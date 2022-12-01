Tiptree: Undiscovered Strong Buy

Summary

  • 100% technical buy signals.
  • 17 new highs and up 15.24% in the last month.
  • Buy signals from Seeking Alpha authors.
  • Strong Buy from CFRA's MarketScope.

The Chart of the Day belongs to the insurance and mortgage company Tiptree (TIPT). I found the stock by using Barcharts powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker first signaled a buy on 10/25, the stock gained 26.06%.

TIPT Tiptree Financial

TIPT Price vs 20, 50 and 100 DMA

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services. The company also offers mortgage loans for institutional investors; and maritime shipping services, as well as invests in shares. It markets its products through a network of independent insurance agents, consumer finance companies, auto dealers, retailers, brokers, and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 100% technical buy signals
  • 28.00+Weighted Alpha
  • 13.09% gain in the last year
  • Trend Seeker buy signal
  • Above its 20-, 50- and 100-day moving averages
  • 17 new highs and up 15.84% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 84.88%
  • Recently traded at $14.80 with 50-day moving average of $12.25

Fundamental Factors:

  • Market Cap $522 million
  • P/E 9.33
  • Dividend yield 1.11%
  • Not presently followed by Wall Street

Analysts and Investor Sentiment:

I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock, it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Seeking Alpha authors have written 2 strong buy and another buy recommendation recently
  • CFRA's MarketScope rates the stock as a strong buy
  • 1,010 investors are monitoring this stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Strong Buy 4.66
Wall Street Not Covered -
Quant Not Covered -

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TIPT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

