We recently published our Q3 impression of Bridgestone's (OTCPK:BRDCY) financial performance, commenting also on its "2030 Long-term Strategic Aspiration" business plan. Within our tire coverage, the Japanese company as well as Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:CTTAF) were rated as neutral, whereas our top pick preference was for Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDD). Last time, we provided our comments after the Q2 results, presenting three upsides and three downsides.
Today, we would like to follow up on Mare Evidence Lab's negative points.
Source: Continental Aktiengesellschaft Q3 results presentation
Our positive key takeaway continues to be valid. Indeed, the company continued to increase its order intake. In Q3, this was equal to €6 billion with a plus of 28.4% versus Q3 2021, and looking at the nine-month aggregate, the order output increased by almost 38% compared to last year. Regarding the tire volume side, Michelin recorded a better performance. Continental declined by 4.7% across its regional area, whereas the French tire manufacturer was down by only 2.6%.
It was a good quarter for Continental but our downsides are still there. The company left its guidance unchanged and we are more positive for the last quarter. However, as already mentioned, consumer slowdown might translate "into product switching to lower-priced tires" and negatively impact the company's profitability. We are still forecasting the company's low range of its turnover outlook as well as we are not optimistic about the EBIT guidance. Despite that, we continue to value Continental with a Price/Earnings ratio of 7x in our forecasted number in 2023 with earnings per share of €8. This translate into a €56 target price, very much in line with the current share price; therefore, our neutral rating target is maintained. We still prefer Michelin up by more than 17% since its Q3 release.
Source: Continental Aktiengesellschaft Q3 results presentation
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments