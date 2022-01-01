Konoplytska

By Randy L. Gross

Monetary policy is likely to tighten until the job is done, but investment opportunities are emerging.

Markets viewed the Federal Reserve’s September meeting as its most hawkish year-to-date, and the reaction was swift: U.S. Treasury yields moved higher across the curve, pricing in further rate hikes for November and December.

The central bank also ramped up its scheduled balance sheet reduction to $95 billion per month. As the Fed steps away from being the largest buyer of longer-maturity Treasuries, new buyers will have to step in to fill this void, which may lead to continued volatility in longer-term U.S. Treasury rates. Overall, the direction of interest rates is likely to remain foggy as the Fed continues fighting inflation by cooling the economy.

At this point, the Fed is seemingly focusing on a singular mandate of price stability at the expense of maximum employment—a break from its traditional dual mandate. In our view, the housing slowdown seen as mortgage rates soared could portend further moderation of inflation in other sectors as tightening is fully absorbed. When the Fed eventually shifts its focus to the economy and deems inflation contained, bonds purchased today would likely experience price appreciation, while any unrealized losses on current holdings could be reversed.

Indeed, even with a pullback from recent extremes, yields on investment grade municipals are hovering close to multiyear highs, which is a major benefit to savers, who can lock in those higher yields and increase their valuable tax-free income.

Looking to Premium Coupons

Amid the recent spike in rates, the volatility of lower-coupon bonds increased as some bonds became subject to de minimis tax implications—a negative tax consequence as their prices fell below 100 rapidly. This makes lower-coupon bonds (below 3%) less desirable and can cause more price erosion than for premium bonds with like maturities. Since premium coupons are coveted for their above-market income and defensive qualities, they tend to be more liquid and less volatile than par bonds of similar maturities in a rising-rate environment. We currently favor premium-coupon bonds in light of these defensive characteristics. These coupon structures have, in general, comfortably outperformed lower coupons as yields have risen this year.

Focus on Selection, Research

We appreciate that most investors share our regard for municipals’ preservation of capital and tax-advantaged benefits. As events unfold in the coming months, security selection and proactive credit research, independent of ratings agencies, are likely to remain essential. In our opinion, active professional management should continue to add meaningful value and outperformance versus passive strategies.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2022 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.