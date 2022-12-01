The Chart of the Day belongs to the consumer products company Procter & Gamble (PG). I found the stock by sorting the S&P 100 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker first signaled a buy on 11/7, the stock gained 9.22%.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands. The Grooming segment provides shave care products and appliances under the Braun, Gillette, and Venus brand names. The Health Care segment offers toothbrushes, toothpastes, and other oral care products under the Crest and Oral-B brand names; and gastrointestinal, rapid diagnostics, respiratory, vitamins/minerals/supplements, pain relief, and other personal health care products under the Metamucil, Neurobion, Pepto-Bismol, and Vicks brands. The Fabric & Home Care segment provides fabric enhancers, laundry additives, and laundry detergents under the Ariel, Downy, Gain, and Tide brands; and air care, dish care, P&G professional, and surface care products under the Cascade, Dawn, Fairy, Febreze, Mr. Clean, and Swiffer brands. The Baby, Feminine & Family Care segment offers baby wipes, taped diapers, and pants under the Luvs and Pampers brands; adult incontinence and feminine care products under the Always, Always Discreet, and Tampax brands; and paper towels, tissues, and toilet papers under the Bounty, Charmin, and Puffs brands. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchandisers, e-commerce, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, wholesalers, specialty beauty stores, high-frequency stores, pharmacies, electronics stores, and professional channels, as well as directly to consumers. The Procter & Gamble Company was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Yahoo Finance)
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.
Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
|SA Authors
|Hold
|3.22
|Wall Street
|Buy
|3.88
|Quant
|Hold
|3.30
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|D-
|D
|D
|Growth
|D-
|D
|D
|Profitability
|A+
|A+
|A+
|Momentum
|B-
|C+
|B+
|Revisions
|D+
|C-
|C
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Safety
|A+
|A
|A
|Growth
|A
|A
|A+
|Yield
|C
|C+
|C+
|Consistency
|A+
|A+
|A+
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.
