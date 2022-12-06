CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call December 6, 2022 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Polyviou - IR

Victor Dellovo - CEO

Gary Levine - CFO

Operator

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host Michael Polyviou. Sir, the floor is yours.

Michael Polyviou

With that, I'll turn the call over to Victor Dellovo, Chief Executive Officer. Vic, please go ahead.

Victor Dellovo

Thanks Michael, and good morning, everyone. This morning we reported an exceptional finish to our fiscal year 2022. We were able to ship a sizable portion of our record fiscal Q3 backlog, which contributed to revenue growth of 67% in the fiscal fourth quarter compared to prior year quarter. At the same time, the TS business segment hit on all cylinders and we achieved $0.31 per diluted common share in earnings for the fiscal year fourth quarter while continuing to generate new orders. As a result, we finished the year with the backlog at a near record level and $24 million in cash, a solid momentum across all product lines and services offerings as we entered fiscal 2023. When we last talked with you in August, I made a comment that our team had started to turn the corner on meeting the challenges presented by ongoing supply chain inflationary pressure. While we still have challenges in our supply chain, we've been able to work around some of them. During the past year and a half, the supply chain challenges have been a big factor behind the growth in our backlog and some of our critical components for our product and systems have taken a full year to be shipped. The fact that we have not lost a single order from our backlog during the period is a testimonial to the unique features and exceptional performance of our solutions, as well as critical role they play for our customers.

As our team worked to elevate some of the most critical supply chain issues, we were able to accelerate deliveries and revenue growth. Our revenue growth during the fiscal fourth quarter was driven by technology solutions or the TS business and its managed service practice. We generated revenue of $15.8 million, an 80% increase from the prior year quarter. We are winning new customers while earning increased business from existing customers. The managed service practice or MSP revenue grew 24.6% from the prior year quarter and was driven by a customer's increase and use of our implementation, installation and training capabilities. The managed service practice growth during the quarter came from existing customers who rely on CSPI to meet critical systems needs. During recent quarters, we have experienced modest growth from existing customers, so expanding business from -- there's critical component is both welcome and exciting. At the same time, we also generated MSP revenue growth from our new customers who are initiating relationships with our team and this contribution to our financial performance is also highly valued. While our view of the cruise line business remains unchanged from the prior quarter, any upside during the year will be seen as a boost to the overall performance in our internal goals. We remain ready to pursue new opportunity as they arise, as we have maintained the staffing need for this business as they have been reassigned to other projects within CSPI.

Regarding the UCaaS practice, we secured additional UCaaS orders during the quarter and the current pace is encouraging. Before I move on, I want to congratulate the TS team as CRNs, a brand of the channel company named Technology Solutions to its 2022 solution provider 500 list. CRN's annual solution provider 500 ranks North America largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a gold standard for recognizing some of the channels’ most successful companies. Our high performance products, or HPP segment, which also impacted by ongoing supply chain issues during the quarter reported revenue of approximately $0.9 million, above fiscal Q3 and below the year ago fiscal Q4 amount. However, the story with the segment is momentum as we expanded the segment’s backlog, and we believe we have entered a phase of increased customer interest and activity. We believe fiscal 2023 is going to be an exciting year for the segment. During the quarter, we added two new ARIA customers, a consistent level of performance over the past few quarters. I mentioned earlier that our new business pipeline continues to build and we finished with a near record backlog at the end of the fiscal year. We had one large sale with a financing arrangement in the fourth quarter with a total payment of $12.8 million to be received in three installments with the last occurring in fiscal 2024. This revenue was recorded net. As a testimony to the strong balance sheet of the company, we will realize sizable portion of the $24 million in cash at September 30, 2022 for the cost of the sale in fiscal 2023’s first quarter. We have successfully executed similar type of orders for this customer.

A key objective for our team is to continue the migration of CSPI's revenue to higher margin product and services. For the full-year, we executed this goal as evidence of by our gross margins of 34.6%. Our gross margin for the fourth quarter was 36.2%, which resulted from a strong 24% revenue growth of our managed service practice and mix of business. Our overall revenue growth was the chief driver behind our net income for the quarter of $1.4 million or $0.31 per diluted share. We also benefit from a favorable currency exchange, which Gary will review in a few moments. Back in August, we noted the pressure being put on our cost by inflationary forces in the tight labor market. This pressure led to increased wages in employment incentives. During the fourth quarter, we began to experience some relief from this pressure. Don't get me wrong, it's still there but the upward pressure has made it somewhat, and we have been able to meet our staffing needs within our business model. To summarize, we had a great finish to our fiscal year. Our strategy of focusing on higher margin product and services that met customer demand is yielding solid progress each quarter. Despite converting some of the older backlog revenue, we increased the backlog from the third quarter. This demonstrates the strength of our offering, yet, it also highlights our continued engagement and customer loyalty during this period since we have not lost a single order from the backlog. We have successfully transitioned our business during the unprecedented period and today we are an active player in the high growth and margin business, and we believe we have the resources withal and the strategy to realize our potential.

With that, I will now ask Gary to provide a brief overview of the fiscal fourth quarter financial performance. Gary?

Gary Levine

Thank you, Victor. As Victor mentioned in his opening remarks, our fiscal fourth quarter revenue was $16.7 million, a $6.7 million or 67% increase over the year ago fiscal fourth quarter. We reported gross profits of $6 million or 36.2% of sales compared to $4.2 million or 41.7% of sales in the year ago fiscal fourth quarter. Service revenues grew 25% compared to the year ago fourth quarter and was up from our fiscal third quarter, which is a combination of the growth in the MSP as well as a higher average selling price. Our engineering and development expenses for the fourth quarter were $865,000 compared to $700,000 in the year ago period. As we have discussed previously, the increase is primarily due to higher personnel costs, which include outside consultants. Our SG&A expenses in Q4 was $4.8 million, up $1 million from the year ago fiscal fourth quarter due to increased variable compensation and bonuses from hitting key operating objectives for the full year. We reported net income of $1.4 million in the fiscal fourth quarter or $0.31 per diluted share compared with our net income, which was net income of $0.8 million or $0.19 a share -- per diluted share for the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter. The 2022 fourth quarter results reflected a $0.9 million gain from the impact of foreign currency exchange rates while the prior year period included a gain from the sale of discontinued operations of $0.5 million or $0.11 per diluted common share.

We ended the fourth quarter and full year with cash and cash equivalents of nearly $24 million as of September 30, 2022, which was an increase of $4 million from September 30, 2021, primarily due to the receipt of an installment payment for a large financing order in the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter. During the fiscal year 2022, we purchased 22,000 common shares from the stock repurchase program. We have authorization to buy an additional 172,000 shares of CSPI Common Shares as of September 30th, 2022. We continue to believe the shares at the current price level represent value, especially when you factor in the margin expansion we are generating and the growing backlog. I also want to highlight that the Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share payable January 6, 2023 to shareholders of record on the close of business on December 21, 2022. Before I conclude my remarks, I want to highlight what Victor mentioned earlier, how we have had an opportunity to leverage the strength of the balance sheet to offer CSPI financing for customer orders. This is twofold benefit for us. It will enable us to accelerate the top line growth while attractive interest rates will allow us to achieve greater profitability. However, I want to stress this will not change our prudent expense management and we will be vigilant to ensure that we have the resource to execute the multi-year growth strategy of transforming to a cybersecurity, wireless, and managed service company.

With that, I will turn it over to the operator to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question is coming from [Brett Davidson].

Unidentified Analyst

I hope things find you well. I got a couple questions. I wasn't able to keep up with that installment payment. So I got the balance sheet side of it, the income statement side of it, that was -- sales was booked in the fourth quarter?

Victor Dellovo

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

So that's already run through. So was that the final installment payment or are there additional payments coming?

Gary Levine

The first installment payment will be in Q1, hit Q1, and then the remaining will be year two and three. So it'll be a month 13 and then month 25, let's say.

Unidentified Analyst

So it'll -- you said it'll be January the first -- the next one?

Gary Levine

No, we had to pay it in full -- that 60, and then the next October will be the next payment, and then the following in October will be the final payment.

Unidentified Analyst

And they're going to be similar amounts?

Gary Levine

Correct. You take the 12 million divide by 3.

Unidentified Analyst

The ARIA products, I know that there's still some kind of supply chain impact. Did that impact the shipments of those or is that finally starting to ease.

Gary Levine

Starting to ease. So we should see some shipments in Q1.

Unidentified Analyst

And do you have a ballpark of what the backlog on that is? We talking a couple of million, we talking 8 million?

Gary Levine

Yes, a couple million. I think total of is like a little over 3 million total.

Unidentified Analyst

And you know, you said you're going to ship in Q1. Does that mean that's all the product you have available to ship right now, or that's just what’s scheduled to ship in Q1 and you're going to be able to ship additional in the remaining quarters of the year.

Gary Levine

Correct. Yes, it'll go to Q1 and Q2.

Unidentified Analyst

That's pretty much all I got. You guys have a good holiday, and we'll talk to you next quarter.

Gary Levine

Thanks, Brett. Have a great one. Happy holidays to you too.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question is coming from Joseph. Your line is live.

Unidentified Analyst

You had a very good first quarter here or last quarter, last year. A couple of quick questions. One, on the last conference call, you talked about expecting delivery or an October delivery timeframe for that large $1.8 million government cybersecurity order. Is that still inline for October or -- we’re past October, but was that delivered in the first quarter, or is that being delayed?

Gary Levine

No, it was delivered in the first quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

So it wasn't in the fourth, it’ll be reflected in the next report then the next -- the fourth quarter. Okay, that's great. Interesting point was your comment about the -- you're expecting an exciting year in the HPP division this year, hopefully. Am I assuming correctly that some of the assignment is generated from that webinar you did with NVIDIA back in June and maybe some progress on the amount of interest you had from that webinar?

Victor Dellovo

I think it's a combination of a lot of sales activities that we're doing, not just from the NVIDIA. The stuff with those large organizations as you know, Joe, take a while to get embedded into their product line. So we're making progress but it's slow, but it's moving forward.

Unidentified Analyst

So you’re still working with on that -- from that webinar. Some -- the lead group with that, it’s just that takes a lengthy period of time is what you're saying…

Victor Dellovo

Yes. They're NVIDIA’s customers that we're talking with. So they're pushing the sales cycle more than we are. So we're just a piece of the overall solution.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, that's all right. NVIDIA’s got a lot of customers. Again, in last conference call you mentioned about adding some channel partners or you're progressing on that level. Have we added any additional partners since that last conference call?

Victor Dellovo

Not exactly sure, but I would say probably three to five new ones that we've been talking with and I think three signed.

Unidentified Analyst

Also that we're progressing on that level too, even the channel partner level…

Victor Dellovo

Yes, definitely…

Unidentified Analyst

And just I guess in the last conference call you also mentioned that you thought that the E2D royalty revenue would be included in the last quarter, the fourth quarter of last year. Was that the case or are we expecting any in the first quarter of this fiscal year?

Victor Dellovo

We had some in the fourth quarter and we’re expecting some more in the first and second quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

So you're expecting more down the road. Well, that's pretty good. Sounds pretty exciting. Hopefully, if we can solve the backlog the quarters going forward will be a lot better than even this report, which was a very good quarter. So thanks a lot again, guys. And again, have a good holiday.

Victor Dellovo

Thank you, Joe.

Operator

Victor Dellovo

Thank you. As always, I want to thank you, thank our shareholders for the continued interest and support. Fiscal 2022 was not without its challenges, pandemic supply chain issues, inflationary pressure, and yet we grew revenue and gross margins, while ending the year with a record backlog and strong enough balance sheet to secure orders that will further drive our revenue and gross margins. Gary and I look forward to sharing our progress and fiscal 2023 first quarter operating results in February. Until then, enjoy the holiday season. Be well, stay safe.

