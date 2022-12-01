This article was originally published on Dividend Kings on Tuesday, December 6th.
Did you know that 45% of Americans say "it will take a miracle" for them to be able to retire? And guess what? Millionaires are almost as scared.
Why? Because the gold standard retirement portfolio, the trusty 60/40, has failed this year spectacularly. The worst year for the 60/40 since 1937 during the Great Depression.
But it's not just one year of terrible returns that have millions of people worried about retirement. Consider this shocking fact.
In 1980, the S&P 500 yielded a staggering 6.2%, and bonds yielded almost 16%.
In other words, the gold standard retirement portfolio, on yield alone, could be expected to beat the market's historical 10% return.
Moreover, the 4% annual withdrawal rule could be expected to be paid for out of a fraction of the portfolio's income and ensure that your nest egg kept growing exponentially no matter how long you lived.
Today? The 60/40 yields 2.1%, even after the worst bond bear market in US history (and the 5th worst in human history).
According to the FactSet consensus, the 4% rule has become the 2.8% rule. At least that's the safe withdrawal rate if you want to end retirement with the same inflation-adjusted wealth as you started with.
But don't despair friends! It doesn't take a miracle to retire in safety and splendor; it just takes math and sound risk-management.
Let me show you how eight high-yield blue-chips can help you potentially triple your retirement income today and possibly earn 116% more inflation-adjusted wealth compared to a 60/40 over a 30-year retirement.
In fact, I'll show you how these eight blue-chips create the ultimate ultra-yield retirement portfolio that:
In other words, let me show you how to enjoy a safe, rich yield today while rolling over even the harshest market potholes in a Rolls Royce portfolio.
Let me show you how to screen the Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal, which runs off the DK 500 Master List, to find the highest-yielding blue-chips on Wall Street easily.
The Dividend Kings 500 Master List includes some of the world's best companies, including:
|Step
|Screening Criteria
|Companies Remaining
|% Of Master List
|1
|Reasonable Buy, Good Buy, Strong Buy, Very Strong Buy, Ultra Value Buy (Never Overpay For Stocks)
|329
|65.80%
|2
|10+ Quality (Blue-Chip Or Better)
|291
|58.20%
|3
|8+% long-term return potential
|267
|53.40%
|4
|Sort By Yield
|NA
|NA
|5
|Select The Top 5 non-speculative blue-chips
|5
|1.00%
|6
|Use the "Build Your Watchlist" Tool to select just those five Ultra-Yield Blue-Chips
|5
|1.00%
|Total Time
|2 Minutes
We've found the best safe yield on Wall Street in just two minutes. How high? How about 8%? How safe? Just let me show you.
I've linked to articles providing a detailed and comprehensive review of each company's investment thesis, growth potential, and risk profile.
This is just step 1 in building a diversified and prudently-risk-managed portfolio. This isn't the complete portfolio.
Here they are in order of highest to lowest safe yield.
A deep dive into the tax complexity of MLPs.
Now compare that to the S&P 500.
Analysts expect the market to deliver a 19% return over the next two years.
But my goal isn't to help you potentially earn 61% returns in two years, I'm trying to help you retire in safety and splendor.
Here's how these five ultra-yield blue-chips can do that.
These aren't just ultra-yield blue-chips; they are 11.6/13 Super SWANs (sleep well at night). What does that mean?
Ben Graham considered a 20+ year streak without a dividend cut an important sign of quality. A 20+ year dividend growth streak is a sign of excellence.
These ultra-yield Super SWANs have a 22-year average dividend growth streak.
What's more, their average credit rating is BBB+ stable, with a 5.1% 30-year bankruptcy risk, according to S&P.
What about long-term risk?
DK uses S&P Global's global long-term risk-management ratings for our risk rating.
The DK risk rating is based on the global percentile of how a company's risk management compares to 8,000 S&P-rated companies covering 90% of the world's market cap.
S&P's risk management scores factor in things like:
If you can think of anything that could go wrong with these businesses, S&P has already thought of it and included it in their model.
5 Ultra-Yield Super SWANs' Long-Term Risk Management Is The 318th Best In The Master List 36th Percentile In The Master List
|Classification
|S&P LT Risk-Management Global Percentile
|
Risk-Management Interpretation
|
Risk-Management Rating
|BTI, ILMN, SIEGY, SPGI, WM, CI, CSCO, WMB, SAP, CL
|100
|Exceptional (Top 80 companies in the world)
|Very Low Risk
|Strong ESG Stocks
|86
|
Very Good
|
Very Low Risk
|Foreign Dividend Stocks
|77
|
Good, Bordering On Very Good
|
Low Risk
|Ultra SWANs
|74
|Good
|Low Risk
|Enterprise Products Partners
|70
|Good
|Low Risk
|Dividend Aristocrats
|67
|Above-Average (Bordering On Good)
|Low Risk
|Low Volatility Stocks
|65
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Master List average
|61
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Dividend Kings
|60
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Hyper-Growth stocks
|59
|Average, Bordering On Above-Average
|Medium Risk
|Dividend Champions
|55
|Average
|Medium Risk
|5 Ultra-Yield Super SWANs
|51
|Average
|Medium Risk
|Monthly Dividend Stocks
|41
|Average
|Medium Risk
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
Their risk-management consensus is in the bottom 36% of the world's best blue-chips, and is similar to:
The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and these Ultra-Yield Super SWANs are average at managing theirs, according to S&P.
Ok, so now that you know why these five blue-chips offer the safest 8% yield on Wall Street, here is why you might want to buy them today.
For context, the S&P trades at 17.4X forward earnings, a 3% historical premium.
These ultra-yield Super SWANs? Just 8.4X earnings or cash flow.
How cheap is that?
That's why analysts expect 23% total returns in the next year alone. But their 12-month fundamentally justified total return potential is 40%.
If they all grow as expected and return to historical mid-range market-determined fair value within 12 months, you'll earn 40%
But my goal isn't to help you earn 23% in one year, or even 40% or even 61% over two years.
I want to show you how these five ultra-yield Super SWANs can potentially earn you 37X returns over the next 30 years.
These Ultra-Yield Super SWANs offer the safest 8.1% yield on Wall Street AND are also growing at almost 5%.
That means a 12.8% annual long-term return potential. How impressive is that?
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth
|
10-Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|5 Ultra-Yield Super SWANs
|8.1%
|4.7%
|12.8%
|9.0%
|6.6%
|10.9
|1.90
|Safe Midstream
|5.9%
|6.4%
|12.3%
|8.6%
|6.3%
|11.5
|1.84
|REITs
|3.9%
|6.1%
|10.0%
|7.0%
|4.7%
|15.4
|1.58
|Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
|3.5%
|8.5%
|12.0%
|8.4%
|6.0%
|11.9
|1.80
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.6%
|8.5%
|11.1%
|7.8%
|5.4%
|13.2
|1.70
|60/40 Retirement Portfolio
|2.1%
|5.1%
|7.2%
|5.0%
|2.7%
|26.6
|1.31
|Nasdaq
|0.8%
|11.8%
|12.6%
|8.8%
|6.5%
|11.0
|1.88
(Sources: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Their yield alone is more than the 60/40 is expected to deliver long-term.
In fact, a 12.8% long-term return potential is better than almost any popular investment strategy, including the Nasdaq.
What might that potentially mean for you?
|Time Frame (Years)
|7.8% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P 500 Consensus
|8.8% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus
|10.5% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted 5 Ultra-Yield Super SWAN Consensus
|Difference Between Inflation-Adjusted 5 Ultra-Yield Super SWAN Consensus And S&P Consensus
|5
|$1,453.75
|$1,526.66
|$1,645.21
|$191.46
|10
|$2,113.39
|$2,330.70
|$2,706.72
|$593.34
|15
|$3,072.33
|$3,558.19
|$4,453.13
|$1,380.80
|20
|$4,466.40
|$5,432.16
|$7,326.34
|$2,859.94
|25
|$6,493.02
|$8,293.08
|$12,053.38
|$5,560.36
|30 (retirement time frame)
|$9,439.23
|$12,660.73
|$19,830.36
|$10,391.13
|35
|$13,722.27
|$19,328.67
|$32,625.14
|$18,902.87
|40
|$19,948.73
|$29,508.37
|$53,675.26
|$33,726.53
|45
|$29,000.45
|$45,049.33
|$88,307.16
|$59,306.71
|50
|$42,159.37
|$68,775.14
|$145,283.97
|$103,124.60
|55
|$61,289.14
|$104,996.45
|$239,022.88
|$177,733.73
|60 (investing lifetime)
|$89,099.03
|$160,294.18
|$393,243.22
|$304,144.19
|100 (charitable trust, institutional time frame, multi-generational wealth)
|$1,777,412.73
|$4,730,019.35
|$21,107,432.10
|$19,330,019.37
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Over the next 30 years, these ultra-yield Super SWANs could deliver 20X inflation-adjusted returns and 37X not-adjusting for inflation.
Over an investing lifetime, they have the potential for almost 400X real returns.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted 5 Ultra-Yield Super SWAN Consensus/Aristocrat Consensus
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted 5 Ultra-Yield Super SWAN Consensus vs. S&P consensus
|5
|1.08
|1.13
|10
|1.16
|1.28
|15
|1.25
|1.45
|20
|1.35
|1.64
|25
|1.45
|1.86
|30
|1.57
|2.10
|35
|1.69
|2.38
|40
|1.82
|2.69
|45
|1.96
|3.05
|50
|2.11
|3.45
|55
|2.28
|3.90
|60
|2.45
|4.41
|100
|4.46
|11.88
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
That means the potential to double the market over the next 30 years and more than quadruple it over an investing lifetime.
OK, that sounds pretty amazing, but what evidence is there that these ultra-yield blue-chips can deliver anything close to 13% long-term returns, much less beat the Nasdaq?
The future doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes. - Mark Twain
Remember, "past performance is no guarantee of future results."
But studies show that blue chips with relatively stable fundamentals offer predictable returns based on yield, growth and valuation mean reversion over time.
21 years is a time period when 90% of returns are a result of fundamentals, not luck.
Close to 13% long-term returns? 14%.
Market-beating returns? Try 2X the market's annual return.
Beating the Nasdaq? 40% better annual returns and with a lot less volatility.
Very consistent market and Nasdaq-beating returns.
And let's not forget about the main benefit of ultra-yield blue-chips, the income!
Doesn't that chart look impressive? Well, then, this table will knock your socks off!
|Metric
|S&P 500
|Nasdaq
|5 Ultra-Yield Super SWANs
|Total Dividends
|$823
|$464
|$11,272
|Total Inflation-Adjusted Dividends
|$484.12
|$272.94
|$6,630.59
|Annualized Income Growth Rate
|7.4%
|15.1%
|15.4%
|Total Income/Initial Investment %
|0.82
|0.46
|11.27
|Inflation-Adjusted Income/Initial Investment %
|0.48
|0.27
|6.63
|More Inflation-Adjusted Income Than S&P 500
|NA
|0.56
|13.70
|Starting Yield
|1.3%
|0.4%
|6.0%
|Today's Annual Dividend Return On Your Starting Investment (Yield On Cost)
|5.8%
|4.4%
|120.4%
|2022 Inflation-Adjusted Annual Dividend Return On Your Starting Investment (Inflation-Adjusted Yield On Cost)
|3.4%
|2.6%
|70.8%
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
These ultra-yield Super SWANs grew their dividends faster than the Nasdaq for 20 years.
They paid out 14X more inflation-adjusted dividends than the S&P 500 and 28X more than the Nasdaq.
They've repaid your initial investment almost 7X over in inflation-adjusted dividends.
And their inflation-adjusted yield on cost is now 71%.
This video explains in detail how we built the DK ZEUS recession-optimized retirement portfolio system.
The easiest way to build a Rolls Royce retirement portfolio that can achieve:
This is the king of sleep-well-at-night retirement portfolio strategies, and it looks like this.
So here is how the ZEUS Ultra-Yield portfolio looks.
Now take a look at the fundamentals.
|Metric
|60/40
|ZEUS Ultra-Yield Portfolio
|X Better Than 60/40
|Yield
|2.1%
|5.9%
|2.81
|Growth Consensus
|5.1%
|4.1%
|0.80
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|7.2%
|10.0%
|1.39
|Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|5.0%
|7.0%
|1.39
|Safe Withdrawal Rate (Risk And Inflation-Adjusted Expected Returns)
|2.8%
|4.7%
|1.71
|Conservative Time To Double (Years)
|26.0
|15.2
|1.71
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
3X the yield of a 60/40. We just potentially tripled your retirement income in 30 minutes.
40% better long-term return potential and a 4.7% perpetual withdrawal rate almost 2X better than a 60/40.
But wait, it gets better. ZEUS Ultra-Yield isn't just for retirees. It's also a fine alternative for young investors looking for great yield today and market-matching returns with super-low volatility.
|Metric
|S&P 500
|ZEUS Ultra-Yield Portfolio
|X Better Than S&P 500
|Yield
|1.70%
|5.9%
|3.47
|Growth Consensus
|8.5%
|4.1%
|0.48
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|10.2%
|10.0%
|0.98
|Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|7.1%
|7.0%
|0.98
|Safe Withdrawal Rate (Risk And Inflation-Adjusted Expected Returns)
|4.9%
|4.7%
|0.97
|Conservative Time To Double (Years)
|14.8
|15.2
|0.97
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
What does this potentially mean for retirees?
|Time Frame (Years)
|4.9% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted 60/40
|7.7% Inflation-Adjusted ZEUS Income Growth Portfolio
|Difference Between ZEUS Income Growth Portfolio Consensus and 60/40 Consensus
|5
|$646,884.16
|$737,978.55
|$91,094.40
|10
|$820,508.07
|$1,067,867.35
|$247,359.28
|15
|$1,040,732.69
|$1,545,221.96
|$504,489.27
|20
|$1,320,065.67
|$2,235,962.10
|$915,896.43
|25
|$1,674,371.70
|$3,235,474.66
|$1,561,102.95
|30 (retirement time frame)
|$2,123,773.59
|$4,681,786.10
|$2,558,012.51
|35
|$2,693,795.09
|$6,774,623.01
|$4,080,827.93
|40
|$3,416,810.53
|$9,802,993.13
|$6,386,182.60
|45
|$4,333,883.54
|$14,185,095.48
|$9,851,211.95
|50
|$5,497,099.23
|$20,526,071.09
|$15,028,971.87
|55
|$6,972,522.37
|$29,701,569.15
|$22,729,046.78
|60 (investing lifetime)
|$8,843,949.55
|$42,978,668.75
|$34,134,719.21
|100 (charitable trust, institutional, multi-generational wealth timeframe)
|$59,251,176.27
|$826,116,851.89
|$766,865,675.61
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
ZEUS Ultra-Yield could potentially deliver the average retired couple an extra $2.6 million in inflation-adjusted wealth over a 30-year retirement.
For young investors, it could possibly generate life-changing 84X returns over an investing lifetime.
For those looking to give money to charity via a perpetual charitable trust, that's a potential $767 million in additional inflation-adjusted donations.
|Time Frame (Years)
|
Ratio ZEUS Income Growth Portfolio Vs. 60/40 Consensus
|5
|1.14
|10
|1.30
|15
|1.48
|20
|1.69
|25
|1.93
|30
|2.20
|35
|2.51
|40
|2.87
|45
|3.27
|50
|3.73
|55
|4.26
|60
|4.86
|100
|13.94
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
OK, this seems amazing, but what evidence is that ZEUS Ultra-Yield can deliver these incredible results?
3% better returns than the 60/40? Check.
Market-matching returns? Check.
Much lower annual volatility than either a 60/40 or the S&P 500? Check.
Peak decline of 50% or less of the market in even the most extreme market crashes? ZEUS didn't even fall 20% in the 2nd worst market crash in US history.
10% annual returns, just as we expected in the future, but those returns were smooth as silk.
The 60/40 has had two bear markets in the last 15 years and the S&P four.
ZEUS? None, not even in the Great Recession.
When the S&P fell 17% in October 2008, the 60/40 fell 16%, but ZEUS Ultra-Yield fell just 2.6%.
When the market fell 9% in September 2008, and the 60/40 fell 10%, ZEUS fell just 4%.
ZEUS passed the ultimate market stress test with flying colors.
During the 2011 bear market, the S&P fell 22%, and ZEUS went up 3.3%.
When the market fell 7% in September 2011, and so did the 60/40, ZEUS went up 2.4%.
During the 2018 bear market, the S&P hit -21% intraday on December 24th. ZEUS fell just 9%.
That includes falling 3% in December when the market fell 9%.
During the Pandemic, oil hit -$38, and energy was crushed. Yet ZEUS fell less than 15%.
The worst bond bear market in US history crushed 17% of this portfolio in 2022 but still fell just 9% at its peak.
OK, so that's amazing but what about the future?
Every registered investment advisor, including Ritholtz Wealth Management, uses some version of Monte Carlo simulations when doing retirement planning." - Ben Carlson
Monte Carlo Simulations are how economists also forecast their base-case economic and market forecasts.
The last 15 years have seen:
Unless you think the future will be more extreme than this, a 10,000 75-year Monte Carlo simulation is statistically the best way to forecast the likely future.
ZEUS Ultra-Yield has a 90% statistical chance of:
An 86.8% probability of beating the 60/40 over the next 50 years. And with 3X the safe yield.
The probability of a 20+% bear market is just 4.1%, or 1 in 25, meaning you should expect a bear market about once every 1,875 years.
The probability of suffering a 40+% bear market, as the 60/40 did during the Great Recession?
For context, the S&P 500 historically suffers a 20+% bear market every 4 years.
If you want to possibly triple your retirement income safely, there is no better way than through ultra-yield Super SWANs like MPLX, MMP, EPD, MO, and LGGNY.
And then, by combining these with SCHD, DBMF, and EDV, you can create a ZEUS Ultra-Yield portfolio that generates truly astonishing fundamentals.
This is how you sleep well at night in all market, economic conditions, and inflationary environments.
This is how you don't just retire on schedule but retire in safety and splendor.
This is how you make your own luck on Wall Street
