Companies that grow dividends over time have been shown to beat the broader market. Management's dividend increases are an important signal that the business is performing well and the company can and wants to reward shareholders. I track upcoming dividend increases from companies with a history of increasing them. The lists below contain different data points for the stocks increasing their dividends next week. This is especially important during these inflationary times.

This list is a trimmed-down version, only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here.

How I Created The Lists

I created the information below by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from NASDAQ. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments. These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

Companies are required to have higher total dividends paid out each year. Therefore, a company may not raise its dividend each calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still increase.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is when you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. For example, if the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by the market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Category Count King 0 Champion 2 Contender 11 Challenger 8 Click to enlarge

The Dividend Increasers List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category HP Inc. (HPQ) 12 3.77 13-Dec-22 5.20% Contender Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) 23 3.06 14-Dec-22 5.77% Contender Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG) 17 2.3 14-Dec-22 8.00% Contender Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) 12 3.73 14-Dec-22 3.95% Contender Merck & Company, Inc. Common Stock (new) (MRK) 11 2.65 14-Dec-22 5.80% Contender Service Corporation International (SCI) 11 1.57 14-Dec-22 8.00% Contender ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS) 10 4.3 14-Dec-22 4.00% Contender Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) 10 1.32 14-Dec-22 11.39% Contender Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) 8 4.51 14-Dec-22 6.46% Challenger Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) 7 1.97 14-Dec-22 4.35% Challenger Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) 6 2.21 14-Dec-22 12.00% Challenger Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) 6 11.69 14-Dec-22 4.00% Challenger NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) 6 3.61 14-Dec-22 10.53% Challenger Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 36 5.44 15-Dec-22 0.70% Champion Avient Corporation (AVNT) 11 2.93 15-Dec-22 4.64% Contender Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) 11 1.18 15-Dec-22 1.72% Contender FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 10 4.81 15-Dec-22 2.27% Contender Air Lease Corporation Class A (AL) 9 2.11 15-Dec-22 8.11% Challenger Regency Centers Corporation (REG) 8 3.95 15-Dec-22 4.00% Challenger Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) 6 6.18 15-Dec-22 7.22% Challenger SEI Investments Company (SEIC) 30 1.42 16-Dec-22 7.50% Champion Click to enlarge

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The new payout rate is divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent HPQ 0.25 0.263 5.20% PB 0.52 0.55 5.77% THG 0.75 0.81 8.00% EMN 0.76 0.79 3.95% SCI 0.25 0.27 8.00% MRK 0.69 0.73 5.80% MSI 0.79 0.88 11.39% COFS 0.25 0.26 4.00% CCI 1.47 1.565 6.46% EFSC 0.23 0.24 4.35% NXRT 0.38 0.42 10.53% CSWC 0.5 0.52 4.00% SAH 0.25 0.28 12.00% UHT 0.71 0.715 0.70% AVNT 0.237 0.248 4.64% UTMD 0.29 0.295 1.72% FNF 0.44 0.45 2.27% AL 0.185 0.2 8.11% REG 0.625 0.65 4.00% CNQ 0.582 0.624 7.22% SEIC 0.4 0.43 7.50% Click to enlarge

Additional Metrics

Some different metrics related to these companies include yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows, as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High HPQ 27.83 24.08 40.85 11.84 16% Off Low 32% Off High PB 71.87 63.72 78.66 12.2 13% Off Low 9% Off High THG 140.97 121.73 153.89 14.83 16% Off Low 8% Off High EMN 84.77 69.91 126.39 29.4 21% Off Low 33% Off High MRK 110.08 69.53 110.98 18.22 58% Off Low 1% Off High SCI 68.92 56.59 74.81 19.38 22% Off Low 8% Off High MSI 266.84 194.55 275.16 38.15 37% Off Low 3% Off High COFS 24.2 18.98 26.97 15.38 28% Off Low 10% Off High CCI 138.74 121.71 204.45 101.74 14% Off Low 32% Off High EFSC 48.63 39.44 54.31 12.56 23% Off Low 10% Off High NXRT 46.6 38.67 93.78 32.57 21% Off Low 50% Off High SAH 50.73 33.98 58.86 0 49% Off Low 14% Off High CSWC 17.8 16.28 24.87 0 9% Off Low 28% Off High UHT 52.62 40.92 58.89 44.37 29% Off Low 11% Off High UTMD 99.72 79.83 110.35 28.76 25% Off Low 10% Off High AVNT 33.76 27.65 57.65 48.79 22% Off Low 41% Off High FNF 37.39 34.21 54.65 10.48 9% Off Low 32% Off High AL 37.88 29.6 46.53 8.42 28% Off Low 19% Off High REG 65.75 51.97 76.38 173.64 27% Off Low 14% Off High CNQ 54.99 35.54 67.77 0 55% Off Low 19% Off High SEIC 60.53 46.3 63.83 18.7 31% Off Low 5% Off High Click to enlarge

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in the current yield, so I sorted this table descending by yield. The table also includes some historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule CNQ 6.18 20.4 14 5.3 15.6 11.4 UHT 5.44 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.4 6.9 FNF 4.81 8.5 8 10.9 8.9 15.8 CCI 4.51 9.9 8.2 8.4 13 COFS 4.3 7.5 8.4 6.9 7.1 11.2 REG 3.95 0.8 3.1 3.9 2.6 7.9 HPQ 3.77 10 11.2 6.7 7.7 10.4 EMN 3.73 5 7.6 8.9 11.4 12.6 NXRT 3.61 10.2 11.3 10.2 13.9 PB 3.06 7.8 10.8 10.5 11 13.6 AVNT 2.93 4.7 8.4 12.8 26.5 15.7 MRK 2.65 7.6 10.3 7 5.4 9.7 THG 2.3 7.9 9.1 9 10.1 11.3 SAH 2.21 5 24.1 20.9 18.8 23.1 AL 2.11 8.6 18.9 27.1 29.2 EFSC 1.97 4.4 17.9 16.2 13.1 18.2 SCI 1.57 10.8 8.6 10.9 17.1 12.5 SEIC 1.42 5.7 7.3 7.3 12.9 8.7 MSI 1.32 11.3 10.9 12 13.3 UTMD 1.18 1.8 1.8 1.9 4.9 3.1 CSWC 11.69 3.1 16 75.6 23.7 87.3 Click to enlarge

Historical Returns

I'm always searching for dividend-growth stocks with a history of beating a market benchmark. I use the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) as my benchmark. The short version is that the ETF has a long history of outstanding performance, higher yield than the S&P, and growing dividends.

Here's the 10-year total return chart for SCHD versus the ten with the highest 5-year dividend growth rate. I am especially interested in the companies that have handily beaten SCHD as a starting point for more research.





The results show that EFSC, SCI, NXRT, and MSI have beaten SCHD since 2015, with the latter two more than doubling the results. I would use this as a starting point for more research.

Please do your due diligence before investing, and thanks for reading.