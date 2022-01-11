In my recent articles, the 3-years-or-longer was illustrated as a “long term” time frame. “For Long-Term (in three years or longer) investors, three portfolio templates with six Charles Schwab ETFs (From How to Manage Trading and Portfolios) were offered.
In my other Articles in the late 2010s, the 5-7 year time frame was used as “long term”. In 2022, “If you are a long-term (5 years or longer) investor, you don’t have to do market timing.” (From Real-Time Trading and Real-Time Controlling).
These numbers of years seem somewhat arbitrary but they are firmly based on my investment records over three decades.
Of course, historical evidence doesn’t guarantee for future performance. In my opinion, going with a historical guide is much better than without it.
The focus is: 1) how to justify my claim of the benchmark 5 years for portfolios in general, 2) making a weekly update of the current uptrend, and 3) weekly updating The New Control System: The C/C Ratio and The Shadow A-A Decision.
Investing in a long term time frame has two distinguishable periods: 1) The Accumulation Period (“AP”), and 2) The Performing Period (“PP”):
The AP takes about 7 years, by contributing a relatively small amount of money, and by adding additional money many times. The Dollar Cost Average (DCA) method works nicely for most investors.
If some investors contribute a significant amount of lump sum initially, the AP can be skipped entirely or may take less than 3 years. Let’s assume the 3 years as the lower bound.
As a result, we have the 7 years as the upper bound and the 3 years as the lower bound of AP. The middle of the AP spectrum is the 5 years.
During AP, dividends and capital gains are reinvested piecemeal, compounded frequently. The whole and patient productive process is the backbone of long-term investing, even though it’s unnoticeable by most investors.
As shown in my various articles in the late 2010s, my Vanguard Mutual-Fund Portfolios, TIAA Intelligent Annuity, and Transamerica Insurance Annuity (via Vanguard) had clearly started their powerful self-growth after about 3-5 years.
A long upswing of the current bull market (started on March 09, 2009), according to my previous article, helped the outstanding performance greatly. Still investors would expect the help of the last leg of the bull for at least a couple of years. Although it would take a longer time now than in the late 2010s, to reach the PP, perhaps, not 2-5 years but 5-7 years.
The Two Weekly Updates as of Dec. 2, which are a) The Current Six-Week Uptrend, and b) The C/C Ratio And The Shadow A-A Decision are the continuation of the weekly updates (which were made in A Single System... five times, and How to Manage...in the week ending Nov. 25, respectively).
A Friday gain in the equity market was very rare in recent years. We, however, had the Friday rally five times in a row:
You can reconcile the fearless holding of the six-week Uptrend with the support of an almost 14 years old Bull, which should move higher in the coming weeks.
You can view more details about the tracking of the current Uptrend in the previous two Articles which are closely related, as advised by the above "A Special Notice".
Table 2: The C/C Ratio, The Shadow A-A Decision, S&P 500
|
"A-A D"
|
S&P 500
|
DATE
|
TRD
|
SAV
|
C/C R
|
"STOCK"
|
"BOND"
|
CLOSE
|
%ch
|
10/28/22
|
100
|
99.1
|
49.8%
|
50.2%
|
47.0%
|
3,752.75
|
2.37%
|
10/31/22
|
110.2
|
100.0
|
47.6%
|
52.4%
|
47.6%
|
3,797.34
|
1.19%
|
11/1/22
|
110.6
|
100.0
|
47.5%
|
52.5%
|
47.5%
|
3,859.11
|
1.63%
|
11/2/22
|
113.7
|
92.7
|
44.9%
|
55.1%
|
44.9%
|
3,830.60
|
-0.74%
|
11/3/22
|
112.6
|
92.7
|
45.1%
|
54.9%
|
45.1%
|
3,807.30
|
-0.61%
|
11/4/22
|
114.7
|
91.4
|
44.4%
|
55.6%
|
44.4%
|
3,901.06
|
2.46%
|
11/7/22
|
111.3
|
95.4
|
46.1%
|
53.9%
|
46.1%
|
3,871.98
|
-0.75%
|
11/8/22
|
111.5
|
95.3
|
46.1%
|
53.9%
|
46.1%
|
3,856.10
|
-0.41%
|
11/9/22
|
117.6
|
95.3
|
44.8%
|
55.2%
|
44.8%
|
3,759.69
|
-2.50%
|
11/10/22
|
125.4
|
93.5
|
42.7%
|
57.3%
|
42.7%
|
3,719.89
|
-1.06%
|
11/11/22
|
115.8
|
100.0
|
46.3%
|
53.7%
|
46.3%
|
3,770.55
|
1.36%
|
11/14/22
|
114.8
|
100.0
|
46.6%
|
53.4%
|
46.6%
|
3,806.80
|
0.96%
|
11/15/22
|
104.2
|
113.0
|
52.0%
|
48.0%
|
52.0%
|
3,828.11
|
0.56%
|
11/16/22
|
98.6
|
115.6
|
54.0%
|
46.0%
|
54.0%
|
3,748.57
|
-2.08%
|
11/17/22
|
96.0
|
115.6
|
54.6%
|
45.4%
|
54.6%
|
3,956.37
|
5.54%
|
11/18/22
|
95.2
|
115.6
|
54.8%
|
45.2%
|
54.8%
|
3,992.93
|
0.92%
|
11/21/22
|
92.9
|
115.6
|
55.4%
|
44.6%
|
55.4%
|
3,957.25
|
-0.89%
|
11/22/22
|
99.7
|
110.0
|
52.4%
|
47.6%
|
52.4%
|
3,991.73
|
0.87%
|
11/23/22
|
101.6
|
110.0
|
52.0%
|
48.0%
|
52.0%
|
3,958.79
|
-0.83%
|
11/25/22
|
95.2
|
115.6
|
54.8%
|
45.2%
|
54.8%
|
3,946.56
|
-0.31%
|
11/28/22
|
93.8
|
114.8
|
55.0%
|
45.0%
|
55.0%
|
3,963.94
|
0.44%
|
11/29/22
|
96.9
|
114.0
|
54.1%
|
45.9%
|
54.1%
|
3,957.63
|
-0.16%
|
11/30/22
|
107.5
|
107.8
|
50.1%
|
49.9%
|
50.1%
|
4,080.11
|
3.09%
|
12/1/22
|
101.6
|
111.9
|
52.4%
|
47.6%
|
52.4%
|
4,076.57
|
-0.09%
|
12/2/22
|
106.0
|
108.0
|
50.5%
|
49.5%
|
50.5%
|
4,071.70
|
-0.12%
|
MEAN
|
49.8%
|
50.2%
|
49.6%
|
3,890.54
|
0.43%
NOTE
1. TRD: Two Trading A/Cs. SAV: Two Savings A/C.
2. The figures are index, based on the $ value of TRD on Oct. 21 (100).
3. C/C R: The C/C Ratio. "A-A D": The Shadow A-A Decision.
4. "STOCK": The Shadow Stock Component.
5. "BOND": The Shadow Bond (actually, C/C R) Component.
|
7. CLOSE: The S&P 500 Index's Closing
8. %CH: The Percent Change.
9. Data Source: Yahoo Finance
As shown in Table 2, the new system:
The 5 Years is a benchmark for well-diversified portfolios in my historical records over three decades. This finding is rudimentary at best, but it clearly gives an important guidance to long-term investors.
Market cycles, business cycles, and inflation seem not to be well-analyzed by any heavy software: They are still analyzed mainly with a pencil-and-paper approach, (as Burns and Mitchell did), with a minimum help from computers, as is investing.
My simple approach surely yields some fruits on the highly complex topic to monitor the trend of market cycles. The incoming data in a few weeks are crucial for the fate of the current upswing of the market.
SPY (which is the S&P ETF) is trading globally all the time so SPY movement is crucial for the current Uptrend in the coming weeks.
Six Long-Term Portfolio Templates For TD Ameritrade:
For Long-term (in three years or longer) investors, three portfolio templates for TD Ameritrade:
Six TD ETFs: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI), Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF), Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS), Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND), iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) and Vanguard Total Int'l Bond ETF (BNDX).
Three TD Portfolios:
· A: VTI (50%) BND (50%)
· B: VTI (30%) VXF (20%) BND (40%) BNDX (10%)
· C: VTI (30%) VXF (15%) VXUS (5%) BND (30%) TIP (15%) BNDX (5%)
"We are thus led to put forward for most of our readers what may appear to be an oversimplified 50–50 formula. Under this plan the guiding rule is to maintain as nearly as practicable an equal division between bond and stock holdings.” (From Graham’s "The Intelligent Investor")
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (1)