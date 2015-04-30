Bank Of Canada Hikes Rates 50 Bps, But Hints At Possible Pause

  • Bank of Canada, ready to pause rate hikes?
  • Why the end of the tightening cycle may be near, even though inflation is still high.
  • Bank of Canada: why the next decision may be based on data, and not a predetermined path.

The Bank of Canada delivered yet another interest rate hike, taking its key policy rate to 4.25%. Greg Bonnell speaks with Scott Colbourne, Managing Director, Active Fixed Income at TD Asset Management, about the outlook for rates going forward and the implications for markets.

