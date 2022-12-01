In my last article, I outlined my views of how we have fought the Fed many times in the past and won. My basic premise is that the market changes direction well before the Fed, and the Fed simply follows the market. And, if you look at it from a historic perspective, you will recognize the truth in that statement. In fact, we have been able to use this perspective to "fight the Fed" in the DXY and TLT a number of times over the last decade that I have been writing publicly.
Back in the spring of 2011, I outlined to those that followed me that I was looking for a bottom in the DXY in the 73 region, and expected a multi-year rally to the 103.32 region. That was an expectation for a 40% rally in the DXY, which is an extremely large move in the DXY.
But, what made this market call that much more outlandish at the time was that this was during a period of time when the Fed was engaging in aggressive quantitative easing. If you remember that period of time, the market was absolutely certain that QE was going to make the dollar crash. I was clearly told "you can't fight the Fed" by all those that thought my call to be nothing less than ridiculous.
Well, as we now know, the DXY bottomed at 72.70 in May of 2011, and proceeded to rally over the coming six and half years until it topped at the 103.82 level (50 cents beyond my long-term target), and then went into a 4 year pullback/consolidation, as per our expectations. So, I guess you can fight the Fed.
Another major example of our ability to fight the Fed was seen in November of 2018. At the time, the Fed was engaging in a rate raising program, and was deeply entrenched in its intention. But, as the TLT was approaching the 112/113 region, I outlined to the members of The Market Pinball Wizard that I was going to be a buyer of TLT in the 113 region. Again, I was told that the Fed was still raising rates and that you cannot fight the Fed. Well, as we now know, TLT bottomed at 111.90, and proceeded to rally into 2020 towards the 179 region.
In fact, I even outlined this trade in a blog post I made a month later on Seeking Alpha:
Don't Fight . . . Er . . . I Mean Don't Follow The Fed
Now, for those of you that think the Fed controls rates, I have another surprise for you: The Fed follows the market. It does not lead it. And, if you don't believe me, maybe you will believe your own eyes:
So, in my last article, I was outlining that I saw a bottom developing in the TLT. Originally, my target was to bottom in the 100-105 region. But, as we now know, the market broke down below that initial support. Yet, everything I was looking at suggested that we were still in a bottoming formation. So, I sharpened my pencil, and provided a secondary bottoming target for the members of The Market Pinball Wizard in the 90.50-91.65 region. Well, as we now know, the market bottomed at 91.85.
Yet, when the bond market bottomed, almost everyone was convinced that bonds had much further to fall. Everyone was certain the Fed was going to push bonds so much lower. Yet, it seems the market had other ideas. But, take note, the Fed reiterated throughout the rally off the low that it was going to continue to raise rates. Yet, the market did not seem to care as we have now rallied 16.5% off the low in TLT.
If you think my math is off, you can check it yourself. The market has now rallied 16.5% off the lows despite the Fed continually reiterating how it is going to continue to raise rates.
But, I don't think this will be smooth sailing at this point. While I have my next target in the TLT in the 120-125 region, I think that we are due a pullback. As it stands now, support is in the 97.50-101 region. And, corrective pullbacks can be bought, with stops set below support, with our next higher target being the 120-125 region.
If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please hit the button at the bottom of the page to "Follow" me.
THE #1 SERVICE FOR MARKET & METALS DIRECTION!
"Avi your MPW allows me to see the market in a whole new light. It’s like everything slows down, and you have the ability to make decisions that up until now were not available to me. Your system lets me know quickly that my bias/direction is incorrect, allowing to make adjustments saving me thousands. This morning it allowed me to take a 20% profit. Thank you for your commitment as well, your updates are always so timely."
CLICK HERE FOR A FREE TRIAL.
This article was written by
Avi is an accountant and a lawyer by training. His education background includes his graduating college with dual accounting and economics majors, and he then passed all four parts of the CPA exam at once right after he graduated college. He then earned his Juris Doctorate in an advanced two and a half year program at the St. John’s School of Law in New York, where he graduated cumlaude, and in the top 5% of his class. He then went onto the NYU School of Law for his masters of law in taxation (LL.M.).Before retiring from his legal career, Avi was a partner and National Director at a major national firm. During his legal career, he spearheaded a number of acquisition transactions worth hundreds of millions to billions of dollars in value. So, clearly, Mr. Gilburt has a detailed understanding how businesses work and are valued.
Yet, when it came to learning how to accurately analyze the financial markets, Avi had to unlearn everything he learned in economics in order to maintain on the correct side of the market the great majority of the time. In fact, once he came to the realization that economics and geopolitics fail to assist in understanding how the market works, it allowed him to view financial markets from a more accurate perspective.For those interested in how Avi went from a successful lawyer and accountant to become the founder of Elliottwavetrader.net, his detailed story is linked here.
As an example of some of his most notable astounding market calls, in July of 2011, he called for the USD to begin a multi-year rally from the 74 region to an ideal target of 103.53. In January of 2017, the DXY struck 103.82 and began a pullback expected by Avi.As another example of one of his astounding calls, Avi called the top in the gold market during its parabolic phase in 2011, with an ideal target of $1,915. As we all know, gold hit a high of $1,921, and pulled back for over 4 years since that time. The night that gold hit its lows in December of 2015, Avi was telling his subscribers that he was on the phone with his broker buying a large order of physical gold, while he had been accumulating individual miner stocks that month, and had just opened the EWT Miners Portfolio to begin buying individual miners stocks due to his expectation of an impending low in the complex.
One of his most shocking calls in the stock market was his call in 2015 for the S&P500 to rally from the 1800SPX region to the 2600SPX region, whereas it would coincide with a “global melt-up” in many other assets. Moreover, he was banging on the table in November of 2016 that we were about to enter the most powerful phase of the rally to 2600SPX, and he strongly noted that it did not matter who won the 2016 election in the US, despite many believing that the market would “crash” if Trump would win the election. This was indeed a testament to the accuracy of the Fibonacci Pinball method that Avi developed.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (2)