1.8%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAM, JNJ, MRK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (1)