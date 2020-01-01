Lumber Lingers To New Lows

Dec. 05, 2022 11:45 AM ETWY, WOOD, CUT, COPX, JJC, JJCTF, CPER, ITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, EWRE, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO
Summary

  • Front-month lumber has fallen through critical levels of support at the past few months lows.
  • After peaking in the spring of 2021, it has erased all of its pandemic gains. So far in December alone, it has fallen over 8% with current levels down to the lowest since June 2020.
  • Recent data from the Commitments of Traders report from the CFTC has shown an overwhelming share of open interest is positioned bearishly in lumber futures.

Stack of lumber and planks in a lumber warehouse outdoors

Melena-Nsk

Front-month lumber has fallen through critical levels of support at the past few months' lows. In the first year of the pandemic, lumber had a brief time in the limelight as the thinly traded commodity posted massive gains from mid-2020 to mid-2021 on tight supplies amidst strong housing demand.

After peaking in the spring of 2021, it has erased all of its pandemic gains. So far in December alone, it has fallen over 8% with current levels (red dotted line) down to the lowest since June 2020.

Front month lumber futures

Lumber’s shaky technical picture has poor sentiment data to boot. Recent data from the Commitments of Traders report from the CFTC has shown an overwhelming share of open interest is positioned bearishly in lumber futures.

As shown below, a net 48.29% of open interest is short, slightly off the lows last month but still down around some of the most pessimistic levels on record.

Speculator net position: lumber

Given it is a key input for construction, the decline in lumber prices has largely been a result of weakness in the housing sector. Like lumber, the charts of various construction/housing-related areas leave something to be desired.

For example, front-month copper is running up to and failing to take out the past year’s downtrend line while Weyerhaeuser (WY) - a publicly traded American timberland company - does the same. Meanwhile, stocks in the S&P 1500’s homebuilder and building and products industries have both run into resistance at their summer highs.

S&P 1500 homebuilder industry

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

