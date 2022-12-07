Author's note: This article was released to members as part of the CEF Weekly Roundup last week, with certain numbers updated.
First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund (FEO) will be liquidated on December 7, 2022. However, the fund has stopped trading as the final day of trading was December 1, 2022. We discussed this when it was first announced in a previous CEF Weekly Roundup (public link).
As discussed previously, the liquidation was likely due to pressure from Saba. FEO gave up relatively quickly, with less than 2 months between the first 13D filing (showing active intent) and the announcement of liquidation. Perhaps sacrificing this relatively small $45 million CEF could have been part of a deal between the managers and Saba for Saba to not go other First Trust or abrdn CEFs.
FEO's discount on November 30 was -0.94%. This meant that there was about 1% of alpha potential available from holding FEO from that point until liquidation this week. If FEO was in cash, then this would have been a very nice way of generating 1% return in a week (~50% annualized). This was our thought process when we released this Weekly Roundup to our members last week:
Has FEO started liquidating its portfolio yet? The below chart shows the NAV performance of FEO versus benchmarks ETFs, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) and iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) over the last month.
Therefore, there is the potential to generate up to 0.94% in one week from buying FEO now and holding until it liquidates, giving an attractive ~50% annualized return. However, the risks are:
- The bid/ask slippage on buying FEO may reduce the potential return.
- There may be transaction fees for liquidation that are borne by the fund, which may reduce the final payout.
- If FEO has not actually liquidated its entire portfolio yet, there is still market risk over the next week.
How would that liquidation arbitrage have played out? It looks like FEO may not have been completely in cash after all. Emerging market equities and bonds staged a significant rally towards the end of last week, and FEO's NAV rose from $9.61 to $9.61 (+0.3%).
It remains to be seen whether or not FEO's NAV will change between now and the liquidation date on December 7, 2022. But if it doesn't, investors who bought FEO last week would be looking at a relatively low-risk return of ~1% in only one week as a result of this liquidation event.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
