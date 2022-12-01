Kinsale Capital (NYSE:KNSL) has been the top performing insurance stock over the past 5 years, having increased an astounding 584% since late 2017. During this time Kinsale's EPS has increased nearly as fast as its share price, growing 43% per year. While the company produced a relatively mediocre ROE of 12% in 2017, today that figure is closer to 26%, which is well above the 8-12% returns typically observed in the commercial insurance sector.
As we sit today, Kinsale is valued at an eye-popping 11x book value and 40x EPS. At today's valuation, investors are implicitly assuming that the company will continue to generate a return on equity more than double peer average and that Kinsale will grow at a 15%+ rate for several years to come.
While Kinsale may have some competitive advantages which will allow the company to generate outsized returns and growth (for a period), ultimately I think that competitive forces (insurance is a highly competitive industry as I will discuss below) will reduce returns and growth. Should this happen Kinsale shares could fall by 70% (or more). Needless to say, I am avoiding Kinsale stock.
Founded in 2009, Kinsale is a pure-play provider of Excess & Surplus (E&S) Insurance. E&S is a form of specialty insurance purchased by businesses which have significant risk exposure (high potential losses like in the construction industry) or a poor history (client has a history of reporting frequent losses to insurers in the past). These are risks most insurers look to avoid.
As mentioned in my introduction, Kinsale has been highly successful in insuring E&S risks. For its part, Kinsale believes its success is repeatable through:
As shown above, Kinsale has been highly profitable on an underwriting basis with a combined ratio well below 100%. In non-insurance speak, this means that Kinsale has earned 17c for every dollar of premium written from 2019-2021. As shown below this has occurred during a favorable period in the insurance cycle. This trend has continued into 2022 - through the first 9 months of 2022 Kinsale's combined ratio has been just 80% despite higher catastrophe losses (hurricane Ian).
2022 results have also benefited from higher interest rates with 3Q22 interest income up over 70% year-over-year. The company should continue to benefit from higher interest rates as its bond portfolio matures and proceeds are reinvested at better yields.
All-in, solid underwriting and increased investment income have led to a 24% annualized ROE through the first 9 months of 2022.
Insurance is a business where no news is good news. While we are currently in what is known as a hard market (strong pricing and high returns on equity), many things can go wrong in the insurance business:
Insurance is a cyclical business (and is subject to large losses in any given year) which can create wild fluctuations in annual earnings. As such, I think it makes more sense to look at price to tangible book value. As shown above Kinsdale trades at an extremely high multiple of book value versus its comparable group.
As mentioned, I've never seen this type of a valuation for an insurance company. That said, Kinsale has traded above 5x book value (and as high as 12.5x earlier this year) since 2018. In all honesty, if we had a conversation then, I probably would have said 'Don't buy Kinsale - Kinsale is overvalued'. Of course, I would have done you a terrible disservice as the company has generated fantastic returns for shareholders since that time.
Having said that, as I discussed above, insurance is a competitive, cyclical business that deals in the business of uncertainty. It is not a linear business. Results are inherently unpredictable. While the management believes the industry outlook is favorable for 2023, it acknowledges things are murky looking forward:
To support its current price, Kinsale would have to maintain a 21% ROE and nearly triple its book of business over the next five years. This would result in a 2027 book value of ~$75 (so the company would trade at nearly a 4x price to book in 2027).
In order for shareholders to achieve a 15% annualized return for shareholders (from today's $290/share price), over the next 5 years Kinsale would have to generate a 31% ROE (so 6-7% better than today) while quadrupling its book of business (and maintain a 5x price to tangible book value in 2027).
This is very unrealistic, not only because of the difficult nature of the insurance business, but because in order to generate low combined ratios Kinsale must be selective in which risks it chooses to accept (has to turn down lots of bad business) which is clearly at odds with quadrupling its book of business.
Conclusion and Price Target
I see significant downside risk to Kinsale's share price should results falter (due to factors cited above) or if the market simply decides to price it more in-line with other commercial insurance companies.
To determine a price target for Kinsale, I've assumed that the company continues to generate a 25% ROE in 2023 and 2024 which results in a 2024 year end book value of $44 per share. From here, I assume that the company earns a sustainable ROE of 16% (sustaining a 16% ROE would still be considered a fantastic performance for an insurance business) and 7% long-term growth rate (again this would be an outlier). Assuming a 10% cost of equity, this suggests a P/B value of 3.0x (which is equal to where the best insurers are trading today) and a 2025 price target of $132. Discounting back to today at 10% results in a current price target of $110 which is 62% below the current target.
Despite the high valuation (and difficult nature of the insurance business), Kinsale has a low short interest (sub 4%) and the cost of borrow is inexpensive (I'm seeing sub 1% here) - as such the company may be an attractive short sale candidate for long/short investors.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in KNSL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (1)