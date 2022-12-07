Joe Raedle

What happened?

Bloomberg just reported that a number of Carvana Co.'s (NYSE:CVNA) largest creditors, including Apollo Global Management and Pacific Investment Management, have signed an agreement lasting at least 3 months to collectively negotiate with Carvana. These creditors hold roughly $4 billion worth of Carvana's unsecured debt (70% of total outstanding) and have potentially agreed to cooperate in order to prevent any creditor fights in the event of a debt restructuring.

When lenders see the need to prevent themselves from turning against one another to step in front of the repayment line, equity investors are likely to find their shares worthless. Shares of Carvana are down 35% intraday and 98% YTD as of writing. Per Bloomberg, Carvana's bonds are trading below 50 cents on the dollar, indicating a high probability of default.

Any silver lining?

Not really. Carvana had roughly $316 million of cash against total debt of ~$7.4 billion at the end of 3Q22. While management has talked about the ability to leverage its inventory and real estate to raise $4.4 billion of total liquidity including current cash on hand, this will soon run out within 7 quarters considering OPEX is around $650 million per quarter. Even if management can somehow reduce OPEX to $500 million in the current quarter and beyond, operating income is likely to remain in negative territory given potential revenue contraction due to declining used car prices and rising interest rates. Although Carvana's first bond maturity is not until 2025, it will likely require additional liquidity sooner than later. Perhaps a Chapter 11 can be avoided through either more debt or stock issuance to raise cash, but either solution will do equity investors more harm than good.

Implications for the broader market?

The implications here are extremely negative for highly unprofitable businesses that are suffering from either staggering or negative growth in a post-pandemic environment. Considering investors are no longer operating in an environment of abundance, the lack of sustainable profitability is simply not acceptable. In my view, contagion risks from Carvana's potential bankruptcy will likely impact stocks of financially challenged companies that continue to see negative operating income, shrinking cash and mounting debt. Additionally, non-GAAP profitability metrics like adj. EBITDA or adj. operating income are unlikely to exempt these companies from trouble.

What to do with the stock?

I'd urge existing investors to exit their Carvana Co. position and those on the sidelines to avoid bottom-picking or shorting the stock. Since markets no longer have any appetite for unprofitable businesses (for a good reason) in a higher interest rate environment, many speculative stocks that benefited from the pandemic could follow a similar pattern given there's really no valuation support due to a lack of profits. As a result, investors should not ignore the implications of Carvana's situation and are therefore advised to review their portfolios for companies that face similar risks.