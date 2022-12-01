Hyliion Holdings: Interesting Technology, But No Deal

Dec. 08, 2022 3:45 PM ETHyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)4 Comments
Mark Van Mater profile picture
Mark Van Mater
102 Followers

Summary

  • HYLN utilizes battery systems, control software, and data analytics, combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems for Class 8 commercial vehicles.
  • The risks are high as they move towards the capital-intensive delivery of their first 200 trucks by the end of 2024.
  • HYLN acquired hydrogen and fuel-agnostic generator technology from GE for $15M in cash and $22M in stock.
  • They updated full-year 2022 guidance to include revenue of approximately $2 million and operating expenses of approximately $130 million.
  • No profit is expected for at least the next two years.
Green electric truck is charged from the charging station

Scharfsinn86

Investment Thesis

The Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) story is interesting, but there are better companies for investment. HYLN may eventually turn a profit, but the risks are too high for the potential reward as they move towards the capital-intensive delivery of their first 200 trucks by the end of 2024.

Hyliion Holdings Corp.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. The Company is focused on reducing the transportation sector's carbon intensity and greenhouse gas emissions by delivering electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles. It utilizes its battery systems, control software, and data analytics, combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems.

They offer a Hybrid system, designed as an add-on to the trucks' electric powertrain, which can augment power needs. They also provide the Hypertruck, a complete powertrain option that is fully electric drive and uses an onboard generator to recharge the batteries as the vehicle is in operation.

Q3 Earnings Presentation

www.hyliion.com/

HYLN acquired hydrogen and fuel-agnostic generator technology from GE for $15M in cash and $22M in stock.

8/25/22 Presentation

www.hyliion.com/

The Karno generator uses heat to produce electricity.

8/25/22 Presentation

www.hyliion.com/

This generator can operate with a variety of different fuels.

8/25/22 Presentation

www.hyliion.com/

With an in-house battery lab, Hyliion intends to design, develop and sell advanced battery systems to customers for use in their own applications.

Battery Solutions

www.hyliion.com/

HYLN generated only $500K in revenue from hybrid and full truck sales in the third quarter with 200 employees. They are 32.9% owned by institutions, with 9.5% short interest. Their return on equity is -34.0%, and they have a -33.5% return on invested capital. The free cash flow yield per share is -25.4%, and their buyback yield per share is 0%. Their Piotroski F-score is two, indicating a weak company. They have a price-to-book ratio of 1.1. They have $455 million of cash and marketable investments, but their net income is -$153M for the trailing twelve months.

Q3 Quarterly Results & Full-Year Outlook

HYLN announced third-quarter results in its press release.

Third-quarter revenue was $0.5 million from Hybrid and full truck sales, with approximately $1.3 million in a backlog of Hybrid systems. They updated full-year 2022 guidance to include revenue of roughly $2 million and operating expenses of about $130 million.

The executive commentary on the conference call included the following:

“We reached multiple milestones in the third quarter, including the start of controlled fleet trials for the Hypertruck ERX and our acquisition from GE Additive of the KARNO generator technology, a revolutionary hydrogen and fuel-agnostic generator that will be central to our long-term product roadmap,” said Thomas Healy, Hyliion’s founder and chief executive officer. “Additionally, trucks with the Hypertruck ERX system are now fully eligible under the Inflation Reduction Act, which became law in August, for a 30% tax credit of up to $40,000. Incentives like this can reduce up-front customer costs and enable an easier transition to electrification technology.”

“We now have filled our Founders Program and have committed orders for our first 200 production slots. Additionally, we have nearly 2,000 reservations in the backlog. As we move towards commercialization, we anticipate starting production in late 2023 and plan to have all 200 of these first trucks delivered to fleets by the end of the first quarter of 2024.”

Q3 Earnings Presentation

www.hyliion.com/

Initially, powertrains will be installed at the Company’s Austin, Texas, facility and modification centers near OEM factories. As sales volumes increase, Hyliion’s strategy is to be a powertrain company, selling solutions directly to OEMs who integrate them into their production lines. The Company expects initial pricing, including the Inflation Reduction Act tax credit, for a truck with a Hypertruck ERX system to be in the high $300,000 range, less expensive than battery and fuel cell electric trucks. As such, buyers are expected to realize a total cost of ownership benefit over other electrified solutions and one that is comparable to a diesel truck when considering the truck purchase price and the cost of fuel. Truck availability continues to be a supply chain hurdle.

Q3 Earnings Presentation

www.hyliion.com/

Technical

Some poor investors paid as much as $55 per share back in 2020. The current floor is $2.30, but it could go lower.

Authors screen

Schwab StreetSmart Edge

The most accurate analyst lowered his one-year price target to $2.25, indicating an 18% potential downside from the December 7th closing price of $2.76. Analysts are just one of my indicators, and they are not perfect, but they are usually in the ballpark with estimates or at least headed in the right direction. They often seem a bit optimistic, so I suspect prices may end up lower than their one-year targets to be on the safe side.

Trends in Earnings Per Share

HYLN has a negative earnings trend. No profit is expected for at least the next two years.

Ford Equity Research

www.tdameritrade.com

The black line shows HYLNs stock price for the past three years. Look at the chart of numbers below the graph to see that HYLN earnings were $3.11 in 2020 and -$0.60 in 2021, and they are expected to lose -$0.90 in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

Authors screen

FastGraphs.com

Takeaway

HYLN may eventually turn a profit, but the risks are too high for the potential reward as they move towards the capital-intensive delivery of their first 200 trucks by the end of 2024. I suggest looking at some of my other Seeking Alpha articles for better places to invest.

This article was written by

Mark Van Mater profile picture
Mark Van Mater
102 Followers
I have 27 years' experience in sales and marketing where my strength was always research and analysis.  I now have 12 years' experience as a full-time investor and independent research analyst. My primary focus is on value stocks showing strong growth potential.  The 3-part strategy includes recognizing macro trends, seeking innovation and capitalizing on event overreaction. The process begins by running filters with 28 key criteria, then continues by considering over 120 data points on each investment. I listen to quarterly earnings reports and read 10Q reports. Fundamental Analysis is used to select stocks, and Technical Analysis plus Artificial Intelligence are used to identify the entry, trend, and exit points.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.