Summary

  • Continuity of equity market price-posting makes volume block trades in the 30 DJ stocks an essential market price-expectation component.
  • They are 71% institutionally owned, continually evaluated professionally, and actively traded in volumes well beyond individual investor capacity.
  • Irregular appearances of big attention-getting share transactions require temporary Market-Maker firm capital involvement, with attendant risks of price change, needing protection.
  • Hedging in price-predictive derivative markets provides MM-capital protection - and coming-price expectations from informed participants.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investing Thesis

As outlined in the above bullet points, well-informed professional coming price-change expectations are regularly suggested by behavioral actions of capital-intensive activities in derivatives markets of futures, options, swaps, and other financial devices.

Today's Developments

Regular daily comparisons of the Dow Jones 30 stocks with one another today took on an unusually appealing appearance for coming stock prices, quite different from recent conditions.

Here is their Reward-Risk tradeoff picture:

hedging-substantiated price-limit forecasts

blockdesk.com

(used with permission)

This is unusual because of the low-risk emphasis of most DJ stock components, particularly those five down at the zero-risk level of the green horizontal scale line. They mostly now are at forecast proportions of near-term price declines relative to forecast price increases not experienced in the last 3-5 years.

This picture is of possible price changes seen likely enough in the next 3-5 months to warrant Market-Maker purchases of hedging price protections for their at-risk capital while big-volume trades in these issues are being negotiated on a daily basis.

Issues above the dotted diagonal line are being seen to have price decline exposures greater than coming price increase expectations.

Conclusion

Apparently, the informed and highly-motivated major participant owners of these 30 stocks have quite different notions of what price changes are likely in the next few months than do those most likely to be influencing the trumpeted opinions of wide-spreading public information media.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in DIA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

