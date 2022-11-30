I recommended a sell for gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) on January 21st, 2022. But, this trade was all over the place, currently down 3.32% from the price at publication.
The bearish thesis at the time was as follows:
"Real interest rates have been rising since January 2022 (from below -1% to -0.60%) and it is likely that real rates will continue to rise and turn positive in the near future - as the nominal yields rise due to quantitative tightening. As a result, given the historically almost perfect negative correlation between the real interest rates and gold, gold is likely to fall."
The real interest rates really spiked in 2022 from -1% to above 1.7% just recently - this was a correct call. However, in March of 2022 the geopolitical risk sharply increased as Russia invited Ukraine - boosting the appeal of gold as a hedge against heightened geopolitical situations and caused the spike in price - this was completely unexpected in early January of 2022.
Yet, I maintained the short recommendation expecting that the rising real interest rates would prevail and cause lower gold prices in 2022 - despite the geopolitical situation. In fact, gold quickly reversed the gains, and the downtrend continued as expected - until early November when the counter rally started and eroded most of the gains from the short side.
The 2022 bearish thesis was an obvious macro trade - historically rising real rates cause lower gold prices. In addition, the rising US real rates generally cause a stronger US Dollar, and the rising US dollar (DXY is up 10% YTD) also contributes to the falling gold prices.
So, what's the outlook for gold for 2023? Gold is not an obvious short as a macro trade at this point. As the chart below shows, the real rates have risen close to the 1.8% level, which is the lower level of the early 2000s range. I addition, the US Dollar has also strengthened substantially in 2022, and the future gains are limited. So, is now a good time to buy gold?
I will take the "novel" macro approach introduced by the Fed Chair Powell to discuss the gold outlook for 2023. Specifically, during his speech at the Brookings Institute, Powell admitted that:
The truth is that the path ahead for inflation remains highly uncertain. For now, let's put aside the forecasts and look instead to the macroeconomic conditions we think we need to see to bring inflation down to 2 percent over time.
I think the truth is that the direction for the price of gold in 2023 is highly uncertain, but I can identify the macroenvironment that would turn me bullish and bearish on gold in 2023.
We are facing a very uncertain macro environment in 2023. How deep will the widely expected recession will be? How is the Russia-Ukraine war going to progress? How is the US-China decoupling continuing to evolve?
Trading gold based on individual forecasts of the outcome of these events could be a fool's game. Gold trades based on collective sentiment, and thus, in such an uncertain environment, it is necessary to consult with the technical picture.
Gold has been in a downtrend since the March 2022 spike due to Russian invasion of Ukraine. The downtrend reflected the rising real interest rates and the stronger US Dollar in 2022. So, as long as the downtrend is in place - that's the theme.
Gold found a very strong support at the 1650 level (150 on GLD), and it's currently in a counter-trend rally at the key 200dma resistance and top of the downtrend channel.
The recent counter-rally has been based on the expected Fed pivot, in response to the downside surprise in the CPI, and the expectations of covid-reopening in China. These events caused a weaker US Dollar and boosted gold. The real rates fell from 1.7% to 1.2%.
In my opinion, the current counter-rally is unsustainable because it's based on a US soft-landing expectation and a stronger global growth led by China. It does not fit the bullish macro environment described in this article.
Yet, gold above the 200dma is a buy due to the collective sentiment - especially if there is some data point in favor in support of the breakout. The stop loss order should be below the 200dma.
However, at that point, gold could be a short given that the current counter-rally is unsustainable and the prevailing downtrend. The stop-loss should be above the 200dma.
From the trader's point of view, gold is at the crossroads, with the possible short position entry right near the top of the channel and significant short-term profit opportunity as gold revisits the 1650 level. Also, there is a potential long position entry as the prevailing downtrend is broken and gold likely revisits the previous highs.
From the investor's point of view, gold is not an obvious macro trade/hedge in 2023 yet, and it is likely that gold will be in a narrow range until the fundamentals shift, one way or the other.
I would say the most important fundamental variable to follow in 2023 is the Fed's commitment to the 2% inflation target. Any hint that the Fed would allow a higher inflation target would significantly boost gold. I will update on this as it happens.
At this point, I am neutral on gold.
