Our diversified allocation to the broad healthcare spectrum continues to yield positive alpha in the back end of FY22. One standout is our buy thesis on Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) that's rallied 19.5% to the upside from our last publication to the time of this report. As a reminder, our buy thesis on SMTI is built on the following factors:
We have remained constructive on SMTI since our last publication and following the company's latest set of numbers we're back at it today to discuss our latest findings and reaffirm our buy call on the stock. Net-net, we are searching for targets to $39 then $47.90 as previously discussed.
Starting with SMTI's latest set of numbers, we note it was an exceptional quarter of growth for the company, adding bullish weight to the risk/reward symmetry.
We saw that YTD, CellerateRX was sold within 662 hospitals and ambulatory surgery centres in 28 states.
Compared to the last quarter, the product was approved to be sold in 1,714 centres, an increase of 134 for the quarter or 8.5%. This brings the company a good step further to its 12,000 goal.
It's also worth noting that Scendia sales pulled in $3mm for the quarter with upsides reported across its product portfolio.
Related to the above, management are said to be focusing on Amplify, verified inductive, advanced cellular bone matrix, bioactive mobile matrix and Texigen, amniotic membrane allograft within the Scendia portfolio as complementary offerings with CellerateRX. This will serve as a good litmus test going forward to see how it goes folding these into the CellerateRX portfolio.
Notable takeaways from the company's financials include the following:
The following series of charts cover our technical analysis of SMTI. We'd note, that a large part of our investing strategy in FY22 has been to closely inspect technical indicators to gauge market positioning and price visibility.
You can see that since our last publication the stock has continued within its longer-term uptrend. It has just formed a 14-week cup and handle and bounced off the 50DMA in the last 3 weeks of trade.
At the same time, volume has been relatively strong into the formation of the latest leg up. In this vein, the stock has made new highs, and we are of the opinion this looks to extend further.
In terms of the trend itself, you can see below that shares are trading well above cloud support, with the lag line closely behind.
At the same time, on balance volume has pushed higher in continuation of its longer-term uptrend as well, demonstrating long-term accumulation/buying support. The cloud itself is blue and shifting higher, with the mouth of the cloud widening along the time series.
In our opinion, these trend indicators suggest there is validity and reliability in the trend, supporting our bullish position.
As such we have technically derived targets pointing to $39 as the next price objective, again adding bullish weight to the investment debate. These targets have served us well to date to gauge price visibility. Note, $39 was our base price target assigned in the last publication on SMTI.
We'd set the upper bound of our suggested price range to $47.90, and continue to look for this level. Hence we reiterate this target and look forward to providing a new suggested price range if/when the stock takes this level out.
And finally, just to cap things off, we've identified a divergence in SMTI's price evolution to its covariance structure to the benchmark. As you can see below, as the stock has rallied off its May lows, its equity beta has been drifting lower at the same time.
To us this suggests that investors are rewarding the stock based on idiosyncratic risk premia, and that its rally isn't just a function of equity beta. In fact, this is a favourable setup in our opinion as it likely suggests there is validity in the rally, and that buyers are past the majority of overhead supply in the stock. Again, this confirms our buy thesis going forward.
We reaffirm our buy thesis on SMTI. There is ongoing support for the stock itself and for the company's products in the end-market, evidenced by the 124% YoY growth in revenue this quarter. We are still looking for upsides to $39 then $47.90 in this name, and technical studies indicate it could be well on the way there, backed by the robust fundamental momentum to date.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SMTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
