This is an article part of an ongoing primer series on great and undercovered companies at attractive valuations. These pieces will provide in-depth analysis of business models, financials and valuations. All figures in US dollars, unless otherwise noted.
Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) is a US manufacturer and distributor of components for the following four industries: recreational vehicles (RVs), marine, manufactured housing (MH), and industrial. PATK was founded in 1959 to manufacture components for the MH industry, and until 2007 that was basically the only business of the company. In 2007, PATK acquired Adorn Holdings, an Indiana-based manufacturer and supplier of interior components (laminated wall paneling, cabinet doors and other interior components) for RVs, diversifying thus PATK's revenues. Since then, PATK has become a textbook case study of massive wealth creation for shareholders through a very aggressive (and extremely well-executed) M&A policy that has diversified PATK's revenue streams even more. The share price has recently fallen because PATK's end markets were clear beneficiaries from Covid, due to the inability of many Americans to travel abroad. Actually, the stock price is below the levels it reached five years ago, even though PATK has kept compounding value during these years, being now a much more valuable company than back then.
The main point of the thesis can be summarized as follows:
As previously mentioned, PATK was founded in 1959 to manufacture components for the manufactured housing industry, became public in 1968, and until 2007 that was basically the only business of the company. The years from 2001 to 2007 were very difficult for PATK. For instance, in 2001 over half of the company's sales came from MH, an industry that suffered a deep crisis during that period. In 2007, PATK acquired Adorn Holdings, an Indiana-based manufacturer and supplier of interior components (such as laminated wall paneling and cabinet doors) for RVs, diversifying thus PATK's revenues. The acquisition also brought on board Todd Cleveland, who was Adorn's CEO (he had been with Adorn for 17 years), and who would become PATK's COO in 2007 and CEO in 2009. Since then, PATK has become a classic textbook case study of massive wealth creation for shareholders through a very aggressive, and extremely well executed, M&A policy, which has diversified PATK's revenue streams in two additional verticals (marine and industrial).
PATK's acquisitions over the last decade have been numerous, so I have decided to highlight the most relevant and recent milestones as follows:
After such a string of acquisitions, it is no wonder that PATK's content per unit (the main KPI used by PATK's management to monitor business performance) has steadily increased across its three main end markets:
First, one common denominator is that PATK leaves the management team in place. Many of these businesses were private and family-owned, and they appear to see PATK as a natural pathway to monetization but at the same time keeping their involvement in the business. In turn, PATK brings to the table relationships with OEMs, distribution capabilities, and new capital to the business to grow.
Second, the transactions have been numerous and small in nature (bolt-on), reducing integration risk. Also, the profile of the acquisitions is not turnarounds, but businesses with a track-record of profitability.
Finally, PATK has still healthy opportunities for additional M&A. Although it already commands high market shares in the RV market (a metric not disclosed by the company), the marine segment will bring additional candidates. For instance, management held the following exchange with an analyst in the Q&A session of the acquisition of Rockford:
Just on the powersports market that's a newer one for you guys. I guess what's the scope of the opportunity as you see it there and how focused is the M&A pipeline going to be there?
The scope we estimate market is something north of $20 billion in terms of opportunity. The opportunity for us within that the audio space there's probably $3 billion to $5 billion opportunity given the premium level product they may use and so we see good runway we see the opportunity to also think about from a pipeline standpoint, there's players that have come to us that's one of the things that's inherent value strategically with these acquisitions as these guys are plugged in at the aftermarket. They see the products that are moving, and so we've had opportunities come to the table already. And for being thoughtful and how we approach this is an early step into this. And we'll get further and further through the learning curve and better appreciating the marketplace in being ensuring that we're picking the right partner. So, we feel good about what we can do there. And we also feel good about the opportunities organically with our manufacturing capabilities throughout the country in our metal forming, in our thermoplastics, thermoforming of plastics for different components in this. We see an inherent opportunity, as we think about plugging with brands through acquisition, an organic way to expand the presents be a variety of products. And again, using that same push and pull type mindset. We've got the ability to have this network take an array of products to the marketplace.
At this point it is interesting to explain why I think PATK is an excellent business and why it has not been recognized by the market so far.
PATK is a small B2B company, so as a consumer it is difficult (if not impossible) to make an assessment of their products and distribution capabilities. Additionally, the company operates in a niche industry where analyst coverage has been small (Bank of America recently launched coverage on the name). For these reasons, I think that a rigorous strategic analysis can shed some light on the nature of the business. I will use Helmer's 7 Powers framework in order to answer the question: why is this a good business?
At the heart of Helmer's framework, popularized in his 2016 book 7 Powers: The Foundations of Business Strategy, there is the concept of Power, defined as "the set of conditions creating the potential for persistent differential returns". For Helmer, such returns are those obtained above the cost of capital, so his methodology links nicely with the valuation framework I will use later. It is worth mentioning that Helmer's framework differs from Porter's in that the former tries to answer the question of why this business is better than competitors ("differential returns"), whereas the latter focuses on the advantages and disadvantages of an overall industry. Although I will not use Porter's in this thesis, some remarks on PATK's end markets will be made later.
For something to be a Power, it needs to have both a benefit to the powerholder and a barrier to the challenger. According to Helmer, the 7 Powers is a comprehensive framework and encompasses all the possible competitive advantages that a business may have. A business does need to have all the 7 Powers to generate differential returns: actually, it is virtually impossible to come up with a business that displays the 7 Powers at the same time. If the business has just one of them in great quantities, shareholders should do well over time.
Helmer's framework applied to PATK yields the following conclusions:
Conclusions can be summarized as follows:
Regarding the industry, PATK operates in several industries, so it is difficult to make general observations about their attractiveness. I will focus on two industries, RV, and marine, and will only make some high-level comments that may add some value to the 7 Powers analysis conducted above.
It is well known that both industries are cyclical, as they deal with discretionary products with high-price tags. Both industries have benefitted from the pandemic with total sold units well above previous historical records, and with favorable long-term trends in demand. Customers (i.e., OEMs) are highly concentrated (for instance, as of the end of 2021, THOR had a market share of 40.8% in the towable market, whereas Forest River had 36.6%, Grand Design 10%) leaving both industries with rational players. Finally, these industries are manufacturing businesses with no competition from abroad, which I think is an often underappreciated positive attribute.
After being seen as a clear pandemic beneficiary, PATK's stock has fallen in tandem with the rest of the consumer discretionary sector. The stock price is back to around its 2017 through 2019 levels, although PATK is a larger and more diversified company now, as I have shown in the history section. In other words, PATK's stock price has suffered a massive multiple contraction that does not mirror the strength of the business.
PATK's historical financial statements are presented in detail at the end of the article. I have also reorganized the accounts to give a clear view of the operating and financial activities. In order to frame the inputs of the valuation, the following table gives a nice sketch of what the company has delivered since 2011:
From 2011 until 2Q'22, PATK has grown revenues at 32% CAGR, whereas net operating assets have been growing at 44%. Although revenues have been greatly helped by the countless acquisitions described above, it is reassuring to see that NOAs have only grown slightly faster, suggesting that PATK has not overpaid for its acquisitions in general. Overall, the company has earned since 2011 an average RNOA of 18%, driven by a 5.5% margin and an asset turnover of 3.4x.
It is worth stressing again that the business has delivered consistent returns on capital over the last decade despite the cyclicality of its end markets. Even in 2019, which was a tough year for the RV industry, PATK generated a RNOA above its cost of capital (assuming an 8% threshold rate). On top of that, the stream of economic profits has also kept growing as more capital has been deployed into the business through acquisitions:
At this point, it is worth stressing that a chunk of recent profits will revert back to lower levels. But not all of it, as the market is implying. First, PATK has been investing over the last three years in automation and other production efficiency initiatives, and management has hinted that that is going to have a permanent effect on gross margins. For instance, the following exchange from the 1Q'22 earnings call is indicative of what we can expect going forward:
Is there a sense that you can maintain 20% gross margins at this point?
There is. And we do, Mike, and there's a couple of pieces to that. And certainly, the flexibility and nimbleness of our production platform lends to that, which helps us maintain margin in up and down markets. But also, you asked a great question about the durability of some of this improvement we've seen. And while we certainly acknowledge there's an element of absorption that comes along with increased production levels, we've got -- as I mentioned, a little bit of headwinds from raw material input pricing as well as the freight in, and I think folks are feeling that generally across the board. But we think 100 to 125 basis points of that overall lift we see that resonates through both gross margin, operating margin is attributable to our productivity improvements which take a lot of different forms, but lend off the CapEx spending we made last year, which is why we're focused on continuing that trend this year as mentioned, $100 million is our planning number for 2022. We think, again, that's 100 to 125 basis points of durability in that margin lift.
Second, PATK's portfolio has moved toward higher-end products (and aftermarket) after the acquisitions of Wet Sounds and Rockford, lifting margins (although depressing asset turnover). Finally, over the last three years, PATK has spent a lot on M&A ($343M in '18, $56M in '19, $306M in '20 and $508M in '21), so a large portion of recent profit increases comes from M&A, not just from a better macroeconomic environment.
PATK's historical metrics can give us a valuation range for the business. For an (EV) discount rate of 8%, a growth rate in residual earnings of 2%, and a return on net operating assets of 13% (or $115M of economic profits annually) on PATK's asset base of $2.3bn, the EV would be around $4.2bn, implying a 128% upside, or $130 per share. At that price, PATK would trade at 1.8x EV/NOA and 14x EV/NOI. It must be emphasized that I regard a 13% rate of return as a very conservative assumption over the long term, given PATK's historical track record previously discussed.
On the other hand, if we assume economic profits of $70M (the average of 2017-'21), the target price would drop to $97 per share - which means that the margin of safety is ample:
There is another useful way to frame the current valuation discount: in terms of internal rates of return. Given the current EV of $2.5bn. (EV/NOA of 1.1x), and assuming that our forward RNOAs are correct (11% for the bear case, 13% for the base case, and 15% for the bull case), future unlevered returns will annualize 10%, 12%, and 14%, respectively; which after taking into account the leverage of the company, will raise to 14%, 17%, and 21%, offering thus strong return prospects for long-term investors:
Reorganized income statement
Reorganized balance sheet
[1] EV/NOA: Enterprise value to net operating assets. EV/NOI: Enterprise value to net operating income. Net operating assets are computed as equity (including minority interests) plus net financial debt. Net operating income is computed as EBIT after statutory taxes, less other comprehensive income operating items (such as currency translation adjustments). EV/NOA and EV/NOI, are, in effect, the unlevered measures of P/BV, and P/E, respectively.
[2] Return on net operating assets (RNOA): net operating income divided by net operating assets.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PATK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
