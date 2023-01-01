Earthstone Energy: A Look At Its Potential 2023 Outlook

Dec. 07, 2022 10:16 PM ETEarthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE)
Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
Marketplace

Summary

  • Earthstone is projected to generate close to $400 million in positive cash flow in 2023 at current strip in a maintenance capex scenario.
  • This would put its net debt at the end of 2023 at around $725 million, or 0.6x EBITDAX.
  • Near-term cash flow projections have been reduced due to weaker strip prices plus cost inflation.
  • Earthstone appears to still be worth close to $16 per share in a long-term (after 2023) $70 WTI oil environment.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Distressed Value Investing. Learn More »

Oil and gas industry. Oil pump oil rig energy industrial machine for petroleum in the sunset background, Increase in oil production

Evgenii Mitroshin

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) looks capable of generating close to $400 million in positive cash flow in 2023 at current strip prices if it attempts to maintain production at around 100,000 BOEPD. This would help reduce its leverage to around 0.6x by the end of 2023.

Earthstone's projected near-term cash flow has been reduced substantially compared to when I looked at it several months ago mainly due to weaker commodity price expectations, but also due to cost inflation to a lesser extent. As a result, I now estimate that Earthstone is worth close to $16 per share in a long-term (after 2023) $70 WTI oil and $4 NYMEX gas scenario.

Share Repurchases

Earthstone repurchased part of Warburg Pincus's ownership stake in early October. It repurchased 3 million Class A common shares for $43.74 million or $14.58 per share. Warburg Pincus also separately sold 3.75 million Class A common shares, reducing its ownership in Earthstone to 12.9 million Class A common shares (around 9.3% of Earthstone's total shares).

Warburg Pincus had previously acquired a significant stake in Earthstone through Earthstone's acquisitions of Warburg Pincus funded companies such as Independence Resources Management and Chisholm Energy.

The share repurchases appear to be beneficial for Earthstone since they occurred at a reasonable price and they reduce the future potential impact of Warburg Pincus selling off its stake in Earthstone.

2023 Outlook

Earthstone may choose to maintain production in 2023 at Q4 2022 levels. This would be approximately 100,000 BOEPD (43% oil, 26% NGLs and 31% natural gas).

This would result in Earthstone generating around $1.639 billion in revenues in 2023 at current strip prices (including low-$70s WTI oil) after hedges. Earthstone's hedges only have a slight amount of negative value in 2023 at current strip, mainly from deferred put premiums.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million
Oil (Barrels) 15,695,000 $72.50 $1,138
NGLs (Barrels) 9,490,000 $28.00 $266
Natural Gas [MCF] 67,890,000 $3.50 $244
Hedge Value -$9
Total Revenue $1,639

Earthstone mentioned that maintenance capex would generally require a five-rig development program. This may result in a $710 million capex budget for 2023 assuming relatively minimal cost inflation from Earthstone's Q4 2022 (annualized) capex. I am assuming that cost inflation moderates in a low-$70s WTI scenario for 2022.

Expenses $ Million
Lease Operating $301
Production Taxes $128
Cash G&A $44
Cash Interest $70
Capital Expenditures $710
Total Expenses $1,253

Thus Earthstone is projected to generate $386 million in positive cash flow in 2023 at current strip if it maintains production at around 100,000 BOEPD.

Projected Debt And Valuation

Earthstone had $1.192 billion in net debt at the end of Q3 2022. It also spent $44 million repurchasing shares in October and now may end up with around $1.11 billion in net debt by the end of 2022 based on its Q4 2022 guidance and current strip prices.

Earthstone is now projected to end up with approximately $725 million in net debt at the end of 2023 if it doesn't make any more acquisitions or spend on share repurchases. This is around 0.6x Earthstone's projected 2023 EBITDAX, so it should be okay from a leverage perspective.

I now estimate Earthstone's value at close to $16 per share in a long-term (after 2023) $70 WTI oil and $4 NYMEX gas scenario. My outlook on longer-term commodity prices remains unchanged. Despite a significant drop in near-term oil futures, there has been much less movement in longer-term oil futures as the futures curve has flattened out.

Earthstone's estimated value has been reduced due to the effect of cost inflation and lowered near-term commodity prices on its projected cash flow for the rest of 2022 and 2023.

Conclusion

Earthstone still looks capable of generating close to $400 million in positive cash flow in 2023 at current strip, despite the impact of lower commodity prices and cost inflation. This would put Earthstone's leverage at approximately 0.6x by the end of 2023.

I am maintaining my outlook on long-term commodity prices, but Earthstone's higher (than previously projected) net debt at the end of 2023 reduces its estimated value to close to $16 per share in a long-term $70 WTI oil environment.

Free Trial Offer

We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

This article was written by

Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
10.03K Followers
Unique insight into distressed opportunities to target outsized returns.
Elephant Analytics has 15 years of analytical experience and unique skills in numerical analysis and practical mathematics. He is currently ranked in the top 2% of analysts by TipRanks.
  
Elephant Analytics has also achieved a top 50 score on the Bloomberg Aptitude Test measuring financial aptitude (out of nearly 200,000 test takers). He has also achieved a score (153) in the 99.98th percentile on the WAIS-III IQ test and has led multiple teams that have won awards during business and strategy competitions involving numerical analysis. In one such competition, he captained his team to become North American champions, finishing ahead of top Ivy League MBA teams, and represented North America in the Paris finals.

Elephant Analytics co-founded a company that was selected as one of 20 companies to participate in an start-up incubator program that spawned several companies with $100+ million valuations (Lyft, Life360, Wildfire). He also co-founded a mobile gaming company and designed the in-game economic models for two mobile apps (Absolute Bingo and Bingo Abradoodle) with over 30 million in combined installs.


Legal Disclaimer: Elephant Analytics' reports, premium research service and other writings are personal opinions only and should not be considered as investment advice. Only registered investment advisors can provide personalized investment advice. While Elephant Analytics attempts to provide reports that include accurate facts, investors should do their own diligence and fact checking prior to making their own decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ESTE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.