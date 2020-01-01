Alaska Air Group: A Season Of Cost Inflation Is Still Ahead

Dec. 07, 2022 12:16 AM ETAlaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)
Invest Heroes profile picture
Invest Heroes
930 Followers

Summary

  • Air carriers continue to face strong demand for their services, revenue per passenger is growing at a record pace, and the situation is likely to continue due to limited supply.
  • Airlines are massively improving conditions for pilots as part of labor union agreements due to the labor shortage. Alaska offers very generous terms, which will affect operating costs.
  • Oil shortages and a strong increase in crack spreads remain a major problem. We believe ALK's profitability will decline next year due to the situation in the commodity market.
  • ALK shares are fairly valued, we maintain HOLD status, and believe that it makes no sense to open a position at current prices.

Авиалайнер летит над поверхностью моря на закате тропического заката.

aapsky/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Although the airline industry supply and demand remain slightly imbalanced, and revenue per passenger is growing at a record pace, companies will not fully pass the rising costs on to the consumer. The main problem remains oil, and in particular the crack spreads that have skyrocketed. We believe that in terms of cost management next year will be even harder for Alaska (NYSE:ALK) than the current one. The stock has exhausted its potential given the margin decline, so we don't recommend buying at current prices.

High passenger yields will stay there for some time

The recovery in demand for air travel services after the pandemic has significantly driven up airline fares, according to IATA. While the domestic demand in the US has almost recovered to its pre-pandemic level, supply is still constrained by labor shortages and spare fleet after the 2020 cuts.

The recovery in demand for air travel services after the pandemic has significantly driven up airline fares. While the domestic demand in the US has almost recovered to its pre-pandemic level, supply is still constrained by labor shortages and spare fleet after the 2020 cuts.

IATA

Thus, due to imbalance of supply and demand, consumers are willing to pay high rates for airline tickets. Although prices slightly normalized this fall, according to Hopper Media, they are still quite high, and we believe they are unlikely to decrease soon. First, fuel prices remain high, which is usually considered by carriers when setting prices, and second, the current rate of fleet supply is insufficient for a quick recovery.

Thus, due to imbalance of supply and demand, consumers are willing to pay high rates for airline tickets. Although prices slightly normalized this fall, they are still quite high, and we believe they are unlikely to decrease soon. First, fuel prices remain high, which is usually considered by carriers when setting prices, and second, the current rate of fleet supply is insufficient for a quick recovery.

Hopper Media

We believe that strong revenue growth per passenger of Alaska Air Group is not a one-time phenomenon, and in 2023 we expect Passenger Yield to average 18.07 cents per mile.

We believe that strong revenue growth per passenger of Alaska Air Group is not a one-time phenomenon, and in 2023 we expect Passenger Yield to average 18.07 cents per mile.

Invest Heroes

Since Alaska Airlines is planning a significant fleet renewal, we expect the total capacity to increase to 62 731 mln miles (+12.89% YoY). Thus, we estimate revenue to be $11 306 mln in 2023 (+15.68% YoY).

Since Alaska Airlines is planning a significant fleet renewal, we expect the total capacity (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/ASM' title='Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.'>ASM</a>) to increase to 62 731 mln miles (+12.89% YoY). Thus, we estimate revenue to be $11 306 mln in 2023 (+15.68% YoY).

Invest Heroes

Labor deal

In addition to PP&E disposal, there were massive job cuts in the airline industry in 2020, involving pilots. Airlines faced labor shortages after the pandemic and are still affected. This results in regular flight postponements and fewer flight hours.

The pilots' union demanded to improve working conditions, and after prolonged discussions, a deal was agreed with almost all airlines. The terms of the deal vary widely among companies, so pilots have reacted differently to the agreed-upon measures. In some companies (e.g., United Airlines) the original terms did not satisfy the union, so the company had to raise wages additionally.

Alaska immediately offered good terms, which in our opinion, look even too loyal relative to actions of other companies.

  • The wage increase will depend on the pilot's seniority and may be up to 23%.
  • The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) will be involved in scheduling flights, schedule will be more flexible.
  • Post-service payments will be increased.
  • Career advancement will be negotiated within the company.

We originally expected a 15% wage increase over three periods but have revised our average wage forecast to reflect the terms of the deal. Even though there are ~3 000 pilots per average FTE (~23 000), even a conservative 13% wage increase would add about 2% YoY growth to the total average wage increase.

We originally expected a 15% wage increase over three periods but have revised our average wage forecast to reflect the terms of the deal. Even though there are ~3 000 pilots per average FTE (~23 000), even a conservative 13% wage increase would add about 2% YoY growth to the total average wage increase.

Invest Heroes

We believe that generosity of Alaska Airlines to its own employees may slow down the company's return to high profitability. Although ticket prices are dramatically increasing, the industry remains quite competitive, and consumers may have hard times reacting to further strong price increases despite the persistent supply shortage.

Crack-spreads will likely expand

Fuel is the largest expenditure item for airlines. In case of Alaska, it represents ~30% of the company's total operating costs. Even though we've seen oil price drop in summer and fall, jet fuel prices continue to be very high.

According to IndexMundi, in September the crack spread was ~ $1.11, or more than 50% of the cost of a gallon of Brent crude. The historical average is ~20%.

According to Index Mundi, in September the crack spread was ~ $1.11, or more than 50% of the cost of a gallon of Brent crude. The historical average is ~20%.

IndexMundi

We believe that it relates to sanctions on Russian oil and refusal of insurance companies to work with Russian exporters.

In our view, this spread will expand further in Q4 2022 - Q1 2023 due to increased sanctions pressure on Russia and reduction of oil export (by 2 mbd) and petroleum products export (by 1.4 mbd).

Meanwhile, we maintain our overall view on the oil shortages in 2023 and expect it to be at $95 per barrel in 2023 due to OPEC+ production cuts.

Although Alaska is hedging the cost of fuel by buying Brent derivatives, this strategy will not be effective in the face of greatly increased crack spreads as the fuel cost per gallon remains more volatile than oil.

Although Alaska is hedging the cost of fuel by buying Brent derivatives, this strategy will not be effective in the face of greatly increased crack spreads as the fuel cost per gallon remains more volatile than oil.

Invest Heroes

Thus, we expect strong cost increases for Alaska Airlines next year. While the company has been quite successful in passing the cost of fuel on to the consumer, to return to the zone of high margin either a strong drop in the oil cost, or a fare hike of another 15-20% is necessary.

Due to high market competitiveness and consumer sensitivity caused by declining real incomes, we expect Alaska not to increase the cost much. According to our estimate, in 2023, the company's EBITDA margin will decline again from 10.78% to 6.76%, excluding special expenses.

Valuation

We have revised our EBITDA forecast upwards from $550 mln (-49% YoY) to $1054 mln (-1% YoY) for 2022 but downwards from $1140 mln (+47% YoY) to $764 mln (-28% YoY) for 2023 due to the following factors:

  • Expectations of a further increase in crack spreads because of stronger sanctions and a ban on import of Russian oil.
  • Higher Alaska Air Group labor cost projections - the deal with the pilots' union implies more significant wage increases relative to our initial expectations.

We are evaluating ALK fair value price based on 2023 EV/EBITDA multiples. For the valuation purposes we also include projections of net debt due to intensive CAPEX program.

We have set ALK fair value stock price at $48.4. Rating is HOLD. Upside - 4%

Fair Value stock price

Invest Heroes

Conclusion

Despite persistent strong demand for airline services, we believe the sector will face high increase of cost that will be too difficult to pass on to consumers. We do not recommend buying Alaska Air Group stock at the current price, as we estimate it is fairly valued.

To manage the position, we recommend keeping an eye on financial statements of Alaska and industry research (IATA, FAA, S&P Global).

This article was written by

Invest Heroes profile picture
Invest Heroes
930 Followers
Invest Heroes LLC is a CIS-based research firm founded in 2018. Since then, we provide equity and fixed income research services which become more and more well-known locally among both professional investors and private clients. Here’s what we do: - Cover top 120+ Russian, US and Chinese stocks - Cover 200+ Russian bonds (corporate, SOE’s) Provide our research as a paid service to several institutional clients, a couple dozen of asset managers/PM’s and about 3000 private clients Our team consists of 2 strategists as well as a team of analysts (equity market team & 1 fixed income). 9 analysts are currently working in our team, which has achieved global professional recognition. In the first year, we got into the Refinitiv and Factset, in the second year our estimates began to participate in the Refinitiv consensus, in the third year we are the best analysts in the Refinitiv rating for a number of Russian companies and we are in a process of signing with S&P Market Intelligence. Our forecasts are often ahead of the market, because of detailed business model built for each company. Contact details Sergey Pirogov CEO +7 (919) 762 76 64 s.pirogov@invest-heroes.ru Aleksandr Sayganov Head of Research +7 (708) 1238294 a.sayganov@invest-heroes.ru

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.