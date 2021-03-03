Expectations surrounding central bank policy, China’s gradual reopening and a lower US dollar are key to investor sentiment in the final stretch of 2022. Inflation remains elevated and economic growth expectations are subdued, but shifts away from excess pessimism may start presenting opportunities beyond the U.S.
Interest rate differentials have reduced while European energy crisis concerns have decreased slightly as Europe seems adequately prepared for winter. This establishes an improved backdrop for risk assets while potentially pointing to a lower in the U.S. dollar. We maintained our views on U.S. (overweight), international developed equities (neutral), and Emerging markets (neutral).
|U.S. Equities
|Overweight
|International Developed Market Equities
|Neutral
|Emerging Market Equities
|Neutral
Central banks have increased interest rates at the fastest rate on record, and there are signs that higher yields are starting to flow into the economy; however, the full impact of higher yields will likely only be felt in 2023.1 Central banks globally are hinting at a deceleration of rate hikes as tighter financial conditions are having an impact on inflation. At their November meeting, the U.S. Fed changed their wording, signaling they may lessen the pace of rate increases while shifting the focus to a potentially higher terminal rate and the length of time that the Fed is likely to remain restrictive. More recently, Fed Chair Powell indicated that smaller interest rate hikes could begin in December. We currently expect the terminal rate to be around 5% mid next year followed by a stabilization period for interest rate at that level.
We maintained our overweight tilt toward U.S. equities as the Fed is raising interest rates while the U.S. economy remains in a strong position relative to most other economies. However, we are seeing emerging weaknesses in economic data warranting a cautious approach. Unemployment remains low but the declining number of job openings signals weakening in labor market. In this environment, “bad news” is “good news”. Personal consumption remained strong in the third quarter although we’ve noted the increased reliance on credit card debt for consumption while the personal savings rate is nearing its lowest level since 2005. Consumption, increased unemployment and elevated inflation remain key areas of focus as economic fundamentals slow.
The depreciation of the U.S. dollar versus its major peers is supporting U.S. equities and particularly internationally exposed companies, including tech companies.
Europe appears to be in a stronger position than expected going into winter. European natural gas prices have decreased from their summer highs as the continent successfully shifted gas sourcing. Valuations are starting to look more attractive in Europe presenting opportunities as pessimism decreases. Given a deceleration in inflation, we expect the European Central Bank to likely adopt a lower pace of rate hikes amid declining headline CPI inflation. All these positive factors have provided a backdrop for the U.S. dollar to weaken, which is a positive factor globally.
Japan is a region that stands out from a policy divergence perspective. The Bank of Japan has yet to begin raising interest rates consequently, their currency is under pressure for moving against the global tide.
A lower U.S. dollar coupled with growth-supportive measures in China, including some easing of COVID restrictions, a real estate rescue plan and expectations of more easing of financial conditions from the People Bank of China, helped Chinese equities rebound. More broadly, the rebound improved investors’ sentiment on emerging markets (EM). Improved sentiment was also supported by dialogue resuming between China and the U.S. following a meeting between President Biden and President Xi at G20 meetings. Although valuations look attractive, the recent protests against Covid ZERO policy could drive more for the volatility among EM near-term.
Both equities and fixed income stand to benefit as the Fed’s trajectory slows. While the economic situation is deteriorating, markets typically bottom before the economy. However, with the rates across the U.S. Treasury curve increasingly positive in real terms and rising recession risks, we believe it’s increasingly important to incorporate a barbel approach that includes longer-duration income like exposures to long duration U.S. Treasuries.
We prefer commodities over other assets, but with a somewhat more muted outlook that is increasingly tied to the possible reopening of China. A global economic slowdown clouds the outlook for economic growth focused commodities. However, commodities stand to benefit from a potential shift away from USD strength.
Increased focus on defensive segments with strong cash flows. Preferred sectors include Health Care, Consumer Staples, and Utilities while discretionary consumption remains an area of concern. For more detail, please refer to our sector views blog post.
Inflation protection could be balanced with quality, defensive equity positions. We also view assets tied to derivatives like covered call strategies and those targeting rising interest rates as potentially attractive with volatility remaining elevated.
