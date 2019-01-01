Vertiv: 2023 EPS Growth Expected After A Challenging Year

Dec. 07, 2022 3:45 PM ETVertiv Holdings Co (VRT)
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
2K Followers

Summary

  • Economic growth is currently robust, but there are real recession risks looming which could hurt domestic small and mid-caps.
  • One cyclical Industrial sector company has an upbeat outlook, though, and its valuation has improved.
  • After a significant rally from its Q2 and Q3 lows, I see more upside potential than downside risks in Vertiv Holdings.

Smart industry control concept.

B4LLS

Electrical equipment stocks are usually sensitive to changes in the economy. While the current Atlanta Fed GDPnow reading shows robust real economic growth, there are fears of a technical recession during the first half of next year. One domestic stock in a cyclical space is upbeat, and earnings are seen as improving before too long.

US Real GDP Model Suggests A Strong 2H22

US Real GDP Model Suggests A Strong 2H22

Atlanta Federal Reserve

According to Bank of America Global Research, Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) is an electrical product manufacturer focused on data centers (70% of revenue) and telecom (20%) end markets. In 2019, Vertiv generated over $4 billion in revenue. Key product offerings include power & thermal management, IT management, and related services.

The Ohio-based $5.3 billion market cap Electrical Equipment industry company within the Industrials sector has negative trailing 12-month GAAP earnings and pays a small $0.01 quarterly dividend, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Back in late October, Vertiv reported a solid earnings beat and topped analysts' estimates on the top line. Still, the numbers simply roughly matched the company's pre-announcement, but VRT lowered its 2022 free cash flow guidance. Shares climbed into and after that Q3 report. Also boosting shares was the announcement of an activist stake taken on by Starboard Value on October 20.

Vertiv has near-term supply chain risks, but those could be on the mend now that there is a global reopening and commodity costs are easing. Still, cost pressure persists, which could hurt margins in the coming quarters. With a solid order backlog, the firm should be able to weather recession risks better than some of its peers. Downside risks include reduced demand for company-owned data centers, poor execution on cost-savings plans, and increasing industry competition.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings falling sharply this year but then recovering strongly in Vertiv's FY 2023 and 2024. The Bloomberg consensus forecast is even more optimistic about future EPS growth prospects. Dividends are seen as going to zero, but that's not a big drop. Moreover, free cash flow is flat now but should turn positive next year. Using 2022 operating earnings, the P/E is high, above 24 at last check, but that should retreat to attractive levels next year and beyond. Given that growth, I like the valuation here but acknowledge the risks.

Vertiv: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

Vertiv: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

BofA Global Research

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q4 2022 earnings date of Wednesday, February 22 before market open. Before that, a dividend pay date of December 15 is the only other notable event on the calendar.

Corporate Event Calendar

Corporate Event Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

VRT remains down big from its 2021 peak. I see resistance near $19, but the stock recently broke above a downtrend resistance line and has a confluence of support near the current price. Notice in the chart below that shares are above the 50-day moving average and the 200-day moving average, which should begin to flatten and even potentially turn positive. The stock's volume profile is also interesting as there was an above-average amount of shares traded before its October earnings release when VRT was on the mend. I think being long here with a stop under the 200-day, currently near $12, makes sense. Gains should be taken on an approach of $19.

VRT: Shares Retest the August-September Highs, Eyeing More Upside

VRT: Shares Retest the August-September Highs, Eyeing More Upside

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I like VRT's valuation and its management team's optimism for next year. Technically, the stock appears to have broken out. While macro risks are a concern, I think much of that negativity is priced in.

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
2K Followers
CFA & CMT Charterholder | Freelance Financial Writer at SoFi & Ally | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. My CFA and CMT backgrounds demonstrate prowess in investment management and my professional experience includes extensive public speaking and communication. Moreover, my extensive university teaching and professional trading experience provide useful skills. Past roles also include heavy use of Excel modeling and chart creation as well as PowerPoint.I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe. I am a contributor to Topdown Charts.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.