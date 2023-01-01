Powell's appearance on Wednesday was not only jaw-dropping but raised a lot of questions. Instead of pushing back against the recent easing of financial conditions, Powell made the same comments as he did at the November FOMC meeting and even stressed caution on overtightening.
This market has come to a point where anything that is not more hawkish than expected is dovish, leading to a big pop in the S&P 500 following Powell's appearance. While Powell said almost nothing new, he didn't say enough to cause the market's recent easing of financial conditions to reverse.
It was shocking to hear because at every point before November 30, when financial conditions had eased too much, Powell would push back against the market. But this time, he didn't, and by not pushing back, he is telling the market he is okay with the recent easing of financial conditions.
The real question is why Powell would be okay with financial conditions easing. It is the exact opposite of what he has been saying about his desire to raise rates into restrictive territory.
What is even stranger than that is that the jobs data on Friday showed stronger-than-expected non-farm payroll numbers. But, wages rose by 0.6% month-over-month, the hottest reading since January 2022. They also increased by 5.1% year-over-year, while last month's numbers were all revised higher.
Meanwhile, the ISM manufacturing data was weaker than expected, suggesting the US economy is inching closer to recession. The ISM report noted that the reading of 49 indicated that the REAL GDP growth in the fourth quarter was around 0.1%.
The move in the ISM report indicates that S&P 500 earnings growth could turn lower in 2023 and perhaps go negative. The relationship between the ISM manufacturing survey goes back a long time, and they, too, tend to track each other very well.
The slowing growth and higher wages suggest the recent changes in attitude from the bond market. The data suggest the economy could be very close to or is in a recession, which is likely to squeeze margins for companies and earnings. Earnings estimates do not reflect margin compression and are still pricing a lot of margin expansion.
Analysts' estimates suggest that earnings in 2023 are expected to grow by around 7%, while sales are expected to rise by about 3%. Currently, analysts' estimates are pricing in margin expansion in 2023. For there to be margin expansion, costs will need to be reduced; otherwise, earnings estimates are too high and need to be slashed.
Cutting costs usually starts with letting workers go, and the best gauge for the unemployment rate may be the spread between the 10-year and 2-Year Treasury yield spread. In recent times the spread between the 10-year and 2-year yield tends to rise just before the unemployment rate starts to increase as the market anticipates the eventual rate-cutting cycle the Fed is about to embark on.
The current inversion is the deepest it has been since the early 1980s, and it tells us that unemployment is likely to stay low for some time longer. The current yield curve inversion has even stopped falling yet.
But the yield curve inversion that has started to turn higher is the 10-year minus 2-year 18-month forward curve. This forward curve tends to lead the 10-2 year nominal curve by 6 to 12 months, and currently, that forward curve has returned to a neutral level near 0% as the nominal 10-2 yield curve is trading well below the forward curve.
The forward curve suggests that the unemployment rate may be significantly higher over the next six months as companies look to shed the rising cost of wages as the economy slows. The data from Quant-Insight shows that the biggest drive in the recent move lower in the 10-year rate is risk aversion. An indication that the market is getting much more cautious and shifting into a risk-off regime.
Should the dollar continue to weaken and rates continue to fall, it would suggest that risk-off is taking hold. Eventually, the equity market will catch on to the risk-off sentiment, and that bad news is, again, bad news.
(*The Free Trial offer is not available in the App store)
See why Reading The Markets has been one of the fastest-growing Seeking Alpha marketplace services in 2022.
Reading the Markets helps readers cut through all the noise by delivering stock ideas and market updates.
This article was written by
I am Michael Kramer, the founder of Mott Capital Management and creator of Reading The Markets, an SA Marketplace service. I focus on macro themes and trends, look for long-term thematic growth investments, and use options data to find unusual activity.
I use my over 25 years of experience as a buy-side trader, analyst, and portfolio manager, to explain the twists and turns of the stock market and where it may be heading next. Additionally, I use data from top vendors to formulate my analysis, including sell-side analyst estimates and research, newsfeeds, in-depth options data, and gamma levels.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Charts used with the permission of Bloomberg Finance LP. This report contains independent commentary to be used for informational and educational purposes only. Michael Kramer is a member and investment adviser representative with Mott Capital Management. Mr. Kramer is not affiliated with this company and does not serve on the board of any related company that issued this stock. All opinions and analyses presented by Michael Kramer in this analysis or market report are solely Michael Kramer's views. Readers should not treat any opinion, viewpoint, or prediction expressed by Michael Kramer as a specific solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell a particular security or follow a particular strategy. Michael Kramer's analyses are based upon information and independent research that he considers reliable, but neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees its completeness or accuracy, and it should not be relied upon as such. Michael Kramer is not under any obligation to update or correct any information presented in his analyses. Mr. Kramer's statements, guidance, and opinions are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Past performance of an index is not an indication or guarantee of future results. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Exposure to an asset class represented by an index may be available through investable instruments based on that index. Neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees any specific outcome or profit. You should be aware of the real risk of loss in following any strategy or investment commentary presented in this analysis. Strategies or investments discussed may fluctuate in price or value. Investments or strategies mentioned in this analysis may not be suitable for you. This material does not consider your particular investment objectives, financial situation, or needs and is not intended as a recommendation appropriate for you. You must make an independent decision regarding investments or strategies in this analysis. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Before acting on information in this analysis, you should consider whether it is suitable for your circumstances and strongly consider seeking advice from your own financial or investment adviser to determine the suitability of any investment.
Comments (6)