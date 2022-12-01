Dear Readers,
At times, I make decent picks even in timing. While Deutsche Börse (OTCPK:DBOEY) (OTCPK:DBOEF) wasn't the best-timed investment, even if it was decent in terms of timing, the real upside was in the fundamentals and the actual valuation you bought for. In this article, I'll get into Deutsche Börse again and show you why my portfolio has outperformed. Not just because of this company - but because of investments like this company.
Picking cheap, qualitative businesses at great valuation, when everyone else is calling them "trash" - there are far worse ways to go about investing, let me assure you.
Let's look at what we have here.
A quick revisiting of the company first - it's been a while since we wrote about it, after all.
Deutsche Börse is a stock market operator. What it does is operate, as this suggests, the stock market. The business has revenues in the billions, operates at appealing EBITDA/operating margins of around 53-55% on an EBITDA basis, and unlike some of its peers, pays a dividend of over 2% at the current valuation.
The company has an AA credit rating, and its subsidiary has an AA credit rating. Some actually claim that Deutsche Börse goes back over 400 years to 1585, but the clear roots are the "Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse AG", which was a German LLC that changed its name in late 1992.
Its IPO is relatively fresh compared to that. It only went public back in 2001, and its argument was very simple - we offer digital/electronic trading. This eventually went on to almost replace floor trading, and it was known as Xetra back in 1997 - a name that still sticks today. You've probably heard of Xetra - that's that.
Deutsche Börse also has things within its portfolio that you might not know you're in contact with, but that you should be aware of. Things like Clearstream. This one is big. It's the leading European supplier of post-trading services (including things like dividend payouts) and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Deutsche Börse. Its mission is to ensure effective cash and security delivery between parties and it manages/administers and keeps safe all of the securities it holds on behalf of its investor customers. So, that is also part of Deutsche Börse. This is also the subsidiary that I was referring to, with AA credit from S&P Global.
This combination of services gives it a distinct advantage over most of its competitors because its offerings are broad enough to cover the entire process chain. This means that European banks are customers of Deutsche Börse, as many of their operations for investors are routed through Deutsche.
This is obviously an attractive position to be in.
How does a company like this grow and expand, given its name implying a heavy German-focus?
Well, it can do so in one of several ways - market expansion to other countries, or service expansion to ancillary sectors.
Deutsche Börse does both.
The company's focus has been the "Europeanization" of its operations. It sold the US subsidiary ISE to Nasdaq (NDAQ) and its stake in BATS Global back in 2016 and 2017, respectively. It's done a few M&As, such as Axioma, a risk management software provider which was spun into its index (DAX/STOXX) operations back in 2019.
Today, the company makes money through the following segments:
Most of the company's annual revenues still come from the Eurex and Clearstream segments - those two together are more than 50% of sales. This sort of company, because of this, makes money from pre- and post-trading services, as well as from trading/clearing itself.
A stock market operator such as Deutsche sits in an essential monopoly position, given that order flows go where liquidity is most prevalent. While low-cost trading platforms do compete with Deutsche, they also require post-trading services and other technologies, all of which Deutsche provides. Monopolies are very attractive overall investments because they're...well, they're monopolies. Deutsche Börse isn't going anywhere, and the fact that we're through Brexit now makes this even more attractive because it increases the importance of non-London markets like Amsterdam, Paris, Berlin, Brussels, and other exchanges.
The company has averaged impressive revenue growth over time with around 6-8% on average, and sometimes in the double digits. Companies like this operate with extremely high margins of 82-93% gross, and as high as 50% pre-tax.
Recent results mostly confirm the positives of this operator. A monopoly means just that - Deutsche Börse can simply increase pricing where necessary to offset most pressures it may be experiencing. Despite market pressures, the company sees organic net revenue growth and double-digit EBITDA growth. Operating costs are up, but income and revenues are up more.
The company also, despite ongoing market pressures, increased its outlook for the year due to tailwinds - one of the few companies in fact experiencing tailwinds here, with EBITDA of over €2.3B on an annual basis. Here are the improvements YoY for the 9M22 period.
Costs are of course up, driven both by increases in things like ISS, but also FX - but positives are simply far higher and better than any sort of input increases here. I also expect these positives to continue for the foreseeable future. The only thing that I as a shareholder hope for is that the company abandons its ventures into the crypto space - but this is so small of a segment that it really doesn't matter in the bigger picture.
The company's current yield is around 2.4-2.5% which is good. Current estimates are for continued GAAP increases until 2024, and stabilization/slight normalization until then. This should be enough to guarantee that the company continues its stable, growing trajectory until then and that shareholders are well-protected here.
The company valuation remains appealing despite significant price improvements since my last article. The average valuation target from S&P Global comes to around €193/share, which implies a nearly 12% upside from today's share price with 13 out of 19 analysts giving the company one or another bullish/"Buy" rating.
I own Deutsche - but I bought it significantly cheaper than it is today. There's still a slight upside to my price target, but it's no longer the double digits it once was - at least that's what I thought until I looked at it, and included the new forecasts and the new reality for this company. Deutsche has been able to retain its growth and margins without any issues despite the complex environment. This calls for a price target improvement for my thesis here.
Still, I forecast Deutsche Börse at no more than a sub-GDP lower range growth rate, up to slightly above GDP of around 1.8-2.1% for the terminal period, with around 4-6% range for the 2021-2025 period. The company has a WACC of around 7.72%, reflecting high expectations for its equity growth. Again, risks for this company are very low - but they do exist in the form of "less growth" than expected. If this happens, you might maintain your capital, but you'll have missed out on opportunity growth.
Based on these relatively conservative growth range estimates, the implied equity value on a per-share basis for Deutsche comes in between €185-€200, a significant improvement over the last DCF analysis I did. The company has advantages in the form of its market size, returns and margins, better coverage than any of its closest peers, and its future growth plans.
I continue to call for a significant upside to Deutsche Börse here - even if that upside isn't as massive as some investors might want.
But what you get when you invest in Deutsche, like with some other of my investments, is safety. There is significant safety to be had here.
I would argue that we're at the apex of what I would consider an acceptable valuation for investing in the company here. There is still an upside to be had, but I would suggest that only investors that truly want the safety this company offers and are willing to accept the lower yield, and the potential for only low-double-digit returns, do invest here.
The realistic upside to a 22-23x P/E, which is where I consider the company's DBOEY ADR to be justified, is around 8-10%, which is the lowest acceptable RoR I'm willing to accept for an investment.
For that reason, I'm still positive - but if the company were to climb up to say €175/share, that's when I would cut my recommendation to "Hold".
For that reason, here is my current thesis on Deutsche Börse.
Remember, I'm all about:
Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized):
The company fulfills 4 of my 5 criteria but cannot rightly be called "cheap".
The company discussed in this article is only one potential investment in the sector. Members of iREIT on Alpha get access to investment ideas with upsides that I view as significantly higher/better than this one. Consider subscribing and learning more here.
This article was written by
36 year old DGI investor/senior analyst in private portfolio management for a select number of clients in Sweden. Invests in USA, Canada, Germany, Scandinavia, France, UK, BeNeLux. My aim is to only buy undervalued/fairly valued stocks and to be an authority on value investments as well as related topics.
I am a contributor for iREIT on Alpha as well as Dividend Kings here on Seeking Alpha and work as a Senior Research Analyst for Wide Moat Research LLC.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DBOEY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. Short-term trading, options trading/investment and futures trading are potentially extremely risky investment styles. They generally are not appropriate for someone with limited capital, limited investment experience, or a lack of understanding for the necessary risk tolerance involved.
I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles. I own the Canadian tickers of all Canadian stocks i write about.
Please note that investing in European/Non-US stocks comes with withholding tax risks specific to the company's domicile as well as your personal situation. Investors should always consult a tax professional as to the overall impact of dividend withholding taxes and ways to mitigate these.
Comments