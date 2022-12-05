NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Arete Tech Conference 2022 Conference Transcript December 5, 2022 11:00 AM ET

Brett Simpson

Okay. Thanks very much, and hi, everyone. Again, it’s Brett Simpson here. It’s my pleasure to welcome Ian Buck, who you all know runs the data center division at NVIDIA, one of the key growth engines of the business. I think this is a particularly interesting time to connect with Ian and Simona as we are heading into a new product cycle with Hopper.

We were looking back at when NVIDIA launched Ampere, I think, it was back in early 2020 and the business was doing about $1 billion of quarterly revenue back then and looking at it today, it’s almost $4 billion in quarterly revenue. So it’s been a really strong period for the business and well done.

Now many of you know Ian’s, the inventor of CUDA and we are going to try to touch on some of the sort of software opportunities that NVIDIA sees ahead during this presentation.

So, Ian, thanks very much for joining us today.

Ian Buck

Yeah. Thanks for having me. Thank you.

Brett Simpson

We also have Simona Jankowski on the line, who you all know is VP of IR at NVIDIA. So I am going to pass you over to Simona to read out the Safe Harbor. So Simona over to you.

Simona Jankowski

Thank you, Brett, for hosting us. As a quick reminder, our comments today may contain forward-looking statements and investors are advised to read our reports filed with the SEC for information related to the risks and uncertainties facing our business. Back to you.

Brett Simpson

Thanks, Simona. And maybe just to start, Ian, can we maybe just recap the 2022 period and what stood out for you the most looking at the division and the market opportunity you see ahead? And maybe touch on some of the sort of customer reactions to the new products and what you think is happening at the bleeding edge of AI and how you see this all evolving into 2023?

Ian Buck

Yeah. I mean it’s been a war win. It probably hit us back in, obviously, 2020 and that’s when we launched Ampere, which feels like a lifetime ago, but it was only back in 2020. We -- throughout COVID launched Ampere. The following year we announced our Grace CPU work and then this year, of course, we have announced a Hopper.

NVIDIA is on a new clip with the investment and the importance of computing across the industry, so are the innovations that allow us to continue to invent new GPUs, new architectures, new algorithms and serve the growing market of AI and competing in the day center in general with a biannual clip at this point. We are making new GP architectures every two years. We have committed to a new CPU architecture also every two years and it was very exciting to launch Hopper this year.

Hopper is a GPU that was specifically designed to advance AI, as well as HPC. It was -- has specialization for the transformer-based models, which is the foundational model for used today in large language models and generative AI and being applied to pretty much every domain where computers want to see [Audio Gap], listen, learn and…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

… generate back. So we are very excited about Hoppers introduction. It’s in production now. The PCIe systems are coming available from the OEMs and the cloud hyperscalers, all have Hopper and are bringing it to market.

Brett Simpson

Great. And maybe just given the environment run at the moment, I think, a lot of investors are trying to understand whether the environment we are in right now, has it made you think any different about the opportunity you see ahead? When you look at the next sort of six months to 12 months and you have got a lot of product rollouts to do, et cetera, but as the enterprise engagement is still the same is the demand signal still as strong as you were thinking six months or 12 months ago?

Ian Buck

Yeah. The foundations of who and how we engage have only grown over the last two years and they have remained consistent, but increasing in activity and motions. It starts certainly with some of the big hyperscalers doing their own work, some of the best work.

Microsoft partnering with OpenEye, Meta and Google even and others, taking advantage of our GPUs and the software solutions that we are layering on top in order to develop that next-generation AI technology capability, Moonshot or foundational model.

A lot of the work is in software, not just hardware. In fact, NVIDIA has more software developers than hardware developers, for example. A lot of work on frameworks like PyTorch and TensorFlow.

We also develop our own large language models ourselves with our own supercomputers and share that with the rest of the world to help move the ball forward and to give us the experience to continuously improve the -- our platform along with taking the input from every other major hyperscalers, as well as our own experiences. We build our own supercomputers to try that to test that and to advance the state of the art.

That’s certainly on the big hyperscale side. Activations in the cloud have continued to grow. Certainly, every enterprise has a cloud-first strategy of some kind and they are bringing their technology, their workflows or their way of doing business to the cloud, and as a result, the public cloud activations of our platforms has certainly grown. We saw that with A100 and you will continue to grow with H100.

In the enterprise side, it has been -- it is certainly on an upward trend. The challenge on the enterprise side was meeting the enterprise developer where they are. They don’t have the talent pool necessary that Google or Amazon or Meta may have. But they have -- they see the opportunity for AI and how it could be changing and advancing their businesses.

So our role in that has been to help move that forward to provide an enterprise supported platform that’s a big part of our NVIDIA AI enterprise platforms to help provide a stable supported platform that enterprises can rely on for getting their best -- not only the best performance, but the support they need directly from NVIDIA, working down our channel…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

…and cloud partners and then also helping activate the right kind of software that they can take advantage of, not just natively the AI frameworks, but targeted services and support. That comes from working with -- there’s lots of great activity happening, of course, in the start of community, by providing cloud-based services, where enterprises can share their data and get the results back within to build the software from scratch themselves.

For -- we are seeing also, of course, the cloud providers themselves providing those services, a lot of them developed or deployed on NVIDIA GPUs along with the growing out of a startup into the broader ISV category as well. Even traditional ISVs may be doing in the areas of numerical simulations are trying to deploy AI as a surrogate model for some of the first principles physics simulations are doing for product development and other sorts of things.

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

And finally, the NVIDIA ourselves are trying to move the ball forward as well. So in areas where we see an opportunity to move the market forward, we will invest ourselves…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

… and we have done that, particularly in the healthcare space with our Clara platform, applying AI to things like medical imaging or proteomics. We are also doing it in speech AI. We sort of provided some foundational supporting our Riva platform to help enterprises take advantage of end-to-end speech AI, which offers really cool abilities to do customization and train new models, new voices and like that. Recently, in our last GDC we announced our NeMo Large Language Model Service…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

… to build a service where enterprises can customize a very large model and we provide -- it’s open. So we do GPT like models, a variety of different GPT sizes. We have done our own 530 billion parameter model called Megatron and we make it available as a service. So enterprises can take our existing train model, a model is super smart and then tune it -- fine-tune it basically with the technical prompting.

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

We only have a couple of examples, a few hundred examples up to 500 or so and if…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

…the model learns how to answer the question the way that customer is looking to be answered. You are not asking a question of the broader Internet to do your customer support, you have already given a few hundred examples of what customer support calls and answers look like.

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

So answer appropriately in the context for that business.

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

So for the enterprise side, we are at the beginning -- we are still at the beginning of AI adoption. We are seeing a lot of interest.

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

And from an NVIDIA standpoint, companies can engage with at all different levels, certainly consuming our sort of first-party offerings that we decided…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

… to invest in, but also through the ISVs and startups, as well as, of course, the platform holistically. And that’s…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

… a big part of our strategy, just to be open…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

… to move the ball forward in helping companies and customers and developers and users…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

…get them to the of what AI can do.

Brett Simpson

I want to come back to the services model around Megatron and GPT more broadly a little bit later. But I wanted to -- I mean, I guess, if you go back to some of the GPT-3 models, you were coming out with A100 around that time and it was very much an NLP centric upgrade cycle that we could see playing out for NVIDIA the last couple of years. Can we talk a little bit about where we are today? What’s Bleeding-Edge? What’s being worked on in the labs that you see? And I mean, when you were on our conference a year ago, Ian, you talked about model sizes are growing like 10x a year. Is that still happening, I mean, we must be well into the trillions of parameters. The model sizes are in the trillions, I guess, of parameters. Where does this go over the next couple of years during the Hopper cycle and what type of workload is Hopper ideally positioned to deliver?

Ian Buck

Yeah. Certainly, the natural -- the NLP or large language model, LLM, community hasn’t slowed down 1 bit and you can see that.

Brett Simpson

Right.

Ian Buck

So many -- both major players, as well as now startups and are taking advantage of what these models can do. They are large. They tend to be, well, previous models may focus on things like computer vision…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

… understanding what is this a picture of or where in this picture is the stop sign. That’s a capability that -- if you think about it from a first principle sort of understanding perspective, it’s fairly straightforward. In fact, in nature, we see animals and bugs and other things, have basic vision capability that identify the objects, where is it and call it out.

Language is different. Language is unique. It encompasses to understand language you not only need to know the words that I am saying right now, but what they mean in order to make context and doing anything useful with them.

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

And that means we have to sort of -- these models have to encompass or understand the corpus of human understanding.

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

As a result, they are trained on the entire Internet, literally, these data sets are basically big scrapes of the Internet that are then cleaned up…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

… and tuned and trained, so they tend to be obviously much bigger and we -- there’s the 530 billion parameter model, which I have talked about already. And certainly, new work -- new models are coming out that will be or are already in the trillion of parameters. We are still short of like brain scale and there’s a question about what -- which is 150 trillion parameters, we only get 50 trillion [ph] right now.

Brett Simpson

So 2025, 2026.

Ian Buck

Yeah. We will get there, Moore’s Law. So as the models -- as the capabilities are growing so will the models. So basic under the large language models today, obviously, can provide very convincing chat dialogue back and forth. They can be used for sentiment analysis. They can all sorts of things, because they understand human knowledge.

The next step, obviously, is what we are seeing right now. That remains true. The models are large. Certainly you don’t train them on a single GPU or even a single server. You tend to train them across a pod or collection.

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

We trained our Megatron model in about 4,000 GPUs and the final training runs took about a month or little over a month. Of course, there’s a…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

… lot of R&D to get to that point to develop the model. Once you have it, by the way, it is…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

It is certainly, once it’s been trained, it can be tuned and that to different use cases, that tune…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

… step is actually much more approachable and only requires less infrastructure than going to turning the entire model.

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

But at some point, people are developing new foundational models that can be then used for those different use cases, and that’s where a lot of the very interesting research and development by the biggest players that have that infrastructure. One of the goals with Hopper was to bring down the cost of large language model training to make it more…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

… applicable and we have done that. The Hopper runs check and train [ph] 6 times to 9 times faster than Ampere, requiring 6 times o 9 times less infrastructure depending on the model. And that’s really because it was designed to do that transformer layer that we talked about.

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

And take advantage of reduced precision and mixed precision up and down the stack to still maintain the accuracy. It’s easy to offer a bit floating point, but it’s hard to make it work and work well. In fact we use…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

… our saline supercomputer to train all the different heuristics to bake it into the software hardware of Hopper to make it successful. The other part of Hopper that made NLPs more applicable is that we dramatically improved the inference performance. This is the performance that takes to run the model in production, not just train…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

… but deploy it.

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

Hopper is 30 times more faster than Ampere was and that allows people to take these largest possible models and still run them with a reasonable amount of infrastructure and with a single DGX-like system to deliver reasonable real-time performance in running these models.

That is going to dramatically broaden the applicability of NLP models. A lot of people run for more and more use cases then what we probably saw previously, which is bespoke offerings for some of these large models.

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

That’s a goal and we are definitely seeing a lot of interest in deploying Hopper for that.

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

And then, of course, the next step is what else can it generate? What else in these large language models produce other than question-and-answer kind of responses, chatbot responses or customer service responses and sentiments responses and you are starting to see that hit in the mixed modality space in generative AI.

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

The work being done in stable diffusion by folks like stability about AI or mid-journey, runway and others are showing how can take large language models and connect them to image generation to the output a picture rather than just than text. And that’s super exciting as an example of another place…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

… where these large language models and the underlying generative portion of AI, where you are understanding now the corpus of all images and what they mean, so we can…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

…is another great example. If I project farther out in the future, you can imagine AIs generating all sorts of things, generating potential chemical compounds for the next-generation therapeutics, material properties for next-generation manufacturing and material science. I just came back from the Supercomputing Conference in Dallas, Texas…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

… where we talk in the town is we are building the foundational -- using supergears to build the foundational models for science and HPC for next-generation for all the use cases that we have across the science community. So all sorts of opportunities.

The -- what’s going to get us there is access to the platforms to the technologies to those researchers, those users, those companies can take advantage of it and deploy it for all those different use cases and that’s what makes a part of my job fun is to…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

… help get there.

Brett Simpson

And maybe if we can focus a little bit on training, because I guess, what we have seen the last 12 months, I mean, Meta has been quite public they have built this massive cluster 16,000 A100s, I think, in their earnings report, you talked about Microsoft rolling out tens of thousands of GPUs. I think Oracle is also pretty active in that in building these large training classes, large exaflop supercomputers. Are we heading into a phase where the amount of people that can keep up and building these massive training clusters is going to consolidate down to a handful of players or do you see hundreds of potential training clusters like that getting developed? I am just trying to get a sense of how that you see trading evolving? And I guess part of that also, I want to come back to the services opportunity where you can license a pre-trained model. Is that going to be where a lot of enterprises get involved in AI rather than train everything from the ground up, they will license something that’s been pre-trained and they will pay a services fee for that rather than necessarily buying a big hardware cluster?

Ian Buck

Well, one of the things you can sort of bet on is that AI still hasn’t -- we haven’t tapped out on the different…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

… applications of AI, because fundamentally, AI is just a statistical trick, if you will, an algorithm to take data and right code. In the case of backstop…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

… that’s literally what it’s doing, it’s helping you record with our co-pilot program.

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

But those applications of AI seem to be down less, because we have every -- everything we are doing in computing in the enterprise revolves around the data that we collect from customers, the data that our business generates, operates and teaches us and the communications that we have with customers and the flow of business is also generates massive amounts of data that can be interpreted and understood and taking advantage of by AI to improve and make better.

So that has been -- that has continued to grow. And as a result, access to infrastructure for developing those AI, either as a -- from a first principles foundational level or taking existing foundational models and applying are both growing.

So that is -- so there’s definitely both interest from start-ups and others, major ISVs and big companies to explore both, explore building new foundational capabilities, for that you do need infrastructure. And what’s interesting now is that the clouds are starting to provide that infrastructure before building an AI super computer was just that a bespoke supercomputer.

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

Now, certainly, Microsoft led the way there with their announcements providing their independent and interconnected GPU clusters in the cloud so people can rent that kind of infrastructure. We are seeing it now with Oracle and many others and companies like Meta, building out that infrastructure.

They are one of many that are either going to build it themselves on-prem or be able to consume it rented from the cloud. So that’s why we are seeing the growth of AI infrastructure and particularly scale out infrastructure available in the cloud.

It’s important to note that you don’t have to rent all of it. They are designed to be fractionalized all the way down to just one or a few notes. But before everything was single was focused around the single node capability of how many GPs can we fit in a single server, which usually is maxing out about eight or 16.

Now the infrastructure in the cloud is being scalable thinking about data burning entire data centers or rose or pods or just a collection or a half rack to do the various work for developing those foundational models that are going to serve those different industries and it’s broad. It’s not just the -- it’s not just the largest of largest models, those are the ones that tend to get all the excitement and impress…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

…certain capability, but designing models, new kinds of models that can do different kinds of workload foundation level that requires some level of infrastructure at some scale.

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

Then the second part, of course, is the applying the -- taking these foundation models and applying to different use cases. We certainly see that in things like speech AI where you have a foundational model that’s trained on English, but I want to do it with a certain accident or for a certain voice. Those things don’t need to be retained from scratch. They can take those foundational models and deploy it.

And just there’s just more and more businesses that are figuring out how to take advantage of that or their services from either -- from all sorts of different providers that can then go and consume it.

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

So that’s causing the growth of GPUs across the cloud and still on-prem. I think there’s an ebb and flow in terms of the on cloud versus enterprise. We don’t -- we are a platform of choice. We try to activate all channels. So that’s where it’s coming from.

So I don’t think it’s -- AI is not squireling away into a corner where only so if you can afford to do it. The -- there’s certainly more interest in exploring the outer limits of what AI can do with the large…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

… infrastructure and that will continue to be so. But I believe what we are seeing is that the diversification of different use cases for developing foundational models, all sorts of different scales by all different kinds of players, the ability now to consume it and get it from the cloud, as well as just on-prem. And then, finally, the breadth of different services, like you mentioned, to take advantage of these -- of what’s been trained, what’s been learned…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

… for services.

Brett Simpson

Yeah. Interesting. Interesting. And just thinking about the, I mean, you mentioned, we are still at the early phases of building out the workloads and the compute requirements that go with that. But I guess when we look at some of the hyperscalers that are at the Bleeding-Edge today and making big investments for public cloud and serving instances to thousands of enterprises. I guess, when we break it all down today, we can see that some of these guys are maybe spending multiple billions a year with NVIDIA. If you just break down your overall revenues, you can see that we are at that sort of stage and these are large investments that are now being made by the hyperscalers, how do you see this scaling? Are we looking at -- it’s inevitable that hyperscalers will be spending $10 billion plus at some point soon? How do we think about Fortune 500s, sizing that investment opportunity, do you see Fortune 500 companies spending $1 billion on infrastructure to really differentiate in AI? How do you think about this from years out and the development opportunity for NVIDIA specifically?

Ian Buck

Yeah. I mean, I think, you are still at the early stages. If you think about the -- it’s difficult for me to project the dollars and when. Obviously, it’s been exciting and will continue to be excited and we definitely see the growth moving forward. One way to look at it is, there’s a logical case to me that every server inside of a hyperscale data center should be accelerated at some level, because…

Brett Simpson

Right.

Ian Buck

… they are all operating on the data either flowing in or out of the data center or East/West within the data center. And each -- every bit of that data logically should be interpreted, understood by an AI to make an insight and to improve the function and operation of that data center and what it’s trying to do and impact the outcome results today.

Today probably less than -- around less than 10% of the hyperscale data center is accelerated. And what’s preventing that -- what causes that growth is just more people identifying the capability of how AI could impact or improve that part of the workflow, that part of the user story, that part of the capability of that part of the data center.

And particularly at a time now when data spender space is precious, we have certainly seen a growth in data centers and they don’t pop up overnight. They take years to plan and years to build. So the -- that is -- accelerated computing offers a great way of them optimizing the data center space they have.

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

By moving stuff from CPU-based services, which can consume a lot to using AI to reduce the amount of infrastructure they have or preserve the pace they have and to do more to the norm to grow a data center space is an important metric, perhaps, a foundation for them to do more and to grow…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

… and accelerating computing allows them to do more with less data center space.

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

Likewise, with power and energy efficiency, we can opt -- do these operations at scale at a much lower total energy cost than a CPU infrastructure…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

…maybe able to do. So there’s a lot of interest in identifying those workloads and shifting them to an accelerated portion of the data center in order to do all those things, optimize the center usage, improve the throughput of a workflow with consuming less data center space and be more efficient with power…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

… in order for them to naturally grow. So I think the -- that will be the application. Now of course, some of it may -- will happen inside the data center and it’s difficult for folks outside to see it.

The first people to do it are the hyperscales themselves and you are seeing that with some of the services they are building themselves, some of them also net services publicly visible and you can do your own projections on how they get translated to inside and operational lines inside their business.

On the enterprise side, it’s the activations by the different enterprise ISVs and major enterprise service companies and we are seeing that. We are seeing it in and you can go and look at some of the success stories that we talked about or that Jensen talked about in our GTC keynotes. You can look at the -- or the Oracle world where he joined on stage with software and talked about how the enterprises are adopting.

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

So it’s a question of -- it’s still a fairly small percentage of the total enterprise software stack that can be able to manage your AI and there’s lots of valid reasons for that, but it’s something that’s going to be changing fairly quickly.

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

Now it’s becoming a point where in order to be competitive in the enterprise software world. You need to be deploying these -- offering these capabilities and provide -- giving the CIOs or CFOs of the consumers of ISV software, the Fortune 500s, they need our strategy.

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

So as you can imagine, they are asking all their ISVs. How are you leveraging AI to make my business run better…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

… as a service or incorporated into the services they already have. So we have already at the stage where a lot of the baseline functionality capability, obviously, the operations of enterprises are served by the major enterprise ISVs. They are all trying -- right now some have or others are doing it now, activating AI in their foundational…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

… enterprise software stacks. And with that, we will grow the -- they will get faster, more efficient and you will see more adoption of across the cloud data centers, as well as the…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

… on-prem offerings so that those companies can run those workloads efficiently…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

… low as possible latency in order to deliver what they need for the services, so…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

…I think that’s the interesting thing to track. I think it’s looking at the ISVs and where they are deploying for the major Fortune 500s, where they are playing it.

The other place, I think, as you look at by sector as well, the interesting things happening in retail. We are now talking -- I think, Donald has publicly talked about doing pilots on for speech AI sort of talk…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

…and looking at different ways of providing different kinds of services. Those are obviously all AI-driven and very exciting to see the retail community take advantage of AI.

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

So you can certainly look at it from a segment vertical by vertical segment and once one or two players go, they all see the opportunity they will turn around very excited to take advantage of it.

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

So there’s lots of investment and activity happening across the enterprise. Our role in that is, obviously, we are working with all those ISVs and provide that foundational layer so that companies -- these Fortune 500s owners that need to get the direct support from NVIDIA now that we have the back and that’s kind of what our NVIDIA enterprise offerings is doing for the market.

Brett Simpson

Yeah. Yeah. That makes sense. Maybe I wanted to just talk a little bit about, I mean, I guess, when we look at 2023, big architecture changes in compute generally, the DPU is going to…

Ian Buck

Yeah.

Brett Simpson

… start to become more of a thing. I think, obviously, you are removed with Grace on the CPU side and Hopper is a big architecture change and all the interconnect that sits around it. How would you describe this transition that we are seeing now from a very much a CPU-centric approach, are we -- is the compute complex now becoming a platform sale for NVIDIA rather than just selling sort of discrete cards? And then what does that do for content, I guess, looking at your content today within the server, do you see dramatic increases because of your -- the ramp of BlueField and Grace and the switching infrastructure that you are developing?

Ian Buck

Yeah. I think a couple of things. One, obviously, our the existing business and people are very interested in getting access to great infrastructure for computing and we will continue -- and that is today is x86 with our GPUs, either sort of a standard server accelerator, which looks like a PCIe card. It’s quite a quite a large one, but similar to what you may have…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

… seen in the GeForce products, they go into standard servers up to eight or 16 of them. They just don’t have a gravis connector, they are optimized for computing.

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

And then they also come in smaller sizes for inference use cases, they tend to be much smaller edge-like accelerators. So we go -- and then we go all the way down to the embedded space, which is measured in single-digit watts and that’s being deployed for Edge kind of use cases even down to conference room or telco kind of applications of robotics and then you go all the way up to servers that are explicitly designed for doing computing at scale…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

… and we can see that in our HGX and DGX solutions. Moving forward, I think, the -- what’s interesting is this just trend toward the data center as the unit of compute. And people are not just looking at servers or components or chips in order for the advancements in computing NAND happen, people are looking at the entire data center and how they can optimize the entire data center for compute.

Many years ago before this, it was data centers at hyperscalers where basically map-reduced, kind of SQL like data centers driven by IO more than compute. So they would deliberately choose a smaller CPU than focus on interconnect at scale…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

… along with storage. Now with compute being king, you are looking at the entire data centers, how can improve the compute utility of this entire data center to optimize it as a total unit of computing.

If you look at it that way, now we want to look at all capabilities of the data center. The accelerators, obviously, the CPUs, how they are connected, how the network is integrated and together and how far it can scale across the data center.

And you can see NVIDIA investing in all three of those. We have done, obviously, we continued down the path of accelerators. We are now building DPUs. We just -- with both BlueField-2, we have announced BlueField-3. We have got a strong road map in there as well. It’s going all to BlueField-4 for connecting the interconnect of the data center together and doing that intelligently.

Both to allow to do things like in-network computing, so some of the operations should be done at the line speed on the network to provide the security and isolation and also the -- do more of the software defined networking that other people have demonstrated to be very efficient at providing those kinds of services particularly for cloud-based use cases, very important, and as well as needing to be performing.

We are seeing cloud providers provide InfiniBand infrastructure now alongside with high-speed Ethernet, both are good in market depending on the different use cases and we are there to serve both. But certainly, demand for high-speed and high-performance Ethernet and InfiniBand is growing quite a bit, and they want to intelligently by plan DPU.

So we -- that’s rolling out across seeing more and more traction there than the CPU side. So one of the interesting things about CPUs is that traditionally they connected to the GPU via PCI Express standard bus, we continue to support that. We will support that for as long as we shall live basically.

But there is an opportunity there, so can we -- is there another capability we can provide, perhaps, a bespoke capability by putting Grace next to the Hopper GPU and tightly integrate the two. And in fact…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

… we have done that with our Grace Hopper product, which was announced this year, where we put the two chips next to each other and we build that high speed interconnect the NVLink chip-to-chip interconnect, which offers 900 gigabytes a second of bandwidth between the two and it’s fully coherent.

So that’s a big uplift from what you get with PCIe, which is at most maybe 100 gigabytes a second between 50 and 100, we are getting 900 with Grace Hopper and it’s fully coherent. So this GPU can now operate on the entire data that’s contained in the entire server, all of both the CPU and the high-speed GP members.

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

What that really makes it allow us to do is work on those largest of models like we talked about. You basically have it…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

… for operating at a different scale and we are seeing some interest in Grace Hopper for doing those large scale recommenders and deploying large scale NLPs. The rest of the market is going to, obviously, has been well optimized to run everything on the GPU.

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

So that will continue to exist for quite some time. So we are seeing an interesting opportunity with Grace Hopper to sort of push the limits of where we can go and both training and inference, being able to deploy these very large models with minimal infrastructure…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

… that provides sort of that real-time latency performance or before you may have to spread the model across multiple GPUs.

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

Now you will be able to execute on a single GPU combined with the Grace and its memory to deliver a large language model in real-time.

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

So very excited. There’s other interest in HPC and supercomputing communities as well. They really like the coherent in…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

… CPU and GPU really love ARM architecture and the ecosystem has come a long way in terms of arms. So we are very and you can see everyone investing in arm as well across the…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

…across all the different vertical. So excited to see that take shape and we will be bringing Grace to market next year.

Brett Simpson

Great.. Very interesting. Well, I think, because we are -- I am conscious of time. I think this is a good segue perhaps to open up for Q&A. And I have got my colleague Jim [ph] on the line. So, Jim, can you really any questions you have picked up from investors so far?

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. Sure. So the first question we had in was, I think, quite straightforward. How quickly will it take for Hopper to be the majority of your data center shipments?

Ian Buck

Yeah. Every transition is a little -- we are not like a little different than what you see in the gaming side, which tends to be a bit more of a switch over. In data center, we are operating enterprise use cases. So people have qualified and deployed at scale, the Ampere A100 GPU is obviously quite successful and still quite difficult to get in the cloud if you try to ask for an instance, it still shows up and sold out in a lot of places.

Brett Simpson

Yeah. Yeah.

Ian Buck

So I expect that to continue to trend and then usually, our transitions happen over a period of a few quarters or more as different as Hopper becomes available through different markets. First, we will come to market is company marketing now as PCIe products can get them from all the major OEMs and then the HGX MDLink connected baseboard products will be coming -- coming to market Q1 of next year and then from the cloud as well and each one we are going to transition differently and also by different region.

That’s just the nature of how they do their work and the work -- the hard work it does to take to qualify not just a server but for hyperscale and entire hyperscale data center, because once they deploy at scale, it’s far and forget these data centers are massive and the way they execute it scales to make sure they have the best quality -- possible quality and test it out to work at scale.

So that will happen all throughout 2023 and expecting to continue on to 2024 as well. But it will slowly blend over and we saw that before with A100, we will see it again. Of course, everything is influenced by economic and market conditions and trends in AI. Certainly…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

… a lot of the largest customers doing those large things, small things are very interested in getting their access to Hopper quickly. So I am looking forward to seeing those announcements.

Brett Simpson

Ian Buck

Ian Buck

Yeah. We saw I believe it was between six quarter and eight quarters…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

… worth of and we continue to -- Volta at this point has largely tailed off, but it was at least, I think, a six-quarter to eight-quarter transition. A lot goes into that, obviously, but…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

… that’s kind of what we saw last time. And Jim, maybe we just got time for one more, so…

Unidentified Analyst

So we had maybe a longer-term question, which might be a good place to wrap up. So the question is this industry often looks at transitions in decade cycles. I think there are estimates out there of around 3% to 4% of service accelerated globally in 2022. How do you think about market TAM and adoption curves with regards to servers that will get accelerated as we go through the decade?

Ian Buck

It’s certainly picking up. I mean and that’s one of the reasons why we are investing in an accelerated roadmap ourselves by doing new GPUs every two years, new CPs every two years and DPUs every two years. It is simply because of the demand and interest for it.

This isn’t like the CPUs before where you wait for a process technology transition or a memory technology transition. We have dialed and tuned in our manufacturing processes, so that we can ship often our A1 silicon is our production product like it was with Ampere and that allows people to get access to our technology even sooner.

So with that the opportunities for acceleration just become richer sooner and that is unlike, perhaps, before an era of Moore’s Law, where you just waited for the next technology transition to get faster, now it’s people want to get faster, faster.

So that is -- the main limiter -- I think, one of the main limiters will be the number of companies, ISVs and Fortune 500s that are, and yeah, building up the talent pool to figure out how to adopt the technology for their use case. NVIDIA, we can only -- we can provide those platforms, in some cases, the vertical platforms like we do with Clara…

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

… or in Merlin for recommender systems or Maxine for teleconference and telecommunications. Those again are not in product solutions all the way. They provide a foundational layer that allows the enterprise to meet that as gap.

That -- as more and more players enter into that space and they can get access to our technology affordably, especially with Hopper reducing the cost of access to perform AI infrastructure or even more performant structure, I should say, that is the ramp driver for the broader adoption of our platform across the enterprises.

So I am expecting that, like you said, we are still at the beginning of that little curve with 3% to 4%. I expect as more ISVs adopt, more companies invest more services get launched by everyone, that number will start continue to curve up even further.

And certainly, in this era where compute is paramount and access to infrastructure is key and yet we are in a bit of a data center crunch perhaps, and the importance of running things more efficiently with greener capabilities, better usage of our -- the power that we do have access to. It’s a compounding factor in driving up that growth.

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

So, I think, it’s going to be exciting, it is exciting and this Hopper transition is just yet another turn of the crank the 2023 will bring even more and we will -- and again, 2024, happy to keep coming back to you guys and telling you what the next thing is as we.

Brett Simpson

Yeah.

Ian Buck

Roll it off.

Brett Simpson

Yeah. We will definitely take you up on that, Ian. And if Hoppers anything as good as the results we saw from Ampere is going to be a very interesting couple of years. So good luck with the new product introductions into next year.

Ian Buck

Thank you.

Brett Simpson

And Simona, thanks very much for your time. Great discussion and we could have gone on. I have got couple of more pages of questions, but I guess, we will read that for another time. All right. Well, thanks…