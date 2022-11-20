tortoon

Previously we promised to "share extracts from our weekly reviews." This article is part of that effort, and this is taken from analysis originally published for Wheel of Fortune's subscribers on Nov. 15.

Everything Still Looks Shaky for Stocks and Bonds alike

Below you can see the US 10-year Treasury ("UST10Y") and S&P 500 ("SPX") annual returns.

Undoubtedly, 2022 is a year for the history books.

Alpine Macro

Here's an update on some market breadth worthwhile watching.

While several targets have been crossed lately, we're still nowhere near meeting "step 3" requirements (and I must say I suspect it might take a while until we meet those).

Grant Hawkridge

But it's not only stocks.

2022 is truly an atrocious year for bonds too, allegedly the safer (if not the safest?) asset class.

Reuters

So where does this leave us?

On one hand, stocks still look very risky to us, as they're approaching another important top (~4000 >>> ~4120). (We focused on this last week so we won't touch upon these important levels again.)

Over recent weeks, short sellers have been squeezed out, and key stocks ("big tech") are leading the downside – ahead of the indices.

JPM

On the other hand, foreign central banks, mainly Japan and China, keep selling US debt.

So if you ask yourself how/why UST yields may rise (again, from here) this is one of the potential reasons.

Bloomberg

Stocks' Valuations Don't Reflect a Full Scale 'Earnings Recession'

The recent BofA Global Fund Manager Survey showed 0% of respondents expecting "goldilocks" (=above trend growth and below trend inflation).

Hard to disagree (and we won't), but (talk about consensus), last time this happened was late 2011.

Not the worst time to expect better times relative to the wall of worry.

BofA

Nevertheless, no matter how you put it, stocks remain overvalued.

The "Fed liquidity-implied fair value" suggests that the current SPX fair value is 3600 and the year-end fair value is only 3400.

Pictet

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley (normally big horn bulls) agree on the (negative) direction for stocks next year. They see substantially more downside before equities find a floor and only then possibly return to where they are (trading) now.

Goldman Sachs

Inflation is Measured by Velocity, not Price

It's not a question as to whether prices are going down (they do!), rather whether they're going up more slowly (than they have before) in aggregate.

That's what the Fed's 2% inflation policy goal is actually all about. We will get there in 2023, because if they really want to (and it looks like they do), the Fed can kill inflation over time (and a lot more along with it… but that's a different story...)

Employ America

Nonetheless, that's why prices aren't set to 'normalize' anytime soon, surely not inside 2023.

Bear Markets Have NEVER Ended Before the Onset of Recession

Recession seems inevitable in 2023, and history suggests the ongoing bear-market will only end during the recession.

Decades of history imply that the current bear market low still lies ahead.

Ned Davis Research

Hitting a Bottom Implies Neither a Buy, Nor an Imminent Breakout

Even when an asset reaches a bottom price, it may be followed by a multi-year sideways grind, while other asset-classes potentially outperform.

In more simple words, stocks may bottom in 2023, but this (alone) doesn't suggest - let alone guarantee - that they will perform well in 2023, 2024, or any other near-future year. Don't expect 2023 to be a repeat of 2020!

Stocks still have (plenty of) room to move down.

The exact order doesn't matter as much as the concept: Recession = lower earnings = lower valuations.

Based on some measures, a 20-25% decline in SPX 2023 EPS is in the cards.

Refinitiv

Sure, historically stocks never dropped during the third year of a Presidential cycle (so 2023 must be "safe"), however we also must keep in mind that there never was a recession in the third year of a presidential cycle...

ASR

Despite losing a lot of steam, stocks are still expensive compared to bonds, putting the odds in favor of bonds outperforming stocks going forward.

Longview Economics, Macrobond

Moreover, an eventual transition in focus/macro narrative - from inflation risk to growth risk - is very likely to reactivate the historical/traditional negative correlation between stocks and bonds.

Goldman Sachs

Bottom Line

We're principally bullish on the entire credit market, particularly on high-grade, long duration, bonds.

We're not yet anywhere as bullish on high-yields debts because we believe that spreads are nowhere near appropriate levels vs. the risks we see.

Bloomberg

Still, when we think of 2023:

The game is bonds.

Great bonds.

Wishing everybody an enjoyable and relaxing week!