Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) is an American building solutions provider based out of Temple, Georgia, United States. In this thesis, I will analyze JBI’s Q3 FY22 results and its future growth prospects. I will also be analyzing its valuation at current price levels and its growth potential. I believe JBI is undervalued at current price levels, and investors should not miss this opportunity to buy this growth company at a cheap valuation.
JBI is a leading producer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, swing and roll-up doors, relocatable storage units, and other industrial and commercial building solutions globally. Its business can be segregated into three business segments; commercial & other, R3, and new construction. The commercial and other segment accounts for 37.8% of total revenues, followed by R3 at 33.6% and new construction at 28.6%. JBI has a diversified product portfolio catering to multiple building solutions, from doors to security systems. Some of these products include self-storage roll-up doors, smart entry systems, mass-relocatable storage units, and commercial sheet doors.
JBI recently posted third-quarter results beating the market EPS and revenue estimates by a staggering 29% and 13.5%, respectively. The company experienced growth across all business segments. As per my analysis, the commercial & other segment proved to be the outperformer, with a remarkable 58% y-o-y revenue growth and improved profit margins. JBI is on a significant growth track, and I believe this momentum is likely to continue even in the coming quarters.
JBI reported total revenue of $262.5 million, up a significant 40% compared to $187.8 million in Q3 FY21. As per my analysis, the primary revenue driver was the strong sales experienced by the commercial & other segment. The thing that I find most impressive is that the company experienced 35.5% organic revenue growth y-o-y. This reflects that the demand for the products remains strong and witnessing consistent growth. I believe the integration of the activities with the recent acquisitions by the company also contributed to revenue growth. They posted a gross profit of $96.8 million, up 55% compared to $62.2 million in the same quarter last year. The gross profit margins saw a considerable improvement from 33% to 37% y-o-y. I think the company did a great job in the cost control department, and the cost of sales grew just 32% despite strong inflationary headwinds. The operating margins also experienced significant improvement growing from 13.5% to 20.5% y-o-y. I believe the cost-cutting measures coupled with higher volume in sales resulted in improved margins for the company. JBI reported diluted EPS of $0.22, up a solid 120% compared to $0.11 in the corresponding quarter last year. The net profit margin for Q3 FY22 was 12.3% compared to 8.2% in the same quarter last year.
Overall, I believe the company performed exceedingly well on most of the parameters. The revenue saw significant organic growth driven by consistently strong demand. The gross, operating, and net profit margins witnessed a remarkable improvement which I believe is a big positive for a growth company like JBI. The company revised the FY22 outlook and provided a solid FY22 guidance with revenue estimated to be in the range of $990-$1010 million and adjusted EBIDTA in the range of $218-$225 million. I think the company will easily achieve these targets, given the exponential growth that they are experiencing across all business segments
Increasing Interest Expenses: As of October 1, 2022, JBI reported long-term debt of $701 million against cash and cash equivalent of $55.3 million. They incurred $11 million in interest expenses compared to $7.6 million in the same quarter last year. The interest expenses increased despite the long-term debt being flat, around $701 million y-o-y. This reflects that the rising interest rates are putting a dent in the company’s profit margins. I believe a further interest rate hike would negatively impact the company’s performance in the future. JBI is a growth company, and growth companies generally have high debt liability to support growth and expansion. However, investors should consider this risk before investing in JBI.
JBI has a Quant rating of strong buy, which reflects its growth potential. It has an A- grade for growth which I believe perfectly reflects the company’s growth trajectory in the recent past. It has a B- grade for profitability which I think can show a significant improvement in the coming quarters. The B and A+ grade in momentum and revisions reflects that the company is consistently outperforming and exceeding its targets. JBI has a C+ grade for valuation, which I think doesn’t adequately depict the company’s valuation. I believe JBI is undervalued at current price levels.
JBI is trading at a share price of $10.8, a YTD decline of 11.9%. It has a market cap of $1.6 billion. JBI is currently trading at a forward non-GAAP P/E multiple of 14.6x against the industry standard of 17.25x. This reflects that JBI is undervalued compared to industry standards. Even if we look at the PEG multiple, which is a better evaluation method for growth companies, we realize that it is trading at a forward non-GAAP PEG multiple of 0.98x compared to the industry standard of 1.5x. A PEG ratio below 1x is considered good for growth companies, and it reflects that the company is undervalued. The Wall Street analysts have an average price target of $14.08, representing a 30% upside from current price levels. I believe that undervaluation at current price levels coupled with a solid growth trajectory makes JBI a great investment opportunity for value investors.
JBI posted impressive third-quarter results with improved profit margins and solid revenue growth. The commercial & other segments led the revenue growth experiencing a strong customer demand. I believe the company will likely continue this momentum in the coming quarters, and the revised revenue guidance reflects the same. The company is trading at a cheaper valuation compared to the industry standards, and I believe it is a good opportunity for investors looking for growth companies at a reasonable valuation. It does face the risk of increasing interest expenses due to high debt, but the overall risk-reward profile of the company is quite favorable. After considering all its growth and risk factors, I assign a buy rating for JBI.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
