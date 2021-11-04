Emergent BioSolutions: No Change To Thesis Following Latest Numbers, Recent Developments

Hummingbird Insights LP profile picture
Hummingbird Insights LP
2.28K Followers

Summary

  • We realized an extensive loss on our EBS position in FY21, following the string of controversies it was caught up in.
  • After revisiting the stock and deep examination of the investment case at hand, there's a lack of equity premia to harvest at present.
  • Not to say things can't change for EBS, but with lackluster forward growth percentages from management, it will be difficult.
  • Retain hold rating.
Injectable naloxone is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Drug antagonist

Gilnature/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Summary

Perhaps one of our biggest losses ever was incurred with our long position of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) back in 2021. You can check out our last publication here. For those unfamiliar, EBS had shot to stardom across the 10 years to 2020/2021 as a contract manufacturer for the U.S government, in addition to its NARCAN and anthrax vaccine portfolio. However, across the entirety of 2021, EBS was embroiled in controversy, starting with its Baltimore plant, ending with the U.S Federal Government cancelling its contract with EBS to manufacture Covid-19 vaccines.

Since then, the EBS share price has been on a one-way ticket down south, continuing the value erosion to rest at its lowest mark in more than a decade. We've kept EBS on our radar since exiting at a loss in late 2021, and we're back here today to revisit the investment thesis. Alas, and unfortunately, following the company's Q3 FY22 numbers and FY22 full year guidance, we see no change to our position. Hence, we continue to rate EBS a hold until more compelling evidence is available to suggest otherwise.

Exhibit 1. EBS 2-year price evolution, continued value erosion versus the S&P 500.

rgtgt

Data: Updata

EBS Q3 financial results not enough to move the needle

Turning to EBS' Q3 numbers, we'd advise that its financials were fragmented throughout the P&L. Note, the company released its Q3 FY22 10-Q on November 8th.

On the positive side, the company's products segment continued to deliver solid contributions, generating revenues of $186mm. However, products revenues were still down 27% compared to the prior year. Total revenue of $240mm decreased 510bps YoY, resulting in a decrease in adjusted gross margin of $101mm, or 54%. The decrease was driven by reduced sales volume and product mix, compounded by lower NARCAN and ACAM sales. This led to a decline in key profitability measures, with adjusted EBITDA of negative $15mm and adjusted net loss of $63mm. The underutilization of CDMO capacity and the costs associated with addressing the Camden warning letter from the FDA were cited as the primary reasons for the decline.

It's also worth noting that in Q3, the company closed on the acquisition of TEMBEXA and began shipping doses to the US government. More details on the transaction and its particulars can be found here from EBS' website.

Turning to OpEx, cost of product sales in Q3 was 22.7% or $86mm lower than the same quarter last year due to lower sales volume. Whereas the cost of its contract development and manufacturing organization ("CDMO") was 50% lower, primarily due to reduced production across the CDMO network. R&D expenses were $39mm/25% behind, reflecting the company's decision to cease development of COVID-related therapeutics and redirect those resources to other infectious disease programs. SG&A spend came in at $80mm, consistent with the prior year.

In terms of product revenues, the anthrax vaccine franchise performed well, with sales of $24mm above last year. The ACAM2000 smallpox vaccine also generated sales of $49mm, driven by demand in non-US markets. Meanwhile we saw the company's nasal naloxone franchise recognized sales of $88mm. Finally, combined CDMO service and lease revenues were $36mm, slightly lower than the prior year.

We should also note that in the services segment, revenues were $36 mm, a YoY decline of 9.1%. This decline was primarily due to the re-baselining of the CDMO services business and reduced production at the Camden facility previously mentioned. The segment reported an adjusted gross margin of $7 mm, or 19%, a decrease of 12.5% compared to the prior year.

Looking ahead, the company has adjusted its FY22 expectations for its ACAM2000 smallpox vaccine. While discussions with the US government are ongoing, the timing of the option exercise under EBS' 10-year procurement contract is uncertain. As a result, the company has removed the revenues associated with the option exercise from its forecast. We'd note this as a key downside risk to the EBS investment debate. A full review of EBS operating walkthrough from FY16–date is seen in Exhibit 2. You can see the impact of the last 2-years, with revenues plunging back to pre-FY19 levels.

Exhibit 2. EBS quarterly operating breakdown, FY16-date. Note the impact from the last 2 years on revenue and core EBITDA.

ref

Data: HBI, Refinitiv Eikon, Koyfin

Guidance justifies further downsides ahead

Management adjusted its guidance for the full year of 2022 on the earnings call, to reflect lower revenues from ACAM, offset by the inclusion of TEMBEXA and an increased forecast for nasal naloxone.

It expects total revenues to be within the range of $1.05Bn–$1.1Bn, calling for a 38.6% YoY decline from FY21'. The breakdown of this assumes anthrax vaccine sales of $260mm–$275mm, ACAM2000 sales of $63mm, and a TEMBEXA sales forecast of $110mm to $115mm.

We'd also point out that EBS projects nasal naloxone product sales within a range of $350mm–$365mm, with other product sales plus C&G revenues of $167mm–$172mm and CDMO revenues of $110mm at the upper bound.

Despite the projected upsides, the company anticipates an adjusted net loss of $100mm–$70mm on adjusted EBITDA of ~$30mm at the upper end of guidance. This is key information that keeps us on the sidelines for now.

It's therefore unsurprising to see downside targets on our point and figure studies [Exhibit 3] to the downside. Note, our last target of $13.5 has been taken out, and the stock trades beneath this level. We expect further downsides ahead, especially based on EBS' financial progression this year to date and looking ahead.

Exhibit 3. No upside targets to latch onto, weak price action with lack of buying support.

54grtwf

Data: Updata

In short

After revisiting the company's latest developments and financial results we've made no change to our position on EBS. We remain firmly at a hold, until there's evidence to suggest otherwise. Being neutral, and without a directional view on the market, we haven't provided a suggested price range on the stock. However, we'd caution investors that risks to top-line growth and EPS upside remain for EBS in this investment debate. Rate hold.

This article was written by

Hummingbird Insights LP profile picture
Hummingbird Insights LP
2.28K Followers
Buy side equity portfolio strategists serving mandates throughout EU/US/APAC. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is our top priority. We offer unique insights via our holding strategies that rest at the long end of the equity curve with minimal drag/drawdown. Shoot us a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence. Hummingbird Investment Group Ltd ("The Company") does not provide investment counsel to non-cliental. Additionally, all investing comes with inherent risks, and there are a plethora risks investors must consider before any investment decision. Past returns are not indicative of future performance, and should not be relied upon as an indicator for investment outcomes. Therefore, the opinions expressed in any and all analyses conducted on Seeking Alpha from The Company, does not constitute as advice, guidance, recommendation or counsel, and therefore should not be received as so. The Company's opinions and commentary are subject to unforeseen market forces which may result in outcomes different from postulates within quantitative modelling. In any case or situation, neither The Company, or its acquired interests, accepts any liability for loss of capital or liquidity erosion, based on an individual's own investment reasoning.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.