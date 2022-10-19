Citigroup Stays Flat With Little Stock Price Direction (Technical Analysis)

Dec. 04, 2022 1:03 AM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)
Summary

  • Citigroup is a conservative bank with an underperforming estimated outlook over the next three years.
  • It does not help to see executives selling off their stock options in the last month.
  • Technical analysis shows contradicting stock prices buy signals, but it is wise to wait until the price hits $60, which is the 0.5 Fibonacci level. Upswing might be subdued due.

Citibank Bank Sign and Logo, San Francisco Financial District

carterdayne

Introduction

Citigroup is one of the USA's most prominent commercial and retail bankers. Based on last year's weak stock price performance, it is pretty muted at all levels. However, forward-looking estimates show conservative growth, meaning the stock price may underperform against all major US stock indices.

Fundamentals Indicate Tiny Growth

Growth

Citigroup's revenue growth was pretty weak in the last five years, including a negative result from the previous year. Net income growth was negative in 2017, followed by the strongest year in 2018. This net income growth is all over the map showing no solid trend for Citigroup.

Metric

2017 (%)

2018 (%)

2019 (%)

2020 (%)

2021 (%)

Period

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

Revenue growth

0.024

0.018

0.014

0.006

-0.048

Gross profit growth

0

0

0

0

0

Ebit Growth

0

0

0

0

0

Operating income growth

0

0

0

0

0

Net Income growth

-1.456

3.654

0.075

-0.431

0.987

Eps Growth

-1.445

4.148

0.192

-0.368

0.981

Source: Financial Modelling Prep

Data

One positive aspect is the recent simple moving average periods of 20 and 50 days which were positive versus the last 200 working days. Comparatively to other stocks in the same field, Citigroup appears to be an average performer for its sector. However, it is an underperformer compared to other companies with stronger momentum that impacts its stock price.

Metric

Values

SMA20

2.46%

SMA50

6.51%

SMA200

-4.85%

Source: Finviz

Enterprise

As one can see, the highest stock price for Citigroup was set in 2017, while it declined even into last year. Moreover, market capitalization has been reduced in half as it has started to focus on more profitable divisions.

Metric

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Symbol

C

C

C

C

C

Stock price

78.620

64.220

77.430

57.990

64.690

Number of shares

2.699 B

2.493 B

2.249 B

2.086 B

2.033 B

Market capitalization

212.156 B

160.120 B

174.156 B

120.956 B

131.515 B

Enterprise value

312.801 B

236.360 B

274.046 B

112.541 B

151.829 B

Source: Financial Modelling Prep

Estimate

Forward guidance shows revenue to grow roughly 10% over the next three years. That is relatively weak or conservative compared to more prominent technology companies where net worth will increase. The dividend yield is expected to grow roughly 1%. Earning price per share may grow approximately 25% over the same time. Earnings Before Interest and Tax will increase by 29%. As you can imagine, this might not considerably impact the stock price over the next few years.

YEARLY ESTIMATES

2022

2023

2024

2025

Revenue

75,226

76,884

77,388

81,580

Dividend

2.04

2.08

2.18

2.50

Dividend Yield (in %)

4.23 %

4.32 %

4.51 %

5.18 %

EPS

7.14

6.74

7.47

9.01

P/E Ratio

6.76

7.16

6.46

5.36

EBIT

24,596

23,471

24,525

31,850

EBITDA

-

-

-

-

Net Profit

14,280

13,334

14,180

17,274

Total Assets

2,393,945

2,416,404

2,436,155

-

Source: Business Insider

Technical Analysis Hints at Underperformance

Fibonacci

The stock price for Citigroup has fallen so much that it is below the 0.618 level, showing minimal momentum in the stock price. In terms of pricing, market entries will only be able to occur once it hits the 0.5 Fibonacci level, which is just below $60. Therefore, taking these entries is only recommended if there appears to be sufficient momentum in the stock price. In addition, the recent simple moving average returns show relative weakness in the stock price.

fibonacci c

fibonacci c (custom platform)

MACD

If one followed the direction of the current MACD signal line in the lower chart panel, one would think to take market entries on Citigroup stock. However, as said, relying on the Fibonacci levels is a reliable way to mark an entry point for market orders.

macd c

macd c (custom platform)

RSI

Surprisingly, Citigroup's stock price has already hit an overbought market condition in its RSI. This should tell investors to expect to pull back on this stock price. That said earlier, more than that might be needed for any momentum based on the recent weakness, simple moving average returns.

rsi c

rsi c (custom platform)

Monte Carlo

The Monte Carlo simulation shows higher predictive paths leading to upward momentum. This can also be confirmed in the normalized distribution chart, but a higher concentration of immediate price weakness is left of the last value in stock price.

monte carlo c

monte carlo c (custom platform)

Regression

The red regression red line, a forecasted 30-day prediction, shows relatively no direction. This is more realistic based on the weakness of the stock price over the last year. It will remain positive and grow but at a slower pace as compared to other competitors in the banking sector.

regression c

regression c (custom platform)

Neutral Risk is Subdued

Sustainability

According to this chart, the sustainability reading for Citigroup is only set at average with four controversies. This may be a concern for many activist pension funds as they like to focus on higher-rated companies. Therefore, this may be another factor that will hold back Citigroup's stock price.

Metric

Value

Social score

13.11

Peer count

172

Governance score

11.82

Total esg

26.68

Highest controversy

4

ESG performance

AVG_PERF

Percentile

50.69

Peer group

Banks

Environment score

1.75

Source: Yahoo Finance

Recommendation

Despite any real direction set for Citigroup, I agree with the neutral rating from these other analysts. I think it will be long before there is any outperformance in this stock price as Citigroup appears to be a very conservative company.

Interval

RECOMMENDATION

BUY

SELL

NEUTRAL

One month

BUY

12

4

10

One week

NEUTRAL

9

8

9

One day

SELL

3

13

10

Source: Trading View

Insider Activity

When you see other executives within Citigroup's upper management who sell their stock, this only confirms future stock price direction. It just signals back to the financial community that they're taking profit from their stock options while they can. These likely hints that they expect an imminent drop in the stock price.

Date

Shares Traded

Shares Held

Price

Type

Option

Insider

Trade

2022-10-19

4,404.64

147,318.23

43.34

Sell

No

James Renee Jo

-4404.64

2022-10-26

15,000.00

15,000.00

nan

Buy

No

James Renee Jo

15000.0

2022-10-26

15,000.00

123,987.65

nan

Sell

No

HENNES DUNCAN P

-15000.0

2022-11-19

11,617.99

310,881.40

48.66

Sell

No

HENNES DUNCAN P

-11617.99

Source: Business Insider

Conclusion

Citigroup is a reasonably conservative bank with a tight-range bound forecast set of estimates. This company will have little growth over the next three years, so don't expect a significant boost in its stock price. Additionally, the dividend appears to be underperforming relative to other value-based companies. They continue to show some growth over their stock price but will underperform the general market. As a result, it might be wise to set this company's stock price outlook to hold.

This article was written by




Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

