Below you can see the US 10-year Treasury ("UST10Y") and S&P 500 ("SPX") annual returns.
Undoubtedly, 2022 is a year for the history books.
Here's an update on some market breadth worthwhile watching.
While several targets have been crossed lately, we're still nowhere near meeting "step 3" requirements (and I must say I suspect it might take a while until we meet those).
But it's not only stocks.
2022 is truly an atrocious year for bonds too, allegedly the safer (if not the safest?) asset class.
So where does this leave us?
On one hand, stocks still look very risky to us, as they're approaching another important top (~4000 >>> ~4120). (We focused on this last week so we won't touch upon these important levels again.)
Over recent weeks, short sellers have been squeezed out, and key stocks ("big tech") are leading the downside – ahead of the indices.
On the other hand, foreign central banks, mainly Japan and China, keep selling US debt.
So if you ask yourself how/why UST yields may rise (again, from here) this is one of the potential reasons.
The recent BofA Global Fund Manager Survey showed 0% of respondents expecting "goldilocks" (=above trend growth and below trend inflation).
Hard to disagree (and we won't), but (talk about consensus), last time this happened was late 2011.
Not the worst time to expect better times relative to the wall of worry.
Nevertheless, no matter how you put it, stocks remain overvalued.
The "Fed liquidity-implied fair value" suggests that the current SPX fair value is 3600 and the year-end fair value is only 3400.
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley (normally big horn bulls) agree on the (negative) direction for stocks next year. They see substantially more downside before equities find a floor and only then possibly return to where they are (trading) now.
It's not a question as to whether prices are going down (they do!), rather whether they're going up more slowly (than they have before) in aggregate.
That's what the Fed's 2% inflation policy goal is actually all about. We will get there in 2023, because if they really want to (and it looks like they do), the Fed can kill inflation over time (and a lot more along with it… but that's a different story...)
Nonetheless, that's why prices aren't set to 'normalize' anytime soon, surely not inside 2023.
Recession seems inevitable in 2023, and history suggests the ongoing bear-market will only end during the recession.
Decades of history imply that the current bear market low still lies ahead.
Even when an asset reaches a bottom price, it may be followed by a multi-year sideways grind, while other asset-classes potentially outperform.
In more simple words, stocks may bottom in 2023, but this (alone) doesn't suggest - let alone guarantee - that they will perform well in 2023, 2024, or any other near-future year. Don't expect 2023 to be a repeat of 2020!
Stocks still have (plenty of) room to move down.
The exact order doesn't matter as much as the concept: Recession = lower earnings = lower valuations.
Based on some measures, a 20-25% decline in SPX 2023 EPS is in the cards.
Sure, historically stocks never dropped during the third year of a Presidential cycle (so 2023 must be "safe"), however we also must keep in mind that there never was a recession in the third year of a presidential cycle...
Despite losing a lot of steam, stocks are still expensive compared to bonds, putting the odds in favor of bonds outperforming stocks going forward.
Moreover, an eventual transition in focus/macro narrative - from inflation risk to growth risk - is very likely to reactivate the historical/traditional negative correlation between stocks and bonds.
We're principally bullish on the entire credit market, particularly on high-grade, long duration, bonds.
We're not yet anywhere as bullish on high-yields debts because we believe that spreads are nowhere near appropriate levels vs. the risks we see.
Still, when we think of 2023:
The game is bonds.
Great bonds.
