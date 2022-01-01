U.S. Wide-Moat Stocks On Sale - The December 2022 Heat Map

Summary

  • Our 3-step process focuses on wide-moat stocks (as per Morningstar’s rating).
  • We are only interested in those targets that are attractively valued in historical comparison.
  • We share the heat map of the most investable candidates that may be worth your time for further analysis.

Bodiam Castle in England

ValeryEgorov

Step one: Wide-moat stocks with 5-star and 4-star ratings

Historical evidence says that while quality alone is a poor indicator of outperformance, when combined with a decent valuation filter, Morningstar’s moat rating proves to be more than useful. Based on the available data, stocks with a wide-moat rating that also fit into the 4- or 5-star category deserve to be the subject of further analysis. See the detailed explanation and the underlying evidence of our first step in this article.

We focus on those companies that are covered by a Morningstar analyst as assigning a wide-moat rating without thorough analysis is a questionable practice in our opinion. As of December 7, there were 144 U.S. wide-moat stocks meeting our criteria.

Only 10.4% (15 stocks) of this wide-moat group earned a 5-star (most attractive) valuation rating. Here are they:

Company Name

Ticker

Comcast Corp Class A

CMCSA

Compass Minerals International Inc

CMP

Dominion Energy Inc

D

Equifax Inc

EFX

Guidewire Software Inc

GWRE

Masco Corp

MAS

Meta Platforms Inc Class A

META

Teradyne Inc

TER

The Walt Disney Co

DIS

TransUnion

TRU

Tyler Technologies Inc

TYL

Salesforce Inc

CRM

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

ZBH

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

IFF

Amazon.com Inc

AMZN

We believe that the percentage of 5-star-rated wide-moat stocks is a good indicator of market sentiment. When this percentage is high, even the best companies are on sale. When the percentage is extremely low, market conditions may warrant caution. (Please note that this is not an indicator for market timing!)

chart

Data from Morningstar. Dataset after 12/2022 only contains U.S. stocks.

As these best of breed companies may be worth a closer look even when they are just slightly cheaper than their fair value but are not in the bargain bin, we also list the 4-star-rated wide-moat stocks as of December 7:

Company Name

Ticker

Ecolab Inc

ECL

Alphabet Inc Class A

GOOGL

ServiceNow Inc

NOW

Polaris Inc

PII

Tradeweb Markets Inc

TW

U.S. Bancorp

USB

Veeva Systems Inc Class A

VEEV

Monolithic Power Systems Inc

MPWR

Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B

BRK.B

3M Co

MMM

Wells Fargo & Co

WFC

Microsoft Corp

MSFT

Intuit Inc

INTU

The Western Union Co

WU

Bank of New York Mellon Corp

BK

Lam Research Corp

LRCX

Workday Inc Class A

WDAY

CME Group Inc Class A

CME

Roper Technologies Inc

ROP

Intercontinental Exchange Inc

ICE

Fortinet Inc

FTNT

MarketAxess Holdings Inc

MKTX

Adobe Inc

ADBE

Rockwell Automation Inc

ROK

Nike Inc Class B

NKE

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc

WST

Autodesk Inc

ADSK

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A

EL

Emerson Electric

EMR

Boeing Co

BA

NVIDIA Corp

NVDA

VeriSign

VRSN

John Wiley & Sons Inc Class A

WLY

Kellogg Co

K

Enterprise Products Partners LP

EPD

Blackbaud Inc

BLKB

Analog Devices Inc

ADI

Palo Alto Networks Inc

PANW

State Street Corporation

STT

Etsy Inc

ETSY

Altria Group Inc

MO

Northern Trust

NTRS

Cisco Systems Inc

CSCO

Bank of America Corp

BAC

All in all, we have 59 firms that pass our very first criteria.

chart

Data from Morningstar. Dataset after 12/2022 only contains U.S. stocks.

Step two: Historical valuation in the EVA framework

We believe that the most widely used valuation multiples are terribly flawed. See this article on why we consider the Future Growth Reliance metric the best-of-breed sentiment indicator that addresses accounting distortions, thus gives us a true picture of which wide-moat companies seem attractively valued in historical terms. We want to buy our top-quality targets when the baked-in expectations are low, since that is when surprising on the upside has the highest probability. As investment is a game of probabilities, all we can do is stack the odds in our favor as much as possible.

25 of the 59 stocks survived this second step. Here’s the list:

Company Name

Ticker

3M Co

MMM

Adobe Inc

ADBE

Alphabet Inc Class A

GOOGL

Amazon.com Inc

AMZN

Autodesk Inc

ADSK

Bank of America Corp

BAC

CME Group Inc Class A

CME

Comcast Corp Class A

CMCSA

Fortinet Inc

FTNT

Lam Research Corp

LRCX

MarketAxess Holdings Inc

MKTX

Masco Corp

MAS

Meta Platforms Inc Class A

META

Monolithic Power Systems Inc

MPWR

Northern Trust

NTRS

Palo Alto Networks Inc

PANW

Salesforce Inc

CRM

ServiceNow Inc

NOW

Teradyne Inc

TER

U.S. Bancorp

USB

VeriSign

VRSN

Wells Fargo & Co

WFC

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc

WST

The Western Union Co

WU

Workday Inc Class A

WDAY

We are rather strict when it comes to historical valuation. There are stocks that unquestionably fail both our short- and long-term tests. There are some targets, however, that may look attractively valued if you only focus on the short-term (like the last 5 years), but the longer you zoom out, the more you lose your appetite. It comes down to personal preference where you draw the line. For us, only those stocks are allowed to appear on the heat map in our third step that seem attractively valued in both a short-term and long-term context. (We go back as far as 20 years, calculate averages and medians on different time frames and let our algorithm do the ruthless work.)

Step three: The Heat Map of the most investable wide-moat stocks

Seeing the stocks of our shortlist on a heat map with a quality and valuation axis is something that can prove very useful when we need to make a decision on which candidates to analyze thoroughly. As explained in our previous article, we use the PRVit (Performance-Risk-Valuation investment technology) model of the EVA Dimensions team.

All in all, PRVit is a multifactor quantitative stock selection model based on EVA-centric measures of Performance, Risk, and Valuation. It first estimates the fundamental value of a company based on its risk-adjusted EVA performance (shown on the vertical axis) and then compares it to its actual valuation (shown on the horizontal axis). All factors in this model were chosen heuristically based on common sense, and not by data mining, yet strong and statistically significant backtests prove the soundness of the PRVit approach both in the U.S. and globally. (See the details here.)

Here is the heat map as of December 7:

heatmap

Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.

We also present the results in a table format to make your decision easier.

table

Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., Morningstar

(Stocks highlighted in light blue are Morningstar’s 5-star-rated U.S. wide-moat names that survived the second step of our process.)

In PRVit, the factors are grouped into three categories: Performance, Risk, and Valuation. Each company has a composite 0-100 score in each category, where higher is better for Performance and lower is better for Risk and Valuation. We believe that stocks in the upper quintile of the PRVit ranking (with a PRVit score above 80) are worth a closer look.

We plan to run this three-step process on a monthly basis and publish the shortlist of targets it produces. If you don't want to miss any of these pieces, please scroll up and click "Follow."

This article was written by

The FALCON Method profile picture
The FALCON Method
11.96K Followers
The FALCON Method is a monthly newsletter service, resting on an evidence-based stock selection process that serves the construction of a buy and hold portfolio with both an income and total return focus. All the elements of the FALCON Method are proven to support outperformance and combining them further increases the odds of achieving outstanding results. We conduct our research in the shareholder-value-focused EVA (Economic Value Added) framework, and provide exclusive content to our Seeking Alpha readers with a pronounced focus on quality compounders or "EVA Monsters".

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, GOOGL, META, MMM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

