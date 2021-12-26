Dear readers/followers,
I've updated on Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) a number of times at this point, shifting my stance from "Hold" to "Buy" back on the 9th of August this year, and bought shares. The company and my investment since then have absolutely smashed expectations and the market overall. Here is the RoR since that time, despite some unfortunate timing in the short term.
The time has come to provide an update for the company - and this recent action warrants this. Let's see why I'm not shifting my thesis for Gerdau.
To my mind, the name sounds German - because there's actually a municipality there known as Gerdau in Lower Saxony. In this case, though, Gerdau is a steel producer based in Latin America and headquartered in Brazil. A company that comes with 120 years of mostly solid history.
While the company was actually founded by a German, an immigrant leaving for Brazil in 1870, it's been a Brazilian company since its inception in 1901. In the beginning, it was a nail factory.
Gerdau is one of the world's 30 largest steel producers, with annual revenues of around $11-$14 billion, 30,000 employees, and a net income of north of half a billion USD per year.
The company is incredibly volatile, seeing bounces in EPS, income, and revenues that move in accordance with market cycles - and these market cycles are no joke. The company can, at times, stay in negative earnings cycles for 6-7 years, as cycles "depress", only to then give way to truly massive bounces that call into question just how high things can go - and what valuation the company may hold.
The recent trends are a very good example of this.
From a fundamental perspective, Gerdau has a high yield, investment-grade safety at a BBB- and has had an international presence on the market for over 40-50 years at this point, with a very early expansion strategy. Current operations are spread to 13 countries.
Gerdau mine iron ore, as well as transforming steel scrap and iron ore into steel products. Steel production around the globe is split into integrated and non-integrated mills, where integrated mills produce steel from iron oxide extracted from ore, whereas non-integrated mills produce their steel from scrap steel.
Over 70% of global steel production, most of which is currently done in China, is done through the integrated process.
Remember, the ebb and flow of steel production from a macro level has been increasing in lock-step with population growth and industrialization in emerging countries, increasing by 51.3% from the period of 2009-2019 alone. It's a market characterized by demand increases, and the current heaviest consumer of steel is China. Brazil, in turn, is the world's 9th-largest producer of crude steel. However, the demand from China is changing significantly, which impacts the company.
Overall, the steel industry across the world as well as in NA has seen massive consolidation over the past decade/s. There have been large amounts of M&As, where steel producers burdened with massive pension liabilities, healthcare, and other costs have been bought up.
Companies that exemplify this include Mad-Men-known Bethlehem Steel Corporation, Trico Steel Co, National Steel Corporation, LTV Corporation, and others, many of which were folded into ArcelorMittal (MT). At this point, only a few large producers with real competitiveness remain on the market, and Gerdau is one of them.
Recent results confirm the company's improvements in profitability, which is something we're looking for.
Because as we're seeing now, the cycle is starting to reverse a bit. Shipments, net sales, and adjusted EBITDA are all starting to fall. The company's shipments are down nearly 10% YoY for 3Q22, net sales are down a percent or so, and EBITDA is down around 20-23% on a YoY/QoQ.
The positive is that the company is showing more resilience in terms of margins, which is what we want to see to flatten out some of the downcycles in the company. On a segment basis, Brazil was one of the more negative, while NA was positive, and special steel delivered decent results as well, with a company asset utilization rate of around 60-62% on average. South America - ex-Brazil was a positive as well.
Overall cash flow was down - but still came to impressive levels, with 58% of quarterly FCF invested in shareholder returns and company buybacks. The company's cash conversion cycle saw some increases due to the aforementioned lower net sales and demand compression
Perhaps more importantly at this point in the cycle, the company's debt is lower now at 0.18x, which is the lowest historical level it has ever been, with company liquidity and revolvers over $R11B.
The company is currently at a very high point for its shareholder return cycle - as I've mentioned before because the dividend and buybacks are so high. This will change going forward.
Remember the fundamental risks to the business - because these are not small when considering this business as an investment.
These risks do lessen as the company performs better, and seeks to flatten its typically volatile cycles. Indeed, current expectations are for the downcycle to go slower and not dip as far as it perhaps did before.
Gerdau operates a total of 30 mills worldwide as of 2020. 26 of these are mini-mills, and despite their lower portion of global production, these offer capital advantages to Gerdau in the form of lower capital and operational costs, the proximity of production to raw material, proximity to local markets, and easier managerial structure.
Four of the mills are integrated - three in Brazil and One in Peru, with the Ouro Branco Mill being the largest.
All of these things mean that Gerdau is perhaps one of the better-prepared companies in its sector in the entire market - but as things stand now, we're at a turning point where earnings have started to and may continue to dip lower going forward.
Let's look at what this does to the company's current valuation.
The company currently trades at a normalized P/E of 4x - but roughly the same share price was a normalized P/E of 35x back in 2019, showcasing just how little we can really look at P/E to rightfully consider such a volatile business and its valuation.
Gerdau's valuation in terms of its earnings is a volatile history with very little, if any stability found anywhere. While 2021E is going to see a high dividend, you need only look at 2016-2017 to find that one-cent dividend yield together with extremely pressured earnings.
Other contributors have made articles about this company, focusing on singular multiples or what I view as relatively simple forecasts. I argue this cannot be made as simple as that. Forecasting Gerdau on the basis of EPS, or the basis of BV multiples is tricky.
Instead, let's argue that, that Gerdau today trades at a pressure NTM revenue multiple of 0.75X, compared to peers of around 1-2X, with higher multiples in the US and Europe. Gerdau always trades at lower multiples here, and at such discounts, you could make an argument for why this company is attractive here.
Gerdau currently offers a 3.02X NTM EV/EBITDA ratio. Compare this to a company such as Nippon Steel, and you will find this very pressured - but there are again reasons for this. Compared to peers such as thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TKAMY), Gerdau trades at a lower P/E multiple - quite a bit lower, yet thyssenkrupp's operating geographies are typically far more stable - even if they may not be called that today.
There is no doubt that Gerdau is a well-established company in several markets. There is also no doubt that Gerdau trades to significantly cheaper multiples on virtually every basis compared to peers at this time, with some exceptions. However, these peers are almost universally better capitalized, with more attractive WACC and more stable fundamentals. Comparing a 3.45X Tangible BV/share Nucor (NUE) to a barely 1.5X for Gerdau can only be done so far when considering that 50%+ of EBITDA comes from Brazil and similar geographies.
I've typically said that I don't want to pay above a 1x in tangible BV for the company - and there have been multiple times this year when this has been the case, which is when I bought the company. I've normalized this to a range of $4.8-$5/share for the time being, which means that the company did trade attractively not that long ago, but no longer does today.
Analysts disagree with me. 6 S&P Global analysts follow Gerdau S.A., and 5 of them have the company at an outperform or "Buy" target with an average normalized upside of 25% despite the company nearly trading at $6/share, and their own forecasts calling for the GAAP EPS to start dropping more next year.
The same expectation for dividends, by the way.
So, how does Gerdau typically act in a downcycle when EPS normalizes? Not well, is the answer. In the last downcycle back in 2010-2014, the company started out trading at $15+/share, only to drop to its lowest point of below a dollar back in 2015. That's not an attractive prospect if history were to repeat itself. Of course, we've not completely turned around yet, so the possibility that the company may climb further to a double-digit share price is still there.
But as I see it, this is the time to become more cautious about Gerdau, because the first signs of the EPS turnaround are here.
Here is my thesis on the company.
My thesis for Gerdau here is the following:
Remember, I'm all about:
Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).
I don't see the longer-term forecasts as attractive enough to justify more of a reversal to a double-digit share price. I'm starting to look at what prices I would start to rotate my position in Gerdau.
This article was written by
36 year old DGI investor/senior analyst in private portfolio management for a select number of clients in Sweden. Invests in USA, Canada, Germany, Scandinavia, France, UK, BeNeLux. My aim is to only buy undervalued/fairly valued stocks and to be an authority on value investments as well as related topics.
I am a contributor for iREIT on Alpha as well as Dividend Kings here on Seeking Alpha and work as a Senior Research Analyst for Wide Moat Research LLC.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GGB, MT, TKAMY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. Short-term trading, options trading/investment and futures trading are potentially extremely risky investment styles. They generally are not appropriate for someone with limited capital, limited investment experience, or a lack of understanding for the necessary risk tolerance involved.
I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles. I own the Canadian tickers of all Canadian stocks I write about.
Please note that investing in European/Non-US stocks comes with withholding tax risks specific to the company's domicile as well as your personal situation. Investors should always consult a tax professional as to the overall impact of dividend withholding taxes and ways to mitigate these.
