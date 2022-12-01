Blackstone (NYSE:BX) made many headlines last week when it announced that it was going to limit the redemptions of its public non-traded REIT, BREIT.
Here are just a few top stories that I found on Google by simply typing the name of the REIT:
These headlines make it seem as if Blackstone and its REIT were facing severe difficulties. Negative and scary headlines get a lot of clicks!
But the reality is actually very different:
Blackstone is doing just fine and so is its REIT.
It is not limiting redemptions because of poor performance. Here are some of the highlights of BREIT's performance so far this year:
BREIT has performed so exceptionally well in 2022 because it is mainly invested in apartment communities and industrial facilities in strong sunbelt markets where rents are growing rapidly:
Moreover, they expect the strong rent growth to continue because their current rents remain well below market levels. This provides a bank of future growth as leases expire and rents are hiked:
Their debt is also almost entirely fixed rate for the next 6.5 years and therefore, the positive impact of rising rents should be superior to the negative impact of rising interest expense.
Right now, their rental housing and their industrial portfolio is valued at a 5.4% cap rate, which is quite conservative in my opinion, and I think that any material cap rate expansion from here is very unlikely. Blackstone has actually sold about $2 billion worth of assets at a nearly 10% premium to the carrying value of these assets, which shows that its NAV is quite conservative.
Finally, BREIT has ample liquidity to gradually meet redemptions and a structure to prevent liquidity mismatches. Their immediate liquidity was $9.3 billion before selling the rest of its interest in the MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay to VICI Properties (VICI), which will give it another $1.27 billion. Therefore, BREIT won't become a forced seller either.
So all in all, we think that the fears are way overblown and this is likely in large part because of all the fear-inducing media headlines.
The reason why there are so many withdrawals is not because BREIT is in danger. It is simply because investors realize that public REITs are today a lot cheaper than BREIT and so they are selling it to redeploy in discounted public REITs. Jonathan Litt recently pointed this out in a Tweet:
There are many similar or even better public REITs that are now priced at a large discount relative to what you would pay for BREIT. Even Blackstone itself noted on a recent public call that public REITs are today more opportunistic than private real estate (or BREIT...):
The best opportunities today are clearly in the public markets on the screen and that's where we're spending a lot of time. - John Gray, Blackstone's COO
This explains why Blackstone has been buying out public REITs in 2022 instead of buying private properties in many cases.
So you need to ask yourself...
Why would you pay a premium to buy an illiquid, externally-managed REIT like BREIT, when you could buy a liquid, internally-managed REIT like AvalonBay (AVB) or EastGroup Properties (EGP) at a steep discount?
I recently also had a Twitter exchange about this with a BREIT investor:
Many investors are coming to this same conclusion and it is causing them to exit vehicles like BREIT.
The takeaway is that both Blackstone and BREIT are just fine.
They are not headed for bankruptcy... Instead, capital is just flowing from a less attractive opportunity (BREIT) into better ones (Public REITs).
I think that Blackstone is undervalued today and I would give it a Buy rating following its recent decline, but I would stay away from BREIT because there are better public REITs that offer far better value for your money.
If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Investor.
We are the fastest-growing and best-rated stock-picking service on Seeking Alpha with 2,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 500+ reviews:
You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.
Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!
This article was written by
Jussi Askola is a former private equity real estate investor with experience working for a +$250 million investment firm in Dallas, Texas; and performing property acquisition in Germany. Today, he is the author of "High Yield Landlord” - the #1 ranked real estate service on Seeking Alpha. Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to all my highest conviction investment ideas. Click here to learn more!
Jussi is also the President of Leonberg Capital - a value-oriented investment boutique specializing in mispriced real estate securities often trading at high discounts to NAV and excessive yields. In addition to having passed all CFA exams, Jussi holds a BSc in Real Estate Finance from University Nürtingen-Geislingen (Germany) and a BSc in Property Management from University of South Wales (UK). He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, been featured on numerous financial media outlets, has over 50,000 followers on SeekingAlpha, and built relationships with many top REIT executives.
DISCLAIMER: Jussi Askola is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. The information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions. High Yield Landlord is managed by Leonberg Capital.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EGP; AVB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (17)