Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) are huge conglomerates. Under that umbrella, they have brought together a lot of different products and services for people worldwide.

Google never intended to become one coherent company under which all products must neatly fall into place. The founders of Google, Larry and Sergey, wrote in the original founders' letter:

Google is not a conventional company. We do not intend to become one.

Google has been using its cash cow - Google Search Ads - to fund many other businesses to create a new moonshot project that would become the next Google Search.

For ease of reading, I will use Google, synonymous with Alphabet, as the main company under which the company operates. Today, our focus will be on Google's most prominent business segment, "Google Search."

Introduction

Imagine a world without Google Search. That has been very difficult to do just a week ago. Even for me, as a person that looks at long-gone companies of which the past generation could also not have thought that the world would work without them.

With the emergence of ChatGPT by OpenAI, it's easier for me to imagine how we could operate without Google Search.

ChatGPT empowers users to search and find information with a dialogue interface. ChatGPT understands and generates human-like text, allowing its users to find information through a more natural, intuitive, and conversational interface. This helps users to gradually refine their thoughts while conversing with ChatGPT, leading to more accurate and relevant results.

Unlike Google, where users are sometimes plagued with a plethora of confusing and misleading resources, ChatGPT can filter out much of the noise and, through gradual refinement through natural conversation, leads to the results that the user is looking for. I provided an example in the next section, where I try to understand overnight RRP and why and how it is used.

According to a recent study by OpenAI, ChatGPT performed significantly better than Google in a range of natural language understanding tasks, including question-answering and text generation. This suggests that ChatGPT can potentially disrupt Google's search business, as its accuracy and ease of use could attract significant traffic.

For Google Investors, ChatGPT changes how people search for information and seek to learn online. Instead of scanning through tons of vague and repetitive articles, one can use conversational learning (the natural way for humans) to learn about the topics they are interested in. It disrupts much of Google's Search business, as its accuracy and plethora of use cases combined with its natural language model can potentially move a lot of traffic toward ChatGPT.

What is ChatGPT - An Example

ChatGPT is a large language model trained by OpenAI. It can understand and generate human-like text with impressive accuracy and efficiency. Understanding natural language makes it a valuable tool for businesses looking to improve their operations and drive growth.

One of the key advantages of using ChatGPT is its ability to quickly and accurately process large amounts of text data. This allows businesses to gain valuable insights and make more informed decisions based on the information contained within that data. Using OpenAI's API, a business can implement ChatGPT to analyze customer feedback and identify common themes or trends, which could then be used to improve products or services.

In addition to its analytical capabilities, ChatGPT can also be used to generate high-quality written content, such as product descriptions, articles, and other marketing materials. Usually, writers spend a lot of time on Google collecting information about different topics to create coherent text for their readers.

I spend tons of time on Google searching for the right sources, information, and texts for my articles. Having an assistant like ChatGPT cuts this time pretty much in half. When I start researching a new topic, I'm not sure what I'm looking for. Talking to ChatGPT in a human-like dialogue way allows me to quickly evolve my thoughts in the right direction, making my searches faster and more efficient.

Let's use a little example of how much time ChatGPT can save for informative search queries.

In this example, I want to understand the overnight RRP (Reverse Repurchase Agreement). I'm not sure where to start, I read about the overnight RRP somewhere. Usually, I would start googling it trying to figure out what it is.

ChatGPT explaining overnight RRP in the context to financial systems (OpenAI)

Try it - go ahead and google the overnight RRP and look at the sources and the plethora of different information.

In the next step, I would like to understand why there is an overnight RRP and a "normal" RRP. On Google, I would need to reconstruct my search query; here, I continue the conversation, and ChatGPT can follow.

Second Question towards ChatGPT (OpenAI)

I want to understand why banks need the RRP as they should have reserves. Googling would require completely altering my search query and going through many sources to find the right answer.

Third questions towards ChatGPT about RRP (OpenAI)

Lastly, I want to understand who sets the interest rates in the RRP and why it makes sense for banks to use it. Try to create a simple search query on Google. On the other hand, I can follow up on my conversation with ChatGPT.

Conversation with ChatGPT - OpenAI bot - about Overnight RRP (OpenAI)

This is only the tip of the iceberg. I spend hours continuing these conversations and, in parallel, double-checking the results on Google. I spent more time on Google looking for the answers than on ChatGPT, just letting the flow of the conversation continue.

There are some drawbacks to ChatGPT

There are also some potential challenges that ChatGPT will need to overcome, and there are multiple market forces at play to remain competitive against the search giant. For example, Google's vast resources and expertise in search algorithms may make it difficult for ChatGPT to compete in terms of speed and scalability. Additionally, the success of ChatGPT will depend on its ability to generate high-quality, trustworthy results, which could be challenging given the vast amount of misinformation and low-quality content on the web. We've already seen many instances where ChatGPT generates code snippets that are not working even if they seem they would. ChatGPT also seems susceptible to tricking, where it would create very positive articles and essays about topics that we collectively agree are inhuman and bad.

What does it mean for Google Search?

For me and many others in the realm of humans, having a conversation is a natural way to search and find information. I'm someone that likes written words more than spoken words.

I learned that I'm the type of person that likes to process information through text. That's why I'm not a big user of podcasts or audiobooks.

Let's look at Google's revenue composition and how they translate into net profit. Visual Capitalist created this excellent visualization of Google's income statement.

Google Financial 2021 visualized as Waterfall Chart (Visualcapitalist)

57% of Google's revenue comes from Google Search Ads. It's also one of Google's most profitable businesses. Over the last two decades, Google has financed many other projects through its Google Search Ads business as it reached global saturation.

Google is highly susceptible to changes in this segment, as it is the world's number one search engine with an 83% market share. In second place is Microsoft's Bing, which might be just because Microsoft (MSFT) is pushing it through its ecosystem.

Now with ChatGPT, a whole new factor might be relevant to consider when thinking about search engines.

What are people searching for?

This is an important question we must ask ourselves. The search query market is a highly segmented one. Some common topics that people often search for include news, weather, sports, entertainment, shopping, and travel.

But we have to split the search engine universe further down into people that use search engines to find information on specific products, services, or businesses, as well as to research a wide range of topics for personal or educational purposes.

People use search engines to find information on a wide range of topics, and the specific terms and phrases they search for can vary greatly depending on their individual needs and interests.

We cannot look at Google's search engine holistically and say that ChatGPT will disrupt it. ChatGPT is specifically targeting the educational and professional segments.

As a coder, over the last five days, I used it consistently, more or less abandoning Google and Stackoverflow.

The Limitations of ChatGPT

ChatGPT is currently limited to the vast database of written texts it's been trained on. It cannot access the Internet and provide you with links to other resources. That might or might not change in the future.

ChatGPT can't update or change itself based on new information it receives from non-experts or the public. Any changes to its abilities or knowledge basis would need to be made by the developers.

That's understandable when we remember the disaster with Microsoft's Chatbot Tay. Within a day, Twitter users could teach the chatbot to become racist.

OpenAI learned from the previous mistakes going a much safer route with its chatbot. After a week of operation, it's still in use, and we haven't had a significant incident where the bot starts using highly racist or inappropriate language.

At the same time, that's the largest limitation of ChatGPT - not having access to the open internet and providing users with the resources for their search queries. That limits ChatGPT to the segments we've previously discussed.

Conclusion

ChatGPT is currently the main topic across industries. It's the first time that I'm legitimately euphoric about a new online tool at my hand that can save me time in multiple aspects of my professional and private life.

As an educational tool, it's superior to Google's search engine as we're now able to progress through our thoughts with the help of the dialogue interface and natural language processing. It's the way humans have done ever since. Plato used dialogue writing to discuss the nature of justice, the structure of an ideal state, and the role of philosophers in society.

ChatGPT has the potential to direct a considerable amount of search queries from Google Search away as its superior natural conversational style of search query allows users to process the information more accurately and efficiently.

It would also draw a lot of traffic away from Google's search that is usually dedicated to coders and developers. Having an assistant at hand that allows me to translate my thoughts into basic code is a time-saving master. Having it check my code directly providing me feedback circumvents the time spend on Stack overflow waiting for a response by the community.

I always welcome constructive criticism and open discussions. Please feel free to comment about my calculations and/or sources that I use in my articles.