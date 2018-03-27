Thinkhubstudio

Notes to 30 November 2022

Our mission is for people to be surpassingly effective but not outrun machine-learning/AI systems in financial markets. The approach is to exploit the flaws in and users of statistical or mathematical models (e.g. Fermat and Pascal, Bayes), and instead use decision trees, as well as, grow our own collection of input-driven, fundamental predictive systems. More broadly, we aim to preserve and add competitive advantages throughout the investment process - from analysis, security selection, sizing, execution, to risk management.

All of this is utilised to generate investment returns aimed at being substantially in excess of those derived from mainstream equity strategies. When it comes to our performance focus, we believe we have plenty of competition but no peers. We are not in the business of educating but that of managing capital for those who picked us and follow the progress of their asset values.

In an era when most organisations are built with exits in mind, thereby squeezing or sweeping in as many customers as possible before ejecting, we admire organisations that have survived for over three generations and operate similarly in that we are gladly stuck with this business for the long haul without the ability to sell. We manage only one equity strategy.

Gross Investment Returns

Calendar YTD Avg. Cash Weighting Fiscal(1) YTD Avg. Cash Weighting 2018(2) 23.1% 35.4% 21.1% 30.9% 2019 33.0% 25.5% 22.4% 35.8% 2020 43.5% 20.5% 26.3% 20.8% 2021 5.9% 18.6% 45.4% 20.6% 2022 -18.2% 4.0% -36.0% 9.0% 2023 n.a. n.a. 16.7% 3.0% Total Return Since Inception 103.4% 20.6% Compound Annual Return 16.4% Click to enlarge

1.Fiscal year runs from 1 July to 30 June in Australia 2.Since inception on 27 March 2018 in the AUD reference account 3.Investment returns are before fees, expenses, and taxes Click to enlarge

Features & portfolio analytics

Features Portfolio Analytics Structure Managed Account Sharpe ratio 0.6 Administrator Interactive Brokers Sortino ratio 1.2 Custodian / Prime Broker Interactive Brokers Annualised standard deviation 23.2% Min. initial investment $1,250,000 Annualised downside deviation 11.8% Min. additional investment Any amount at any time Largest monthly gain 19.8% Qualifying criteria Wholesale or Qualifying Largest monthly loss -13.6% Management fee p.a. 0.5% Largest drawdown -36.0% Performance allocation 22-24% Winning month ratio 0.60 Withdrawals Any amount at any time, with twenty Business Days’ notice Avg. cash weighting since inception 20.6% Total return since inception 103.4% Distribution Same as withdrawals Annualised return since inception 16.4% Click to enlarge

1.Sharpe and Sortino ratios assume the Australian cash rate as the applicable risk-free rate2.Net asset values are provided by Interactive Brokers. Performance figures are before fees, expenses, and taxes Click to enlarge

Portfolio

To begin this post by writing that the market or economic environment have both positive and negative forces, and that equity markets can go up or down, would sound uncourageous. Alternatively, to not highlight all the topical issues facing investors, will probably come across as missing the point.

The reality is (and has always been) that nothing in markets is one sided, and if so, only occasionally. Yes - including inflation and interest rates.

For those who adhere to data, recent incoming prints are unignorable - especially in the context of broader frameworks and policy objectives. In the USA, you are seeing the price of goods come down. New rents on new leases are declining, but longer/older-dated leases are being repriced higher – which on a net basis will still exert downward pressure in indices in the Housing Services category of CPI. Average hourly earnings are also declining, and the Employment Compensation Index (ECI) has stepped down noticeably – both of which influence wages in the core services category.

These are not predictions, but incoming data.

And if that is not enough, the recent announcement to cap the price of Russian oil at US$60 per barrel of crude oil will only reinforce the trend. In futures pricing 101, there is a No Arbitrage Principle. That is, arbitrages should not exist, as players will engage in the same trade until the risk-free profit opportunity disappears.

What this means is that if the price of oil is higher than US$60 per barrel, players can buy Russian oil at $60 and sell at the higher market price, thereby pocketing the risk-free profit. As you can imagine, players will flock to this trade until the profit disappears. So, the price of non-Russian oil will fall to around US$60 per barrel +/- financing costs, holding costs, and other outgoings/incomings for structuring the trade.

If the price of oil is lower than US$60 per barrel, it has been reported that the mechanism will lower the cap for Russian oil to below US$60 per barrel at a level that is a single-digit percentage discount to the market price.

You can almost hear the chuckle from the buyers of oil (not oil stocks!). Further, the cap for refined petroleum products will commence around early February 2023.

What all this means is that the market is set up in a certain way, which if spelled out, would sound so odd and dissonant to prevailing views, that it can only be misinterpreted.

On a stock-specific or industry level, you should feel tremendously excited about the recent release of ChatGPT – which has gone viral on the internet. Bear in mind that this is just one of many Ai projects.

If you put the 2022 version of ChatGPT in the context of where Siri was in 2018, you might feel terrified. As an individual, I do. Ai is a phenomenon that is not around the corner, but at the corner.

The portfolio, however, is poised to benefit enormously from this. There is little doubt Ai will, at best, complement some of the workforce and drive huge productivity. But in reality, it will eliminate vast amounts of the workforce.

Think of Ai like the human brain. If the brain is constrained, it could make sense to buy the method that utilises the brain best. But in Ai, you want to buy the brain, not the method that utilises the brain at only one point in time.

The reason why is because unlike the human brain (which is limited, has a peak, deteriorates, and needs to rest), the ‘brain’ in Ai is continuously getting faster and larger, and can be switched on 24/7 365 days a year. Knowledge will become commoditised. Superior algorithms or training models will be emulated in shorter and shorter time frames (previously years, now months, and eventually minutes). Whatever discovery, advancement, or breakthrough one company makes today, it will become obsolete and outdated.

To this end, we expect to hold some of our positions for a long period of time, irrespective of short-term variances, noise, and quarterly unit demand projections. The reason why is because when that train - which is now at the corner - flies past the masses, human beings and capital will have no choice but to clamour to be users of these platform and products, as a matter of survival. The cashflows which are being produced by these companies are already large and will compound in larger amounts into the future.

Hopefully, as more economic and company data is printed each month, the portfolio will surpass its 2021 level. In the meantime, I hope everyone is well and has a good break in the festive period.

Portfolio Positioning

At month end, the portfolio held 9 stocks – 9 listed in USA.

At month end, the portfolio had a gross exposure of 96.2%, consisting of 96.2% long and 0% short; as well as 3.8% in cash.

In terms of liquidity, the weighted average market capitalisation is A$181 billion and the stock with the smallest market capitalisation is circa A$2 billion.

Cumulative Gross Investment Returns

Growth of An Assumed $500,000 Investment in The Reference Account

Date Gross Returns Gross Monthly Returns 27 Mar 18 $500,000 Mar 18 $500,859 +0.17% Apr 18 $536,101 +7.04% May 18 $611,001 +13.97% Jun 18 $605,669 -0.87% Jul 18 $645,902 +6.64% Aug 18 $710,053 +9.93% Sep 18 $766,429 +7.94% Oct 18 $662,130 -13.58% Nov 18 $655,769 -0.99% Dec 18 $615,634 -6.12% Click to enlarge

Date Gross Returns Gross Monthly Returns Jan 19 $677,324 +10.02% Feb 19 $707,893 +4.51% Mar 19 $705,362 -0.36% Apr 19 $733,917 +4.05% May 19 $676,106 -7.88% Jun 19 $741,201 +9.63% Jul 19 $803,346 +8.38% Aug 19 $797,733 -0.70% Sep 19 $798,650 +0.11% Oct 19 $748,230 -6.31% Nov 19 $779,172 +4.14% Dec 19 $818,501 +5.05% Jan 20 $839,480 +2.56% Feb 20 $810,870 -3.41% Mar 20 $824,619 +1.70% Apr 20 $893,734 +8.38% May 20 $958,217 +7.22% Jun 20 $935,799 -2.34% Jul 20 $937,519 +0.18% Aug 20 $968,929 +3.35% Sep 20 $937,822 -3.21% Oct 20 $953,314 +1.65% Nov 20 $1,142,256 +19.82% Dec 20 $1,174,271 +2.80% Jan 21 $1,203,102 +2.46% Feb 21 $1,244,352 +3.43% Mar 21 $1,197,558 -3.76% Apr 21 $1,200,664 +0.26% May 21 $1,207,360 +0.56% Jun 21 $1,360,798 +12.71% Jul 21 $1,334,451 -1.94% Aug 21 $1,316,021 -1.38% Sep 21 $1,293,864 -1.68% Oct 21 $1,288,297 -0.43% Nov 21 $1,300,476 +0.95% Dec 21 $1,243,326 -4.39% Jan 22 $1,148,822 -7.60% Feb 22 $1,166,565 +1.54% Mar 22 $1,085,247 -6.97% Apr 22 $952,339 -12.25% May 22 $973,380 +2.21% Jun 22 $871,340 -10.48% Jul 22 $1,000,517 +14.83% Aug 22 $939,974 -6.05% Sep 22 $884,736 -5.88% Oct 22 $954,084 +7.84% Nov 22 $1,016,951 +6.59% Click to enlarge

Thank you for reading this Andaz note/update. If you would like to drop us a line, please reach out using the contact form on our website.

Thank you and in touch.

Yours sincerely,

Yizhong Chan

