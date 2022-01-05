The backdrop we’ve been expecting - and fearing - started to take shape in the third quarter. The economy continued to slow, credit spreads widened, and liquidity began to weaken. The Federal Reserve also kept raising interest rates aggressively at a time of worrisome levels of sovereign, corporate, and consumer debt. The Federal Reserve may not think it has a choice but to keep lifting rates to tamp down inflation, even if it drives the economy straight into a painful recession.
Yet one thing we haven’t seen so far - but are anticipating - is the point at which balance sheet strength becomes a primary focus of investors again. That’s the type of environment where we should shine, with profitable, high-quality, low-volatility, low-leverage, free-cash-flow-generating companies being valued for their ability to weather any economic condition.
With the amount of monetary stimulus that has been poured into the economy in recent years, a good deal of aggregate demand has been pulled forward. And with the Federal Reserve’s foot off the accelerator and firmly on the brakes, we could be in store for a long period of slower-than-average growth. In that scenario, future returns may be challenging.
While this may seem like a frustrating situation for investors, it is precisely the type of environment where active value-minded managers can demonstrate their worth.
Our focus is on high-quality companies with good management teams that we think will be winners on a longer-term basis, not just in the current environment. In other words, we are looking for secular winners, not just cyclical survivors.
Within this framework, the themes running through our portfolio include companies with compelling self-help strategies, the ability to raise their dividends over time, and the strength to self-finance organic growth. We are also looking for companies with durable competitive advantages throughout not just this cycle but beyond.
More than a year ago, we began looking for ways to reduce our portfolio’s supply chain risks stemming from exposure to China, which is still enforcing its “zero-Covid” policy that continues to include lockdowns and economic restrictions. And about nine months ago, we took a long, hard look at reducing our exposure to Europe. In our view, Europe is likely to be severely impaired on a long-term basis as a result of energy issues stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war. At the moment, we are trying to stay as U.S.-centric as possible.
Make no mistake: We are not simply hiding in defensive areas of the market. We are, for example, overweight in economically sensitive Industrials and Materials relative to the Russell 2000 Value® Index. And our second-largest weighting, after Industrials, is in Financials, another classic cyclical part of the market.
Instead, we have focused on companies throughout our portfolio, across all sectors, that tend to have defensive characteristics and margins of safety. In the quarter, this posture contributed to underperforming the small-cap value benchmark, which witnessed a rebound in speculative securities in July and early August. But it also contributed to outperforming the Russell 2000 Value® Index year to date, during which time the broader market seems to have fallen into a bear market.
An example of a high-quality company in an economically sensitive area is Douglas Dynamics (PLOW). Douglas, an Industrial company, manufactures commercial vehicle attachments such as snowplows, salt spreaders, and lawn-care equipment. If you live in the Northeast and see a snowplow, there’s a good chance that it is either a “Western” device made by Douglas, or a BOSS snowplow made by the Toro Company. Douglas and Toro are leaders in what is effectively an oligopoly.
PLOW is a vivid example of a good business with low leverage and the potential to buy back its stock and grow its dividend. In fact, the company has consistently raised its payout every year for more than a decade.
But the stock has been weighed down because roughly two-thirds of its revenues are tied to snow- and ice-removal equipment, and there has been lower-than-average snowfall over the past several years. The stock is currently priced as if a traditional winter will never occur again. If we see a winter with simply average snowfall, it could be a catalyst for the stock. Meanwhile, the stock is currently yielding more than 4%, so investors are being paid for their patience.
Against this economic backdrop, one of our primary responsibilities is to protect investors from the downside. We feel we are well-positioned in companies that can help us fulfill this goal, such as Douglas.
The markets are likely entering a period of negative earnings revisions, as we began to see in mid- to late-September. While our portfolio won’t be immune to those effects, we think our companies will be less affected than the broader market. Meanwhile, our companies seem to be positioned to weather an economic slowdown.
We believe our current portfolio construction and a disciplined application of our Ten Principles of Value Investing™, will serve our clients well and help us navigate the quarters ahead.
9/30/2022
|Since Inception (%)
|20-Year (%)
|15-Year (%)
|10-Year (%)
|5-Year (%)
|3-Year (%)
|1-Year (%)
|YTD* (%)
|QTD* (%)
|Value Plus
Investor Class
|9.38
|9.73
|6.29
|6.71
|5.77
|7.09
|-15.19
|-18.30
|-7.61
|Value Plus
Institutional Class
|9.52
|9.92
|6.53
|6.95
|6.00
|7.33
|-15.04
|-18.18
|-7.57
|Russell 2000® Value
|8.94
|8.81
|5.70
|7.94
|2.87
|4.72
|-17.69
|-21.12
|-4.61
|
*Not annualized
Source: FactSet Research Systems Inc., Russell®, and Heartland Advisors, Inc.
The inception date for the Value Plus Fund is 10/26/1993 for the investor class and 5/1/2008 for the institutional class.
