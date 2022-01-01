naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

For the month, 95% of all closed-end funds (CEFs) posted net-asset-value (NAV)-based returns in the black, with 92% of equity CEFs and 97% of fixed income CEFs chalking up returns in the plus column. For the first month in 23, Lipper’s world equity CEFs (+9.21%) macro-group outpaced its two equity-based brethren: domestic equity CEFs (+4.33%) and mixed-assets CEFs (+3.41%). For the first month in 23, the Emerging Markets CEFs classification (+13.70%) moved to the top of the equity leaderboard, followed by Developed Markets CEFs (+10.60%) and Utility CEFs (+9.17%).

For the first month in four, the municipal debt CEFs macro-group outpaced or mitigated losses better than the other macro-groups in the fixed income universe, posting an 8.28% gain on average—its largest monthly gain in at least the last 25 years—followed by world income CEFs (+4.56%) and domestic taxable bond CEFs (+2.12%). Fixed income investors bought out-of-favor issues and capitalized on the large declines in yields at the long end of the curve. For the first month in six, investors pushed Corporate Debt BBB-Rated CEFs (+4.36%) to the top of the domestic taxable fixed income leaderboard, followed by Corporate Debt BBB-Rated CEFs (Leveraged) (+4.21%) and High Yield CEFs (Leveraged) (+2.74%).

For November, the median discount of all CEFs narrowed 258 bps to 7.32%—wider than the 12-month moving average median discount (6.83%). In this report, we highlight November 2022 CEF performance trends, premiums and discounts, and corporate actions and events.