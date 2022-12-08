When Inflation Is High, Investors Focus On High Pricing Power Equities

Dec. 08, 2022
WisdomTree
Summary

  • Not all equity investments are equal in the face of inflation.
  • As is our habit when trying to assess the future, we turn to the past for guidance.
  • In light of the unique challenges equity investors face, we believe that high-quality companies focusing on dividend growth could help strengthen portfolios.

By Pierre Debru

2022 continues to prove difficult for investors around the globe. The conjunction of heightened geopolitical risks, increasingly hawkish central bankers, and runaway inflation forced many investors to change tack and modify their asset allocation significantly in the last 12 months. Duration has been lowered across asset classes, and a survey we commissioned recently revealed that 77% of European professional investors use equities to hedge against inflation1.

Fighting Inflation by Wielding Pricing Power

Not all equity investments are equal in the face of inflation. The key differentiator is their pricing power. Pricing power describes the ability of a company to increase its price without impacting demand or losing market share to competitors. In an inflationary environment, margins are under pressure because companies "import" inflation, whether they want it or not. Overall costs for the companies increase through labor, supply or energy. The only tool to mitigate the impact of inflation on margin is to increase prices. Companies with pricing power will be able to do so the most efficiently, creating tailwind versus competitors.

Certain types of companies tend to have higher pricing power:

  • Companies that deliver essential services tend to wield a lot of pricing power, as they have somewhat captive clients. This is the case for many companies in the Consumer Staples, Health Care, Utility or Energy sectors.
  • Companies that deliver high-quality products or services and possess a distinct competitive advantage can also increase prices efficiently.
  • Luxury goods companies benefit from their clientele's relatively low price sensitivity.
  • Some companies can benefit from favorable supply-demand dynamics at a particular point in time. This is, for example, the case of semiconductors in 2021 or energy companies this year.

History is One of the Best Guides to the Future

As is our habit when trying to assess the future, we turn to the past for guidance. The below graph focuses on U.S.-listed stocks since the 1960s. It assesses the average outperformance or underperformance of different groupings of stocks since the 1960s, when inflation is higher than the last five-year average. We observe that on average:

  • High-quality stocks weathered inflation better than low-quality stocks
  • Value stocks beat growth stocks
  • High-dividend stocks outperformed low-dividend stocks
  • Small-cap and low volatility did better than large-cap or high-vol companies

Overall, high-quality, high-dividend and cheap stocks appeared to fare better in high-inflation environments.

Historical Monthly Overperformance vs. S&P 500 When Inflation Is above Five-Year Average

Average Monthly Out/Underperformance

The same analysis on sectors shows that value-oriented, high-dividend sectors also tend to do better against inflation. Energy, Health Care, Consumer Non-Durables (Food, Tobacco, Textiles) and Utilities exhibit the strongest average outperformance during high inflation.

Historical Monthly Overperformance vs. S&P 500 When Inflation Is above Five-Year Average

Average Monthly Out/Underperformance

It is clear here that the quantitative data aligns with our qualitative assessment. The factors and sectors that historically outperformed when inflation was high are those that have the most chance to harbor high-pricing-power companies. This should give investors clear indications on how they can tilt their portfolios to fight inflation.

Quality and Dividend Growth to Fight Inflation

In light of the unique challenges equity investors face, we believe that high-quality companies focusing on dividend growth could help strengthen portfolios. High-quality companies exhibit an "all-weather" behavior that tends to deliver a balance between building wealth over the long term and protecting the portfolio during economic downturns. Dividend-paying, highly profitable companies tend to:

  • Exhibit higher pricing power, allowing them to defend their margins by passing the cost inflation to their customer
  • Exhibit lower implied duration, protecting them in a rate-tightening environment, thanks to a focus on short-term cash flows
  • Provide a defensive tilt and an enhanced capacity to weather uncertainty

Pierre Debru is an employee of WisdomTree UK Limited, a European subsidiary of WisdomTree Asset Management Inc.'s parent company, WisdomTree Investments, Inc.

1 Source: CoreData Research, Pan-Europe Professional Investor Survey Research, July/August 2022

Pierre Debru

Pierre Debru, Head of Quantitative Research & Multi Asset Solutions at WisdomTree in Europe

Original Post

WisdomTree
WisdomTree launched its first ETFs in June of 2006, and is currently the industry's fifth largest ETF provider. The WisdomTree Seeking Alpha profile will feature content by some of our leading analysts including: Luciano Siracusano: Luciano Siracusano is WisdomTree's Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Sales. He is the co-creator with CEO Jonathan Steinberg of WisdomTree's patented Indexing methodology and has led the firm's sales force since 2008. Luciano is a regular guest on CNBC and FOX Business, and speaks frequently on ETFs, indexing and global financial markets. A former equity analyst at ValueLine, Luciano began his career as a speechwriter for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in Political Science in 1987. Jeremy Schwartz: As WisdomTree’s Director of Research, Jeremy Schwartz offers timely ideas and timeless wisdom on a bi-monthly basis. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Jeremy was Professor Jeremy Siegel's head research assistant and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. He is also the co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper “What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500?” and the Wall Street Journal article “The Great American Bond Bubble.” Christopher Gannatti: Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. Rick Harper: Rick Harper serves as the Head of Fixed Income and Currency for WisdomTree Asset Management, where he oversees fixed income and currency products developed through our collaborations with the BNY Mellon Corporation and Western Asset Management. Rick has over 19 years investment experience in strategy and portfolio management positions at prominent investment firms. Prior to joining WisdomTree in 2007, Rick held senior level strategist roles with RBC Dain Rauscher, Bank One Capital Markets, ETF Advisors, and Nuveen Investments. Bradley Krom: Bradley Krom joined WisdomTree as a member of the Fixed Income and Currency team in December 2010. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on currency and fixed income markets, as well as analyzing existing and new fund strategies. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Bradley served as a senior trader on a proprietary trading desk at TransMarket Group. Tripp Zimmerman, Research Analyst Tripp Zimmerman began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in February 2013. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Tripp worked for TD Ameritrade as a fixed income specialist. Tripp also worked for Wells Fargo Advisors, TIAA-CREF and Evergreen Investments in various investment related roles. Tripp graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a dual degree in Economics and Philosophy. Tripp is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Jonathan Steinberg, CEO Prior to establishing WisdomTree, Jonathan founded, and served as Chairman and CEO of Individual Investor Group, Inc. From 1998 to 2004, he held the role of Editor-in-Chief of Individual Investor and Ticker magazines. Before his entrepreneurial accomplishments, Jonathan was an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions division at Bear Stearns & Co. He attended The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the author of Midas Investing, published by Random House in 1996. Zach Hascoe, Capital Markets Zach Hascoe began at WisdomTree in August 2010, and works directly with David Abner, Head of Capital Markets. The Capital Markets group is involved in all aspects of the WisdomTree ETFs including product development, helping to seed and bring new products to market, as well as trading strategies and best execution strategies for the client base. Zach works closely with the trading and liquidity community and does analytics on ETF baskets and the capital markets. He is a frequent contributor to the WisdomTree blog on topics related to the capital markets, liquidity, structure and best execution. In addition, he manages the hedge fund relationships for the firm. Zach received a B.A. from Bucknell University and was Captain of the Bucknell Tennis Team.

