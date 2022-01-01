Last month I read a great biography of John D. Rockefeller, the richest man in the world 100 years ago. “Titan” by Ron Chernow is a titanic book, weighing in at around 800 pages, and it is without doubt overly detailed and much too long.
However, it paints a terrific portrait of a very unusual man, and a very unusual period in American history. There are lots of lessons to be learned from his life, and many of them seem particularly relevant right now.
The collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, and the related sudden disappearance of something like $35 billion in market value raises a lot of questions, and I thought it would be interesting to think about how Rockefeller would have approached the whole area of cryptocurrency and the highly speculative public companies which have crashed so spectacularly (Peloton (PTON) down 92%, Beyond Meat (BYND) down 94%, Zoom (ZM) down 87% just to name a few).
Rockefeller was, above all, about hard work and discipline. He noted every dime he spent in a notebook. He thought long and hard about every important decision.
He had a deep-rooted distrust of phonies and fast-buck artists, probably because his own father was literally a travelling snake-oil salesman and fake doctor. Rockefeller was tough to fool and when he invested, he pretty much always got it right.
Here are some rules that Rockefeller followed and which I think are still worth following today:
Some of you know that I am a moderately skilled amateur musician. Sometimes when I listen to consummate professionals I become disconsolate, knowing I can never approach their level of skill.
But then I realize that I don’t need to. I am quite comfortable being pretty good. None of us is the next John D. Rockefeller, but we don’t need to be. We can learn from those who are the best. Imitation is not only the most sincere form of flattery; in the investment world, it is generally quite profitable.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
Comments