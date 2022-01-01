How China's Economic Outlook Can Influence Oil Markets

CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.28K Followers

Summary

  • China is the world’s second-largest economy and the biggest crude importer.
  • Earlier in 2022, crude oil was in backwardation.
  • Beware of political risks in both Russia and China in the coming months.

Peoples Republic of China flag, stock market, exchange economy and Trade, oil production, container ship in export and import business and logistics.

TexBr

By Blu Putnam

In November, the powerful influence of China on oil prices was on full display as fears of economic weakness associated with the maintenance of its zero-COVID policy shook markets.

WTI crude prices dropped $10 per barrel from around $88 to $78 between Nov. 1 – 29. Interestingly, the damage was mostly done on the front end of the maturity curve; the 3-year futures price hardly fell at all, as the degree of backwardation lessened.

WTI Futures maturity

The evidence for risk from China on the price of oil comes on top of the risk experienced at the beginning of 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine. In the early stages of the Russian invasion, oil prices shot higher, peaking in June 2022 at around $125 per barrel of WTI crude. At the time, as fears spread, a few Wall Street analysts even talked of $175 or $200 oil. That did not occur, however, as Russia continued to produce oil, while selling it to China and India at huge discounts instead of to Europe.

WTI Crude Oil

Beware of political risks in both Russia and China in the coming months. Conditions are extremely fluid and not stable. Prices can shift abruptly in either direction, as the oil market responds to changes in expectations regarding global economic growth and future oil demand.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.28K Followers
As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group is where the world comes to manage risk. Comprised of four exchanges - CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX - we offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, helping businesses everywhere mitigate the myriad of risks they face in today's uncertain global economy. CME Group offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes also, offers exciting career opportunities in a variety of disciplines. We value being a good corporate citizen and take an active role in the communities where we work and live.Our Investor Relations page contains comprehensive investor relations information for CME Group shareholders. Take a closer look at CME Group's sponsorships with Saracens, the Blackhawks and others.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.