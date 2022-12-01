Joe Raedle

The Chart of the Day belongs to the consumer products company Procter & Gamble (PG). I found the stock by sorting the S&P 100 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker first signaled a buy on 11/7, the stock gained 9.22%.

PG Price vs 20, 50 and 100 DMA

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands. The Grooming segment provides shave care products and appliances under the Braun, Gillette, and Venus brand names. The Health Care segment offers toothbrushes, toothpastes, and other oral care products under the Crest and Oral-B brand names; and gastrointestinal, rapid diagnostics, respiratory, vitamins/minerals/supplements, pain relief, and other personal health care products under the Metamucil, Neurobion, Pepto-Bismol, and Vicks brands. The Fabric & Home Care segment provides fabric enhancers, laundry additives, and laundry detergents under the Ariel, Downy, Gain, and Tide brands; and air care, dish care, P&G professional, and surface care products under the Cascade, Dawn, Fairy, Febreze, Mr. Clean, and Swiffer brands. The Baby, Feminine & Family Care segment offers baby wipes, taped diapers, and pants under the Luvs and Pampers brands; adult incontinence and feminine care products under the Always, Always Discreet, and Tampax brands; and paper towels, tissues, and toilet papers under the Bounty, Charmin, and Puffs brands. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchandisers, e-commerce, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, wholesalers, specialty beauty stores, high-frequency stores, pharmacies, electronics stores, and professional channels, as well as directly to consumers. The Procter & Gamble Company was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Yahoo Finance)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators

24% technical buy signals

Negative 1.37 Weighted Alpha

0.53% loss in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

14 new highs and up 10.90% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 71.14%

Recently traded at $149.09 with 50 day moving average of $135.16

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $359 billion

P/E 25.87

Dividend yield 2.43%

Revenue expected to decrease by .7% this year but be up another 3.70% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 7.40 next year and continue to compound again at an annual rate 4.76% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 10 strong buy, 4 buy, 11 hold and 1 sell opinion in place on this stock

Analysts have price targets from $122.00 to $170.00 with an average of $147.52

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 7,279 to 285 for the stock to beat the market with more experienced investors voting 1,547 to 44 for the same result

256,090 investors are monitoring this stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Consumer Staples

Industry

Household Products

Ranked Overall

1396 out of 4755

Ranked in Sector

65 out of 193

Ranked in Industry

3 out of 12

Quant Ratings Beat The Market »

Dividend Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago Safety A+ A A Growth A A A+ Yield C C+ C+ Consistency A+ A+ A+ Click to enlarge

Dividend Grades Beat The Market »

